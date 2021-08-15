Lya_Cattel/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment thesis

When I look for long-call candidates, I look for the following factors:

1. Large uncertainty. The underlying stock is fundamentally profitable but the market mood is negative because there are large uncertainties ahead.

2. Valuation mismatch. Due to the large uncertainties, the valuation is compressed and a mismatch in price and value is developed.

3. Catalysts. There are catalysts in the near term (one year or so) that could resolve the problems and/or uncertainties and trigger a change in market mood.

4. Implied volatility mismatch. The market typically prices options based on their historical volatility. And when the actual variance in possible outcomes is much larger than the historical volatility (e.g., due to the upcoming catalysts), there is an implied volatility mismatch in our favor.

Under the above framework, the thesis is really simple here. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) represents a good setup for a long call option play that provides all the above four factors: high uncertainty in both directions, depressed valuation, multiple unfolding catalysts, and a quite large mismatch in implied volatility. Combing these factors, CVS represents a perfect setup for a long call option for investors who want to bet on CVS but want to limit their downside (in terms of the absolute amount of money).

Note that for stocks that meet all these requirements, you could just long the stock itself if you could stomach the uncertainties. But a long call option provides an alternative that could further benefit from the volatility mismatch and also limit your maximum loss as to be detailed later.

In the remainder of this article, I will go through my thought process and examine all these factors in detail.

Large uncertainties in both directions

CVS is the nation’s most integrated healthcare provider, with businesses spanning three main sectors: retail, PBM, and managed care channels. It started in 1963 as a convenience store and gradually morphed into the integrated healthcare provided it is today. Much of the change was concentrated in the last decade or so, during which it acquired Omnicare and most recently Aetna (2018). As of now, profits are roughly evenly split between these three segments.

In the recent few years, CVS faces a high degree of downside and upside risks in the near future, as seen from the following chart. The stock price peaked near $115 in 2015 with a valuation of 20x PE. And the stock price has declined and reached a low near $55 with a valuation of 10x PE during 2020. The stock price has recovered somewhat to the current $84 and valuation 13x PE. A large part of the uncertainties was (and still are) due to the changing landscape of retail pharmacy and healthcare. One notable example involved the years of speculation of Amazon’s entry into this space. And there is definitely a secular trend for healthcare to be transitioned online and digital. Both existing heavyweights (like Walmart (WMT) and CVS itself) are trying to stay ahead of this transition, and powerful new players are pushing to enter (like Amazon (AMZN)). Whether they can or cannot successfully complete this transition remains to be seen.

At the same time, the business has been generating plenty of cash and enjoying healthy profitability. Thanks to its scale, efficiency, and integrated model, it enjoys good profitability compared to its peers as can be seen from the next chart. Management just raised their 2021 outlook in their most recent earnings release as seen from the third chart in this section. Furthermore, there are many catalysts unfolding and could change the investment narrative in the near future.

Valuation mismatch

Due to the above large uncertainties, the valuation is compressed and a mismatch in price and value is developed. As shown in the chart above, its current valuation is relatively low compared to its historical 15x PE, which by itself is a very reasonable multiple for a profitable business with CVS’s scale, financial strength, and moat. In relative terms, CVS is also valued at a significant discount relative to its peers as can be seen from the following chart in terms of valuation metrics.

Catalysts

There are multiple catalysts unfolding in the near term (one year or so) that could trigger a change in market mood. And some of the highlights are listed below:

2021 is a milestone for the Aetna integration. As aforementioned, CVS acquired Aetna in 2018. And they have been working out the synergies since then. And 2021 is a landmark of this large-scale merger as the first year Aetna members will be offered a plan that leverages CVS’ retail infrastructure. This is a key accomplishment in their strategic road map as shown below.

New leadership. Karen S. Lynch is now President and Chief Executive Officer of CVS Health. As the first non-pharmacist health care CEO running the business since its founding, Mrs. Lynch brings a unique perspective and potential at transforming health care to be simpler, more convenient, and more personalized.

Recovering margins. A large part of margin pressure in the last year was due to reimbursement pressures and costs associated with COVID-19 responses. With COVID appearing to be under control now, the margin should recover. And PBM appears to be recovering too. Moreover, CVS could actually benefit from the increased footprint brought about by COVID. Due to their role in administering the COVID vaccines, millions of more customers have visited their stores and shared their information, and CVS might be able to find a way to capitalize.

