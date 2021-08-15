VladK213/iStock via Getty Images

Canada-based Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) reported its second-quarter 2021 results on July 29, 2021.

The company had a good quarter with another record in total cash. The chart below is quite impressive. Besides the Cerro Moro, all the other producing mines were up significantly sequentially.

Total cash is now $735.6 million and trailing free cash flow is $379.3 million, which allowed the company to raise the yearly dividend by 15% to $0.12 per share.

Also, gold production was up year-over-year by 32.4%, and sequentially the gold production was up 8.1%. Comparative details per mine are shown below:

Investment thesis

The investment thesis for AUY is clear and has not changed since my preceding article. With steady production and excellent financials, I consider AUY part of the long-term precious metals group that I recommend accumulating on weakness.

The market is extremely volatile and highly unpredictable. It will remain that way until H2 2022, in my opinion.

The gold price is under tremendous pressure lately because of the overheating inflation generated by a burgeoning recovery.

We have seen the gold price rocked by powerful price swings depending on the Fed's expected response to rampant inflation that could get out of hand.

Any hawkish move by the Fed could damage the gold price down the road. It is the reason for those mood swings that have eroded many gold and silver miners' stock price. We will have to be prepared for a prolonged period of uncertainty, and the best answer is trading short term a large part of your long position.

Stock performance

The stock's performance has not been stellar until recently and lags slightly behind the group. AUY is a slow mover in stock appreciation but drops significantly on any gold and silver price weakness.

Thus:

CEO Daniel Racine said in the conference call:

We had a strong production with 217,402 ounces of gold lead by standout performance at Jacobina, Canadian Malartic, El Peñón, and Minera Florida. Jacobina and Canadian Malartic, I’m pleased to note both reached all time quarterly high. Cerro Moro production increased compared to the second quarter of last year. Both as we indicated previously, we’re expecting the mine to see much stronger results in the second half of this year.

Yamana Gold - Balance Sheet in 2Q21. The raw numbers

Yamana Gold 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Total Revenues in $ Million 303.4 439.4 461.7 422.0 437.4 Net Income in $ Million 0.0 55.6 102.8 54.7 -43.9 EBITDA $ Million 29.3 227.3 427.1 205.1 217.1 EPS diluted in $/share 0.00 0.06 0.10 0.06 -0.05 Cash from operations in $ Million 92.2 215.0 181.3 160.2 153.5 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 49.6 61.9 95.1 80.2 93.5 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 42.6 153.1 86.2 80.0 60.0 Total cash $ Million 324.8 479.6 665.5 698.4 735.6 Total debt in $ Million 1,093 1,093 993.8 994.4 994.9 Dividend per share in $ per share 0.0175 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.03 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 953.2 954.5 955.1 963.0 965.6 Gold Production 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Gold Equivalent ounce ("GEO") Production K Oz 183,582 240.466 255,361 231,988 241,341 Silver Production M oz 2.01 3.04 2.59 2.13 1.63 Gold price realized $/ Oz 1,713 1,924 1,875 1,793 1,817 Silver price $/Oz 16.83 24.35 24.02 25.66 26.05 AISC GEO co-product $/Oz 1,125 1,096 1,076 1,045 1,081

Gold production details for the second quarter of 2021

Quarterly Gold and Silver Production

The company produced 217,402 Au Oz and 1,628,078 Ag Oz, as shown in the chart below.

The gold production per producing mine in 2Q21 is shown below.

For the quarter, El Peñón GEO production was 52,607 ounces, including 39,412 ounces of gold and 891,255 ounces of silver. AUY continues to expect planned production in Q3 and Q4, with the second half production accounting for approximately 57% of the annual GEO production.

Canadian Malartic had an exceptional quarter again, producing 92,106 ounces of gold, exceeding plan due to higher grades and recoveries from an ore found deeper in the Malartic pit. The operation remains on track to complete topographic drilling and blasting at Barnat by the end of Q3 of 2021.

Production of 25,313 GEO at Cerro Moro was in line with the plan, as the mine returned to more normalized activities following the COVID-19-related challenge in 2020. It was a challenging water condition, and limited travel impacted shift change.

