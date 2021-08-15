Omnichannel CEO Matt Higgins, Kin CEO Sean Harper - Focus On Macro Trends (Video)

CEO Interviews
Summary

  • Kin, an insurtech company that has a direct-to-consumer model, is on schedule for a Q4 public debut via SPAC Omnichannel Acquisition.
  • OCA CEO Matt Higgins and Kin CEO Sean Harper joined us for a lively discussion around expansion plans, incorporating branding advice from advisor Gary V.
  • Focusing on states with volatile weather, financial structure/novel insurance structure.

Kin, an insurtech company that has a direct-to-consumer model, is on schedule for a Q4 public debut via SPAC Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA). OCA CEO and Shark Tank investor Matt Higgins and Kin CEO Sean Harper joined us for a lively discussion around expansion plans, incorporating branding advice from advisor Gary Vaynerchuck, and currently targeting California, Florida and Louisiana as the primary states for its home insurance products. "You are still not going to see us blasting into a ton of states," Harper said. "We are going to focus on these really big states, the states that are coastal, where a lot of people live, where the weather is more volatile."

CEO Interviews
