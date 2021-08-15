Tom Werner/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) is known as an ancillary play on the cannabis sector. As a provider of financing to US cannabis operators, IIPR is able to grow aggressively as more states legalize the plant, especially while cannabis is not yet legalized on a federal level. The robust annual lease escalators promise organic growth for the long future, which helps to compensate for legalization tail-end risk. I give my preferred price point at which the risk-reward would appear attractive for shareholders.

What Kind Of Stock Is IIPR?

IIPR is a net lease real estate investment trust (‘NNN REIT’) which means that its tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance, and maintenance expenses (‘the triple nets’). IIPR’s 73 properties are located with geographic diversity across the nation:

(May Presentation)

We can see what a typical property that IIPR owns looks like below:

(May Presentation)

As seen above, IIPR owns “cultivation and processing” facilities with a focus on the cannabis sector. IIPR acquires its properties through sale and leaseback transactions in which the prospective tenant sells its property to IIPR and simultaneously signs a long term lease. The cannabis sector has historically operated in a difficult financing environment due to the federal criminality of cannabis. As a result, IIPR has been able to request very attractive terms, as seen below (from the company website):

Initial base rent – 10% to 16% on total investment (based on property underwriting)

Annual base rent escalations – 3% to 4.5%

Compare these terms with that earned from typical NNN REITs like Realty Income (O), which would typically acquire properties at a 6% cap rate with 1% annual base rent escalators.

In the past, one might have been skeptical of IIPR’s business model due to aforementioned challenges facing cannabis operators. Those concerns are much less important today, as IIPR’s tenants in general appear to be on strong financial footing. We can see its top 10 tenant list below - many of which are among the top operators in the sector:

(May Presentation)

For example, PharmaCann, IIPR’s largest tenant at 13% of revenues, recently received a $110 million investment from Canadian cannabis operator Cronos (CRON). Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) is one of the most profitable cannabis operators in the country. All of the listed public companies are profitable on an EBITDA basis, with solid balance sheet positions. Compared with other cannabis REITs such as Power REIT (PW), IIPR's tenant profile appears to be of high quality.

IIPR Stock Price

After falling earlier in the year, IIPR is now trading near all-time highs:

Data by YCharts

The decline appeared to be due to the Democrats winning the Georgia Senate runoff races earlier in the year, as Wall Street became enthusiastic for the prospects of cannabis legalization.

IIPR Dividend Yield

As of recent prices, IIPR trades for a 2.4% dividend yield. The stock has typically traded at such a low yield in the past.

(Seeking Alpha)

Those familiar with the NNN REIT space would be right to notice that IIPR has a substantially lower yield than that of NNN REIT peers. O, for example, yields around 4%. The reason for the low yield is that IIPR has been able to aggressively grow its dividend as seen below:

(May Presentation)

IIPR’s historical growth has been able to surpass that of net lease peers due to the high cap rates and annual escalators on its acquired properties.

Is IIPR Stock A Buy or Sell?

First, the good news: I view it unlikely for cannabis legalization to happen in the near term. Senator Schumer has publicly admitted that he does not have the votes to pass his proposed legislation. Why does this matter for IIPR? We need to understand that IIPR’s competitive advantages stem solely due to regulatory interference in the cannabis capital markets. Upon legalization, cannabis operators would conceivably be able to access capital with help from all banks around the country. With so much competition, it would be unlikely that IIPR could keep demanding such aggressive leasing terms.

Here’s the bad news: even though legalization might not happen in the near term, cost of capital is declining across the sector. Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) issued 7% yielding debt (with some warrants) earlier this year, the lowest ever for the sector. The declining cost of capital suggests that debt investors are becoming more comfortable with the risk level in the cannabis space. Net lease cap rates are typically 100 to 200 basis points higher than yields on unsecured debt, meaning that IIPR’s acquisition cap rates are likely to see downward pressure as well. Furthermore, SAFE banking, while falling short of legalization, would protect banks and other financial institutions from federal prosecution for serving cannabis operators. In other words, there's a high likelihood that cost of capital would decrease further upon the passing of SAFE banking.

In the latest quarter, IIPR earned $1.64 in funds from operations (‘FFO’) per share. In the case of IIPR, FFO is an appropriate proxy for free cash flow and net income because, as discussed earlier, the tenant is responsible for the maintenance capital expenditures. IIPR is trading at 36x annualized FFO.

With a 16.7 year weighted average remaining lease term, I am not concerned with any tenants backing out of their leases in the event of near term legalization. This means that IIPR may be able to deliver at least 3% annual internal growth through lease escalators alone. On the other hand, investors should keep in mind that, assuming legalization occurs, then IIPR’s tenants are likely to renew their expiring leases at substantially lower rates - perhaps at least a 50% haircut. There’s still over a decade before one has to worry about expiring leases.

IIPR has yet another potential growth lever in that it has minimal debt. I estimate that if IIPR allowed leverage to reach 4x debt to EBITDA, which would be conservative for the sector, then it would be able to acquire at least $600 million in additional properties, which at a 10% cap rate and 4% cost of capital, would equate to $37 million in FFO or $1.40 in FFO per share. That would increase IIPR’s FFO by approximately 21% through leveraging up alone.

IIPR’s dividend payout ratio is close to 100%, meaning that external growth is being financed through equity issuance. IIPR acquired $620 million of properties in 2020, about in-line with 2019. I do not expect acquisition activity to increase substantially from current levels due to the cannabis sector being relatively niche in nature (at least as compared to the entire net lease universe). That said, I also do not expect acquisition activity to slow down dramatically due to more and more states legalizing cannabis. If I assume $600 million in annual acquisitions at a 6% yield spread, then that would lead to approximately $1.40 in annual FFO per share growth.

If I also assume 3% internal growth from annual lease escalators, then we arrive at approximately 30% to 35% annual FFO growth over the next several years. That is close to Wall Street expectations:

(Seeking Alpha)

As long as cannabis is not legalized, my fair value estimate for IIPR is 45x-60x FFO, representing a “price to earnings growth” ratio of 1.5x-2x. That would equate to a share price of $295 to $393 based on the last quarter’s FFO.

Upon legalization, I would expect growth through external acquisition to compress to levels similar with the broader NNN REIT sector. My new fair value estimate would be 20x-25x FFO, representing a premium to the 15x-20x FFO multiple of the NNN REIT sector, justified by the 3% internal growth from annual lease escalators. As of current prices, that would represent a stock price of $131 to $164.

Clearly, whether or not IIPR is a buy or sell would depend heavily on the legalization timeline. The later legalization occurs, the more years that IIPR is able to generate 30+% FFO growth.

My current fair value estimate is somewhere in between: 30x-35x FFO, equating to a share price of $196 to $229. At that price, there’d be enough potential upside from delays in legalization reform while providing some downside protection in the event of legalization surprise.

Conclusion

IIPR has been a wonderful stock to own for long term shareholders. The company was a pioneer in the up and coming cannabis sector, and early believers have been generously rewarded. Moving forward, FFO growth should slow due to the law of large numbers, but remain strong in the absence of cannabis legalization. The current stock price can provide solid returns for shareholders assuming legalization does not happen so quickly. I’d prefer to purchase the stock with a greater margin of safety, but am aware of the likelihood that I may end up watching the stock continue to rise from the sidelines.