Quarterly Gold Equivalent Production GEO

The gold equivalent production was 241,341 gold equivalent ounces, up 0.4% from the same quarter a year ago and up 5.7% sequentially.

AISC increased this quarter to $1,081 per GEO. It was a disappointment, and I was expecting about $1,020 per GEO.

Future growth potential: The Wassamac project, the Mara Project, and the Odyssey project at Canadian Malartic are advancing.

1 - The company acquired the project early this year. Yamana carried out several studies that have expanded reserve and the average annual production while increasing throughput and plant nameplate capacity, which was enough to advance the project to construction. The company expects to receive all permits and authorization by the third quarter of 2024. CEO Daniel Racine said in the conference call:

The development will be fully funded from available cash and cash flows, once development is completed, production will ramp up quickly and will achieve full production of approximately 200,000 ounces per year in year two and sustained at level of at least the next four years with cost well below the company’s average.

2 - The MARA JV (AUY owns 56.25%) is the combined project comprising the Agua Rica site, Alumbrera site, Alumbrera plant, and ancillary buildings and facilities.

MARA is planned to be a multi-decade, low cost coppergold operation with annual production in the first ten years of 556 million pounds of copper equivalent and a life of mine annual production of 469 million pounds of copper equivalent on a 100% basis. MARA will be among the top 25 copper producers in the world when in production, and will be one of the lowest capital intensity of the comparable projects globally

3 - Odyssey Project, Canadian Malartic, Canada (50% interest).

Yamana Gold and its partner made a positive construction decision of the Odyssey project at Canadian Malartic, with the first production from the Odyssey South deposit expected in 2023.

Yamana Gold 2021-2023 Production Guidance (from preceding presentation)

2021 guidance of one million gold equivalent ounces, including 862,000 ounces of gold and 10 million ounces of silver, is at an all-in sustaining cost between $980 and $1,020 per GEO.

The cash cost guidance is the same at between $665 and $695 per GEO.

The company expects stronger production and lower costs in the second half of the year, with the fourth quarter being the highest production and lower cost quarter.

CFO Jason Leblanc said in the conference call:

Our first half results are well aligned to our 2021 guidance released at the start of the year, which called for 53% of production to be weighted to the second half of the year. Our costs are all also tracking in line for where they thought they would be at the end of Q2 and prospectively with minimal impact from inflationary pressures for the balance of year. As noted, we expect stronger production and lower costs in the second half. Q4 is expected to be our strongest quarter with the highest quarterly production and lowest quarterly costs continuing to trend from previous years.

Second-quarter 2021 financial analysis

1 - Revenues of $437.4 million in 2Q21

Revenues were $437.4 million, up 44.2% from the same quarter a year ago, as you can see in the chart above.

Adjusted net earnings were $70.7 million, or $0.07 per share basic and diluted. Cash from operating activities was $153.5million.

The realized price of gold and silver are shown below:

2 - Net debt was down again in 2Q21

The company continues to lower its net debt. Total Cash is now $735.6 million, another record.

Net debt at the end of June was $259.3 million. The decrease in net debt was $22.8 million in 2Q21.

The company's undrawn revolving credit facility is $750M.

On August 6, 2021, Yamana Gold announced the redemption of all outstanding senior notes due in 2022, 2023, and 2024, significantly reducing debt and further strengthening the company’s financial position. The outstanding senior notes will be redeemed with available cash on hand and proceeds from the recently completed offering of $500 million, 10-year 2.630% unsecured senior notes.

3 - Strong free cash flow of $60.0 million in 2Q21

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Trailing annualized free cash flow is $379.3 million, with $60.0 million in the second quarter of 2021.

A significant improvement triggered the decision to increase the quarterly dividend again for 2Q21 to $0.03 per share (annual $0.12 per share).

Technical Analysis and commentary

Note: The chart is adjusted from the dividend.

AUY forms a descending triangle pattern with resistance at $4.52 and support at $4.12.

The trading strategy that I recommend is to sell partially between $4.40 and $4.60. If the gold price continues to recover, AUY could experience a breakout with a retest of $5.

Conversely, if the resistance holds, AUY will quickly drop below $4.15, where I recommend adding again.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. The TA chart is updated regularly for my subscribers, who access it through my stock tracker.

