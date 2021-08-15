JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Zynga (ZNGA) is an interesting name for a couple of reasons. Besides seeing a boost to the business, inspired by the pandemic, Zynga has been active on the dealmaking front as well, with a few (Turkish) deals being announced in relatively recent times.

I have last looked at the stock in May as the company announced another bolt-on deal, and after reviewing the investment case, I concluded that the investment thesis was a weighing game between the appeal of a low sales multiple, yet the lack of real earnings made me cautious.

Recap

Zynga has been active on the dealmaking front since the outbreak of the pandemic. Last summer it announced the $1.8 billion purchase of Turkey-based Peak, in a deal valued at 3 times bookings. This deal was followed by the $210 million acquisition of Rollic, also taking place late in 2020.

Shares mostly traded in an $8-$12 range over the past year and when I looked at the shares in May this year, shares traded at $11 per share. The situation looked as follows after the company posted its 2020 results in February of this year: for the year the company generated $1.97 billion in sales (up 49% compared to 2019), with bookings up 45% to $2.27 billion.

Growth is driven by the combination of the impact of the two deals in Turkey, halfway during the year, and the impact of the pandemic driving up demand. With fourth quarter revenues of $616 million and bookings coming in at $699 million, the annualized run rates were far stronger than the reported annual results.

Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $90 million looked solid, but at the same time a GAAP loss of $50 million was reported, as the reality in terms of earnings was somewhere in between of course. With 1.09 billion shares outstanding, the company was valued at $12 billion, with net cash being minimal following the dealmaking spree. This valued the business at roughly 4 times bookings on an annualized basis, or just above that.

The company guided for 2021 revenues of $2.6 billion, bookings of $2.8 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $450 million, and net losses of $150 million. The company started this year on a solid note with strong first quarter results, as it furthermore announced a $250 million purchase of Chartboost, a truly bolt-on, yet very strategic deal.

With the 4 times bookings multiple looking reasonable, the lack of real earnings made me very cautious. Even if we blindly used the EBITDA guidance, that still translates into a 27 times EBITDA multiple, but these are very adjusted metrics, and far from real profit numbers of course.

What Now?

A string of news events rocked the stock in August as shares fell from $10 to $8 on the back of the release of the second quarter earnings report, closing of the Chartboost deal, and another bolt-on deal being announced.

Second quarter sales rose 59% to $720 million, but the forward-looking indication is less convincing with bookings up 37% to $712 million, implying that deferred revenue balances are no longer growing.

EBITDA improved more than a hundred million on an annual basis to $174 million which is quite impressive. Comforting was a GAAP profit of $28 million and adjusting for some $56 million in combined D&A charges (with the split between the D and A being unknown), the company is economically profitable here, quite comforting from a margin perspective, as bookings were soft.

With 1.15 billion shares outstanding and these shares trading at $10 ahead of the earnings report, the $11.5 billion equity valuation corresponds closely to the enterprise valuation amidst a flattish cash position. The company has hiked the revenue guidance to $2.725 billion and now sees EBITDA at $575 million and net losses at $135 million, looking a bit soft vs. the (annualized) numbers posted in the second quarter.

So while the numbers are still better than guided for at the start of the year, it feels as if momentum is fading a bit, as the full year booking numbers was cut a bit from the first quarter numbers, with revenues now surpassing bookings, a clear indication that growth is slowly coming down, or coming to a standstill altogether.

To further bolster the business the company announced another acquisition, as it has reached a deal to acquire StarLark, developer of the golf game Golf Rival, in a $525 million deal. The game was downloaded some 6 million times last year, but few daily metric numbers of revenue details have been released, in fact, none. While a half a billion price tag is substantial, it is more or less a bolt-on deal, equivalent to around 5% of the enterprise value, even after the latest move lower to o $8 in response to the deal announcement.

Final Thoughts

With a current enterprise value of around $9 billion at $8 per share here, two billion in value has gone up into smoke in response to the latest quarterly earnings report. While the quarterly numbers were strong, and moreover, current profitability was strong, the guidance is not too convincing as bookings are getting quite soft.

Amidst all of this, I see no longer a big premium from growth, but actually, free cash flow generation and realistic earnings are improving, yet still low in relation to the current valuation. Over time, it is a bit hard to disentangle the impact from the organic operations from continued M&A, with more than 4 deals announced over the past year, as longevity of the games and sustainable growth remain a real issue with these kinds of games.

Hence, Zynga looks relatively cheap, but I am not that convinced with the long-term performance and consistency in the operations, making me cautious and hold a neutral view here.