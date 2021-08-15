Orientfootage/iStock via Getty Images

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on 9-August.

Welcome to another installment of our Preferreds Market Weekly Review where we discuss preferreds and baby bond market activity from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events - as well as top-down - providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the first week of August.

Market Overview

The retail preferred market put in decent returns after treading water in July despite higher Treasury yields and wider corporate credit spreads.

Source: Systematic Income

All but 3 sectors were in the green with outperformance in Energy and Financials.

Source: Systematic Income

Although Treasury yields bounced higher in the past week on the back of a strong Labor report, they are still well off their highs - 10-year Treasury yields are 0.43% below their peak this year. A 10-year real yield below -1.1% also doesn't really jibe with a strong macro backdrop. Investors rightfully worried about a bounceback in rates to more sensible levels have a few avenues.

First is the impact of the coupon level on the duration of a preferred security, something we touched on in an earlier update. Lower-coupon series are likely to underperform in a higher-rate scenario so investors should pick carefully among the different series of a given issuer.

Second is the interesting dynamic of a number of non-callable preferreds lagging the market. We can see this in the fact that their yield has remained relatively high or has fallen at a slower pace relative to their sector. This suggests that a rise in yields should impact these stocks to a lesser degree.

For example, the Wells Fargo 7.5% Series L (WFC.PL) yield has clearly lagged its sector which we can see in the charts below. The dynamic is very similar for the Bank of America 7.25% Series L (BAC.PL) counterpart. Both remain attractive at a near 5% yield.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

Thirdly, pinned-to-par securities offer a relative measure of duration protection within their issuer suite because of their "above-market" yield as the likelihood of a call keeps their prices artificially subdued. Those securities that also feature maturities have an added layer of duration protection. In this space, we like the Arlington Asset Investment Corp. 6.75% 2025 Notes (AIC) with a 6.53% YTM, OXSQ 6.5% 2024 Notes (OXSQL) with a 6.34% YTM and MFA 7.5% Series B (MFA.PB) with a 7.5% YTM. Investors have to be careful in legging into these positions to ensure they are not overly exposed to a price drop to "par" in case of redemption.

Market Commentary

A couple of telecom bond redemptions were announced last week for the US Cellular 6.95% 2060 notes (UZA) and the TDS 6.625% 2045 Notes (TDI). Neither one a big surprise given the pricing implied the issuers could refinance at much lower coupons (for example, USS paid 5.5% on UZF recently vs. the 6.95% coupon on UZA). The only surprise was why it took them so long to get redeemed. TDI has remained outstanding since 2010 which lulled investors into a false sense of security as the price traded north of $28 (now $25.40). To be fair, anyone who picked it up near “par” as late as April this year did fine. It was investors who stretched for the higher yield relatively recently who got hurt in the process. This sort of dynamic highlights that entry points can make a big difference between a great holding and a poor one. It also shows that the retail preferred market remains fairly inefficient which is great news to anyone willing to put in some work. For example, as of the close prior to the redemption announcement, TDI actually had a lower YTM than the TDS 5.875% 2061 Notes (TDA) which remains outstanding and, of course, a much worse outcome in case of redemption (both TDA and TDI are past their first call date though TDA was trading only about 1% above “par”). The market equalized the stripped yields of TDA and TDI as people were chasing the higher coupons of TDI (you see the same dynamic of yield chasing in the CEF market where distribution rates on price are equalized, leading to some weird premium divergences among similar funds). This was plainly irrational in the case of TDI and TDA – stripped yield is meaningless for a security with a maturity but it’s much easier to see than its YTM or YTW. In effect, investors were getting a slightly lower YTM on TDI if both bonds remained outstanding for life and a much worse outcome if both were redeemed. Normally, you at least see a balance of upside and downside among the different series – here TDI holders had a worse outcome in any scenario. It also highlights that the net result of the recent drop in Treasury yields in an environment of fairly tight credit spreads is a continuing wave of redemptions. This is why positioning carefully across an issuer’s different series is going to be important for driving total returns in the medium term.

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) will run a tender for all of its shares and redeem its GGO Series A (GGO.PA) preferred. They flagged this earlier in the year and have now pulled the trigger. This continues the trend of Gabelli CEFs redemptions which makes a ton of sense for Gabelli as the market has been signalling clearly that it is very happy receiving a much lower yield for these preferreds. Although it is unfortunate to see a decrease in high-quality CEF preferreds, it simply did not make any sense for Gabelli to pay rates in excess of where the high-yield corporate yields are these days. Silvergate Capital - a Fintech banker - issued a 5.375% preferred (OTCPK:SIVCL), rated Ba3 (BB- equivalent). The company has some obvious regulatory risk as well as the risk of lending against crypto collateral. The stock has not traded well and is currently at a $24.37 clean price and a 5.51% yield. From a purely yield-for-rating perspective, the stock is attractive (Capital One at BB - one notch higher - has a 4.29% highest YTW preferred, a few BB- rated Bank preferreds are sub-4% in yield).

The new Arbor Realty 6.25% preferred (ABREV) started trading and is at a 6.13% yield. It looks better than the ABR Series D (ABR.PD) which is at a 5.79% yield and should outperform in the near term particularly as the stripped yield on the two series is the same.

The Priority Income Fund 6% Series J (OTCPK:PRIJP) started trading. The fund has 6 other series in the market. PRIJP is just behind Series H (PRIF.PH) at a 6% yield versus 6.06% for PRIF.PH. PRIF.PH also has a maturity that is 2 years shorter in 2026 so it remains the most attractive in the suite.

Stance And Takeaways

In addition to keeping an eye on duration with the methods described above, we remain overweight some of the attractively valued and "portfolio" sectors such as mREIT and CEF preferreds as a way to manage some of the idiosyncratic volatility that has recently surprised the market. With much of the earnings season behind us, we will be doing a follow-up on the mREIT preferreds sector.