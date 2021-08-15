wlfella/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to discuss the Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). In May, I wrote my most recent article discussing the company's capabilities to deliver shareholder value. Basically, the takeaway was - and still is - that ADM is a fantastic stock for retired investors and investors close to retirement who want to protect their wealth against inflation without having to sacrifice the possibility of capital gains. In this article, I will update my thesis by including the recently-released 2Q21 earnings, the current macro environment, and more data that explains why ADM is such a fantastic stock despite its incredibly boring stock price chart. Long story short, we get to discuss how well ADM exploited an incredibly strong macro environment and was able to deliver fantastic results for its stakeholders. So, bear with me!

ADM = Food

ADM is an extremely complex company engaged in all key aspects of the global food supply chain. This Chicago-based company was founded in 1902 and employs close to 40,000 employees. With a market cap of roughly $34.0 billion, it's the largest company in the farm products industry.

ADM operates a number of business segments.

Ag Services & Oilseeds (77% of 2020 sales)

Carbohydrate Solutions (13%)

Nutrition (9%)

Other (Negligible)

Ag services and oilseeds include operations that take place at the start of the food supply chain. These operations are related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds (soybeans, cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, etc.). These products are used food, feed, energy, and industrial feedstock. This includes renewable diesel and more or less everything that comes to mind when thinking of food.

On top of that, the company owns the largest ethanol plants in the United States. According to the data below, the company owns half of the largest ethanol plants in the United States. Marquis Energy was the only non-ADM company that made it into the top 6.

Source: Thomasnet.com

The company's carbohydrate segment engages in corn and wheat wet and dry milling. This converts these two commodities into products and ingredients used in the food and beverage industry and includes sweeteners, corn and wheat starches, syrup, glucose, wheat flour, and dextrose.

Even though I call the ADM stock price extremely boring, I think the company's business is fascinating as it is such a key part of the global food supply chain and one of America's most important companies when it comes to exporting agriculture-related products. Especially its export business makes it a powerful player needed to service food-related demand in all parts of the world.

Recent Results & Possible Outlook

Because of its China exposure, the company benefited from strong overseas demand.

The North American origination business delivered an outstanding second quarter, managing its positions effectively in a dynamic pricing environment and also achieved significantly higher export volumes, driven by corn sales to China. -2Q21 Earnings Call

In 2Q21, ADM exported 133 million bushels of corn from North America in Q2. That's enough to produce 2.9 billion pounds of chicken according to the company - to give you an idea of how much that is. This helped to boost the ag services and oilseeds segment operating profit from $313 million in the prior-year quarter to $570 million. That's an improvement of 38%.

High Chinese demand was one of the reasons why these results were not just 'good', but blowout numbers as the numbers provided by Seeking Alpha below explain. Total sales came in at $22.9 billion in the second quarter. That's up 40.8% compared to the prior-year quarter and $4.6 billion above analyst estimates. I had to read that number a few times as I wasn't sure I had it right the first time as this is a beat of roughly 25% of the original estimate. In this case, the company's largest - and most important segment - ag services and oilseeds reported sales worth $18.3 billion. This is almost $4 billion higher than expected and the reason why 2Q21 earnings were so strong.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This segment also saw some headwinds like lower global trade as 2020 was strong due to mid-COVID inventory building. Also, soybean crush margins in South America were lower due to lower biodiesel demand. However, none of this worries me as these are just temporary headwinds. ADM will always encounter certain headwinds as the global agriculture industry is very complex and dependent on many factors as the company operates across the globe. The company is also becoming increasingly involved in new markets like meat alternatives, protein bars, pharmaceuticals, pet food, and more. Just recently, the company purchased Sojaprotein. This company is Southern Europe's largest producer of soy-based protein products. I believe that this is a fantastic move as it fits right in the company's existing business model and allows it to expand in new, faster-growing industries.

With all of this in mind, here's how investors benefit.

There's A Lot Of Value

The best thing that sets ADM apart from some of its more volatile agriculture 'peers' is the fact that its financials are stable. As ADM is not a fertilizer company but engaged in a very solid business, it doesn't suffer a severe decline in margins every time when economic growth starts to slow down. And that's despite its massive ethanol exposure, which is extremely cyclical as it follows fuel demand. That's why EBITDA has been relatively stable in recent years.

