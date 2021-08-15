-Oxford-/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Thesis

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) innovates and stays abreast with technological changes occurring in the software space. The use of AI is likely to increase consumer efficiency within Intuit's accounting software and therefore increase perceived consumer value and warrant price increases.

These price increases are likely to increase revenue growth rates higher than currently predicted consensus revenue projections. By utilizing slightly higher revenue growth rates to account for the price increases, a target price of $659 is achieved in a 10-year DCF perpetuity growth model.

Intuit

Intuit is perhaps one of the most impressive growth companies that I have come across. Currently being sued in several states and under investigation by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for antitrust issues are signs of a dominant market leader being scrutinized for its domination within its operating segments.

Source: Koyfin

The stock has climbed aggressively as underlying fundamental growth remains strong at the backdrop of a market share that almost equates to a monopolistic position in the U.S.

Its competitive moat lies in its long history and solid anchoring in both the consumer and small business sides for tax-software applications. In other words, brand recognition serves as a divisor in differentiating Intuit from competitors.

We believe the most important competitive factors for our core offerings - QuickBooks, TurboTax, Lacerte, and ProSeries - are ease of use, product features, size of the installed customer base, brand name recognition, value proposition, cost, reliability, security, and product and support quality. - 10-K

Due to the diversity of competitors, a relative peer comparison becomes tricky, as competitors' product lines partially intersect the product offerings of Intuit and are vastly different in other areas due to different business models.

Keeping this in mind and conducting a quick relative peer comparison shows Intuit trading at a premium in terms of EV metrics to its peer group, which is not strange considering its more aggressive growth prospects as seen by higher historical growth rates, warranting such premium valuations.

The company is currently focused on executing its growth strategy.

Our strategy for delivering on our bold goals is to become an AI-driven expert platform where we and others can solve our customers' most important problems. We plan to accelerate the development of the platform by applying AI in three key areas: • Machine Learning - Building algorithms which progressively learn from data to automate tasks for our customers. • Knowledge Engineering - Turning rules, such as IRS regulations, and relationships about data into code to eliminate work and provide tailored experiences. • Natural Language Processing - Processing, analyzing and understanding human language to create interactions with customers and automate repetitive tasks. - 10-K

This growth strategy is likely to warrant future price increases, on top of those already transpiring, for Intuit's products as customers obtain greater value due to increased efficiency. While this growth strategy is most likely aligned with the generally changing landscape within technology, as in AI revolutionizing manually oriented tasks, the company, due to its selected niche focus on accounting software, is primed to be at a competitive advantage relative to competitors within the accounting software industry.

In extension, this should positively weigh on increasing future top-line growth for Intuit relative to historical growth rates and would therefore warrant a higher valuation.

I proceeded to create a 10-year DCF model, which accounts for slightly higher growth rates. WACC was set at 7.5% and terminal value at 3.5%. The model provided a target price of $659.

Input revenue projections are slightly higher than consensus forecasts, as I am slightly more bullish and optimistic than consensus analysts due to the growth strategy.

Source: Koyfin

Intuit is currently trading at the highest target price of consensus price targets, and is according to me, ripe for a revision higher. I expect these revisions to occur either on the reporting of Q2 results on August 24th, 2021, or Q3/Q4.

I have discussed Intuit's competitive moat and how it will likely retain its monopolistic stance over competitors due to brand recognition and near-monopolies in some of its business segments (such as QuickBooks).

Let us now discuss risks.

Risks

As I mentioned at the beginning of this article, Intuit has had a reputation of enjoying a monopolistic stance, dating all the way back to the late 2000s to early 2010s and continuing to this day.

This has drawn regulatory scrutiny, and Intuit has been involved in several alleged scandals of misleading consumers to pay for accounting software that otherwise should have been free. Currently, the company is involved in several lawsuits and is currently under investigation by the FTC.

While Intuit has a history of lobbying in attempts to subvert any developments of enabling U.S. taxpayers to file for free and has mostly succeeded in doing so, there is a risk that these lobbying efforts fail in the future.

In case of such failure, as the company states, there could be material erosion in its revenue growth due to increased public competition.

Recently, we have become the subject of certain legal proceedings and regulatory inquiries relating to the provision and marketing of the product that we offer under the IRS Free File Program. While we believe that the allegations in these proceedings are without merit, the proceedings may decrease the government's support of such program and increase the likelihood that such program is terminated. If the Free File Program were to be terminated or the IRS were to enter the software development and return preparation space, the federal government could become a publicly funded direct competitor of the U.S. tax services industry and of Intuit. Government funded services that curtail or eliminate the role of taxpayers in preparing their own taxes could potentially have material and adverse revenue implications. - 10-K

In other words, if this transpires, one can expect this to change the entire accounting software landscape, leading to declines in revenue growth as the government becomes a direct competitor.

It is also important to account for sitting U.S. governments, with Democrats usually being more scrutinizing on businesses than Republican counterparts, leading to different perspectives on how companies operate between the two parties and how much attempts of influencing political parties are likely to succeed as judged by lobbying efforts of companies.

Intuit's instance might seem like a far-fetched scenario and difficult to relate to, but it is real nonetheless.

It is therefore important for investors to keep track of these investigations and the overall political environment.

Even so, I consider these risks to be of immaterial significance, as I believe it is likely that the Free File Program to continue as the IRS has had it in place for an extended period of time, as is therefore used to it, but also because it likely recognizes that it cannot compete with free enterprises - specializing in accounting software.

As for the political risk, well, I consider this risk to be superfluous, as, in my opinion, both parties are susceptible to lobbying, and therefore lower ranks of government involved in oversight (FTC, IRS, etc.) of companies such as Intuit as well. One can assume, though, is to hear future proposals of limiting the Free File Program if additional accounting software scandals arose.

Summary

Intuit is a company with respected brand recognition among consumers and a near-monopoly in some of its business segments. Its growth strategy, focusing on incorporating aspects of AI, is likely to increase functionality in its programs, leading to increased consumer value and, therefore, higher pricing of its software.

This will positively influence top-line growth and warrant higher revenue growth rates, which I modeled in a perpetuity growth model for 10 years.

According to my model, Intuit deserves a target price of $659, and as such, I would place a BUY on it.