Lastly, the unavoidable Amazon factor. Amazon has been competing in the healthcare space for quite some time. It just launched Amazon Pharmacy last year. However, since Amazon has shown some of their cards now, it actually removed some of the speculations. Many of Amazon’s offerings either do not impact CVS too much or are not obviously superior. For example, their discounts for uninsured drugs should have minimal impact on CVS. And for their free 2-day delivery, CVS’ offerings are actually even better).

Implied volatility mismatch

Despite the above uncertainties, the market’s implied volatility is quite low for this stock. As of this writing, the implied volatility is ~25% for a two-year at-the-money call option for CVS. In contrast, the implied volatility is ~19% for a two-year at-the-money call option for the SP500. So the market essentially considers the uncertainties facing CVS not that much different from the overall market.

As seen from the following chart, these implied volatilities are consistent with the so-called historical volatilities as shown below. So the market essentially considers the uncertainties facing CVS not that much different from the overall market and also not that much different from its past. Such use of past record in my view is ignoring the actual variance in the outcome as analyzed above, leading to a cheap call option.

Putting it all together: a perfect candidate for a long call option play

So in a nutshell, here we have a situation with a large variance in the possible outcomes. The earning is projected to grow to be more than $6.6 per share in two years – assuming some of the catalysts do materialize. This would lead to a price of ~$100 assuming the “normal” valuation of 15x PE. And if valuation swings to 15x or higher, the price could be in the $120 range. However, on the other hand, if things did not work out, the price and valuation could fall again to the $60 level or even below.

If you could stomach the variance in outcomes, I suppose there is nothing wrong to just invest in CVS stocks directly. But a long call option provides an alternative that could further benefit from the volatility mismatch and also limit our maximum loss as detailed here. A bit of option 101 in case you are not familiar with it. In case you are, definitely skip this next paragraph.

Many people probably are allergic to options because common sense is that they are leveraged strategies and therefore too risky. Like much common sense in investment, it is debatable (or just a myth). A call option is a contract that gives the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to buy a stock (CVS in this case) at a specified price (called the strike price) within a specific time period. For example, suppose I buy a CVS call option with an $82.5 strike price that expires on 1/20/2023 at a price of $9.8 (as a previous chart shows). This means I have the right to buy 100 shares of CVS at $82.5 strike anytime before 1/20/2023 (from whoever sold the call option). The price I paid to get such a right is $980 ($9.8 per share x 100 shares), i.e., I paid the seller $980 upfront. Such right will be essentially worthless if the price of CVS dropped substantially below $82.5 and I would lose 100% of my upfront payment - and this is where options are indeed risky. But such a right would be worth something or a lot if the price of CVS becomes higher than $82.5. If the price increases to $90 at the time of expiration, it would be worth $7.5 per share because I have the right to buy it at $82.5 from the option seller and sell it to the market at $90. Of course, I would still suffer a large loss in this case – I paid $9.8 per share upfront but made $7.5 per share ~2 years later. But if the price rises above $92.3 (the so-called breakeven price), then I will make a profit. For every $1 above it, my return would be about 10.2% ($1 profit on $9.8 upfront cost). For example, if the price rises to $100 (the normal scenario), my return would be about 79%. Obviously, the lower my upfront payment, the lower the breakeven price, and the better odds I would have to make a profit. The upfront payment increases with the so-called implied volatility – i.e., the market’s perception about how large the potential price swing could be. And per the discussion above, my view is that the market-implied volatility is essentially ignoring the actual variance in the outcome as analyzed above, leading to a cheap call option.

So in a sense, options actually help to limit risk exposure. If I want to invest in 100 shares at $84 per share directly, I have to lay out more than $8.4k of capital upfront (instead of $980) and all $8.4k is exposed to the uncertainties analyzed above. But with the call options, I only lay out $980 upfront and the most I can lose is $980 – but I get to take about the same amount of upside if the price rises sufficiently above the breakeven point.

Conclusion and final thought

Given the high uncertainty in both directions, relatively low valuation, reasonable market implied volatility, and the many catalysts in the next year or so, CVS represents a perfect setup for a long call option play. The call option is an alternative for investors who want to bet on it but want to limit their downside in terms of the absolute amount of money.

The reason that I am not holding any long CVS positions here is that I hold a relative concentration stock portfolio of about a dozen positions or so and just need to pick and choose.

Finally, a cautionary final remark for people who are new to options. It is very important to empathize that it limits risks in terms of the absolute amount of money exposed in the way I described above. It is riskier (much more) in the sense that you can - there is actually a quite large chance that you would - lose 100% of the capital invested when you long option.