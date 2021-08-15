lechatnoir/E+ via Getty Images

Uber (NYSE:UBER) has enjoyed years of exponential growth as it replaced both traditional taxicabs as well as vehicle ownership among younger generations, propelling it to a sky high valuation for recent company IPOs. The concept of using your own vehicle as a ridesharing service isn't all that new but timing and a small dose of luck let Uber take over big cities, suburbs and smaller towns' transportation systems. The recent COVID-19 pandemic further aided some of the shift over to their services from taxicabs as they labeled vehicles as cleaned and disinfected and other COVID friendly measures.

However, in recent years that market has seemed to stagnate slightly and the future growth of a company like Uber is all but certain as competitive pressures from companies like Lyft (LYFT), smaller players, some changing demographics with millennials reverting back to owning cars as well as apps like Curb, which links passengers to taxis similar to the Uber app. Further pressures are mounting from regulatory agencies around the world cracking down on various labor practices, pricing and all the way to barring the company from operating in certain regions or countries.

The company's growth story

The concept of ride sharing is not a new one, there have been apps and services in Europe which offer a nearly identical service for years, but similar to what Apple (AAPL) did to the smartphone and touch screen cellphone, Uber came along at just the right time and made it easy enough for users to engage vehicles and drivers at a time when a lot more people were looking for gig work and on the other end - looking for a more interactive and time efficient manners of transportation.

The company, although not yet making a profit, saw their revenues soar as they expanded within major cities around the United States and the world and then into the suburbs and smaller towns, anywhere were there were people with cars willing to drive people around. This is the secret to their high expansion rate as well when people were looking for an extra source of income from their already-existing property like their car and similar to Airbnb (ABNB) with their homes and apartment.

Uber took a while to make a profit due to various changes in their income and sales sharing agreement with drivers and various first-time incentives for both drivers and customers but eventually they found their groove and began bringing in the cash. Their later efforts to venture into food delivery with Uber Eats, deliveries and other features have further aided in their sales and income with more and more features, including public transportation and taxicab ones.

There were two main factors which allowed them to grow so rapidly. The first is no caps or limits on ride costs, which taxicabs are regulated for, and the second is driver compensation and other expenses, which they did not have since these were considered contractors or part-time workers with no need to provide benefits, 401k contributions or anything else. These are now becoming potential headwinds as I see a tougher operating environment ahead.

Tailwinds have turned to headwinds

These two factors have now, I believe, become headwinds looking forward.

When it comes to the company's ride cost limitations, some cities and governments are looking into regulating the company's ride cost inflation with prices soaring in the post-pandemic era due to lower availability of drivers as well as a significant portion of taxicabs going out of business. This has two main effects - the first is that more and more taxicabs are making a comeback in various cities around the world due to the prices for rides in cities like Chicago and New York, as an example, becoming so much more expensive than it's made to be worth it for the timing and other convenience measures. The second is that the company has only managed to be profitable in recent months with the aid of these price hikes and if they're regulated down to taxicab levels in some cities, their profit margin will take a significant hit.

When it comes to the company's drivers employment status, many countries and cities are pushing for full-time Uber drivers to become unionized or push for the company to pay benefits, 401k contributions and the likes. These are costs that the company did not have to pay until now and the change in this will further contract profit margins as costs will surely soar with the number of drivers the company currently has. There are also other legal limitations of liability the company faces with occurrences within their drivers vehicles which can be reversed with some laws being purposed.

Competitive pressures are intensifying

These factors being reversed can contribute to a significant shrinkage to the company's profit margin, but that's not all. The emergence of competition is set to hurt the company's sales generating abilities. There are two groups of competitive pressures the company is either currently facing or expected to face in the coming months.

The first is direct competition to the company's services from the likes of Lyft and other regional players like DiDi Global (DIDI) in China and others emerging around the world. What individuals choose to ride with doesn't matter all that much since almost everyone can download both applications to their mobile devices and it takes about 30 seconds to get a quote from each company and they can use either. The point about having regional and direct competition is that major commercial operations usually focus their spending, which means that corporate travel, for example, can go entirely to Lyft if that particular company likes their services or finds they have higher availability within a certain region given that not every Uber driver also works with Lyft.

The second part is indirect competition through mobile applications like Curb, which are bringing the lure and easy operating environment of Uber to taxicabs, which can bring back their operations back near the levels they were pre-Uber, which will certainly curtail their sky-high usage rate. Taxicabs, especially in recent months, often have lower costs to major airports and between two specific points and if the on-demand availability hurdle is taken care of with these apps - there's little reason to believe that a significant portion of Uber users won't add that to their travel and transportation options.

Uber's future growth - Good not great

When it comes to where the analysts or wall street think the company is headed, it's clear to see the slowdown in growth both in sales and income. Even though, I believe that these numbers are slightly overoptimistic given the headwinds which I mentioned throughout this article, so these figures should, over the course of the next 3-4 years, come in softer than expected.

The company is currently expected to report a higher sales CAGR of 20.7% for the next 5 years as they expand regionally and continue to expand the services they offer beyond just rides. Here's the yearly breakdown of those figures:

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Sales $16.1 billion $22.7 billion $28.9 billion $34.4 billion $41.2 billion Growth +44.6% +40.7% +27.3% +19.2% +19.9%

When it comes to net income, however, they're expected to show a 5 year EPS CAGR of 33.4%. This is evident due to a mix of higher margins of their newer services like Uber Eats and linked public transportation as well as the inevitable decline in ride costs since the current levels in many cities are unsustainable once taxicabs and other direct competitors return or emerge within those operating regions. Here's the breakdown of those EPS expectation by year:

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 EPS $(0.30) $(0.54) $0.52 $1.28 $2.20 Growth +98.6% -80.0% N/A +146% +71.9%

Conclusion - Decent but not outperforming

Overall, Uber's growth rate means they are likely fairly valued to only slightly overvalued at this time, which with the underperformance I believe they will experience presents a roughly 10% annual growth rate to EPS, resulting in a market-neutral annual return relative to other companies.

I remain neutral on the company's long term prospects and am awaiting to see how harsh of a regulatory environment is put in place around the United States before potentially turning bearish.