Source: TIKR.com (Includes 2021/2022 expectations)

The fact that the company's sales are so reliable is also the reason why the company has negative free cash flow in 2018, 2019, and 2020. Basically, free cash flow is operating cash flow minus capital expenditures. Hence, it's what management can spend on dividends, buybacks, debt reduction, and acquisitions. As these numbers have been negative in the past, one might think that there is a massive funding gap.

However, that's not the case.

The table below shows the company's cash flow statement covering 2018 through 2020. As you can see, the company had negative operating cash flow every single year. Under 'normal' circumstances, this would mean that the company is either unprofitable or highly dependent on external financing - or both. However, in this case, I highlighted a major part. In all years, the company had a decrease in accounts receivables worth billions. This is due to the securitization of receivables.

Source: SEC (ADM 2020 10-K)

Basically, this means that the company can convert its accounts receivables into cash before its customers pay their bills. A company (in this case, ADM) can sell its receivables as an investment instrument. This allows the company to turn its receivables into cash based on an attractive interest rate. This is only possible because ADM has extremely safe receivables given its position in the food supply chain - also, the company has an A credit rating. This means that while it is a cash outflow on the operating part of the cash flow statement, the company receives cash in the investment part of the cash flow statement. In 2020, the cash inflow from these receivables was more than $6.7 billion. That's why investors should ignore negative free cash flow in most (almost all) years.

With this in mind, the company currently pays a $1.48 annual dividend. That's a 2.37% yield and translates to a dividend 'obligation' of roughly $800 million. This means that the company has a lot of room to grow its dividend - even in years that do not come with high export demand and high agriculture prices - that's the important part as it's a long-term investment for most.

Even more important is that the company's dividends have been raised annually at a rate above the inflation rate. However, dividend growth has not been in double-digits since 2015 and I doubt that this will be the case going forward. Maybe next year as a result of the agriculture bull market, but not on a long-term basis. Its business model is simply too mature for that. Also, I believe that management will prioritize strategic acquisitions over significant dividend hikes.

Data by YCharts

The graph above also shows that the company is unable to beat the S&P 500 (excluding dividends). I expect that this continues on a long-term basis. On a mid-term basis, ADM might outperform in case higher inflation causes rates to rise, which - historically speaking - is bad news for growth stocks. And right now, the S&P 500 is overweight FANG+ investments.

If anything, ADM is a perfect "stay rich" instead of "become rich" stock.

Valuation

ADM has a $34.0 billion market cap. Net debt is expected to fall to $6.0 billion next year as the company has plenty of excess cash after servicing dividends. EBITDA will be close to $4.3 billion. It could be higher - I think it will be - but it's a good value as we don't need to include a huge outlier year in our valuation. Based on a $40 billion enterprise value, we get a 9.3x EBITDA multiple.

Source: TIKR.com

This multiple is higher than a lot of its agriculture peers that mainly focus on fertilizers and other more cyclical products. However, like its peers, the EV/EBITDA multiple is far from being overvalued. Everything close to 9x EBITDA is a good deal. Unfortunately, the company's dividend yield is low. Investors who buy now get one of the lowest yields since 2015. As dividend growth is slow, it will take some time to get a good yield on cost. That's the biggest problem facing conservative, retired investors.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

ADM had a blowout quarter. On one hand, that's a bit surprising as all signs pointed at strength (why were analysts so conservative?). On the other hand, it didn't matter much as the stock price didn't explode higher after the release. What does matter is that ADM continues to be incredibly well-positioned to deliver long-term value. I cannot think of another company with a similar size and maturity profile that has the kind of exposure in the food supply chain ADM has. Right now, earnings and free cash flow are high due to high export demand and favorable pricing. While earnings might weaken a bit (compared to 2021), I expect that earnings and related will remain elevated on a long-term basis due to favorable developments in agriculture. This means that there is a lot of room to grow shareholder distributions and to further improve financial health. Given that financial health is already far from problematic, I believe that ADM continues to be in an excellent position to acquire new businesses in areas that provide more growth.

Unfortunately, the dividend yield is low, which makes an otherwise favorable valuation less attractive. If you're a long-term holder of the stock, I suggest you remain long. If you want to protect your money because you're in retirement (or similar reasons), I think it won't hurt to buy some ADM exposure. I won't be buying as the stock is simply too boring for my age and risk profile. I don't mind buying stocks that come with more cyclical risks and provide more dividend growth.

