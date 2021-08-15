Alexandros Michailidis/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The SP 500 has traded up roughly 103% from the Covid-19 low on March 23rd, 2020 (through August 13th, 2021), and if readers would look across the various asset classes - value and growth, smallcap to large-cap, there is little that hasn't rallied sharply in the last 18 months.

Hence, the attention turns to what has lagged, what has done poorly and is there any chance of a secular catalyst to push the asset class or stock into "outperformance" mode.

Here is how Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Merck (MRK) have performed relative to the SP 500 since 1/1/2000:

Source: Ycharts

Since Pfizer's Viagra-driven frenzy in the late 1990's the stock has underperformed the SP 500 for - well - a long time, but has begun to close the gap with the SP 500 since January 1, 2020, with Pfizer's stock up 23.3% and the SP 500 up 24.2%.

There's no question that the Covid-19 pandemic and Pfizer's vaccine have helped the stock. To give readers an indication of the impact the vaccine has had on Pfizer's EPS and revenue estimates:

Q1 '20 estimates: Street expecting 8% EPS growth and 3% rev growth for calendar '21;

Today: Street expecting 52% EPS growth and 71% revenue growth for calendar '21;

And the stock today, has only moved from the mid-$30's.

For Pfizer, here's what the EPS and revenue revisions look like the last 4 quarters:

Q2 '21 Q1 '21 Q4 '20 Q3 '20 2023 EPS est $3.51 $3.39 $3.11 $3.13 2022 EPS est $3.61 $3.42 $3.04 $2.94 2021 EPS est $4.13 $3.76 $3.30 $2.88 2023 est EPS gro rt -3% -1% 2% 6% 2022 est EPS gro rt -13% -9% -8% 2% 2021 est EPS gro rt 52% 38% 21% 2% 2023 PE 13x 11x 11x 12x 2022 PE 12x 11x 12x 12x 2021 PE 11x 10x 11x 13x 2023 est rev ($'s bl's) $59.9 $56.6 $50 $49.2 2022 est rev $67.6 $62.5 $51.6 $48.2 2021 est rev $81.3 bl $73.1 $56,7 $47.9 2023 est rev gro rt -11% -9% -3% +2% 2022 est rev gro rt -17% -14% -9% +1% 2021 est rev gro rt 71% 53% 19% -7%

Source: IBES data by Refinitiv

Note the expected y.y growth rates in Pfizer's 2021 EPS and revenue.

Basically, for Pfizer, the sell-side consensus is looking for "peak" EPS and revenue growth in 2021 with the Covid vaccine and then a return to more normal EPS and revenue growth for 2022 - 2024.

But here's what is interesting: look at the 2022 revenue estimate revisions for Pfizer. Even with the waning of the pandemic and the reopening of the US economy, the 2022 revenue estimate saw a $5 billion increase in expectations between the March and June quarters of 2021.

The source of the sell-side note can't be recalled, but Pfizer was expected to see a $2 billion "tail" from the COVID-19 vaccine in the forward years after 2021, but the 2022 estimate is seeing higher revisions.

Is the sell-side expecting an annual COVID-19 vaccine before it's been announced ?

The revenue estimates are still seeing positive revisions for years 2022 - 2024. If sustained that could push Pfizer to an all-time high and higher.

Merck: Covid-19 hurt the large-cap pharma:

Q2 '21 Q1 '21 Q4 '20 Q3 '20 2023 EPS est $6.94 $7.59 $7.65 $7.31 2022 EPS est $6.46 $7.24 $7.31 $7.02 2021 EPES est $5.53 $6.48 $6.57 $6.36 2023 est EPS gro rt 7% 5% 5% 4% 2022 est EPS gro rt 17% 12% 11% 10% 2021 est EPS gro rt -5% 9% 11% 7% 2023 PE 11x 10x 10x 11x 2022 PE 12x 11x 11x 11x 2021 PE 14x 12x 12x 13x 2023 est rev ($'s bl's) $52.2 $57.0 $54.8 $55.1 2022 est rev $50.4 $55.0 $54.6 $54.3 2021 est rev $46.9 $52.0 $51.8 $51.1 2023 est rev gro rt 4% 4% 0% 2% 2022 est rev gro rt 8% 6% 6% 6% 2021 est rev gro rt -2% 8% 8% 6%

Source: IBES data by Refinitiv

Readers can see that Merck has not been a beneficiary of the Covid-19 pandemic as Pfizer has, although some of the revisions in the Q2 '21 EPS and revenue numbers could be a function of the spin-off or Organon from Merck, without adjusting the historical data.

No question Merck was impacted negatively by the cessation of elective surgeries in the 2020, which was discussed on their 2020 conference calls.

However Keytruda's growth, which is Merck's current blockbuster drug, posted 20% organic growth in Q2 21, and - at least according to Morningstar - is expected to be a $25 bl drug at some point.

Pfizer and Merck Valuation comparison:

Pfizer Merck Avg 3-yr exp EPS gro rt 12% 6% Avg 3-yr exp Rev gro rt 14% 3% Avg 3-yr PE 12x 12x price-to-sales 4.5x 3.8x Price-to-cash-flow (ex-cash) 13x 19x Price-to-free-cash (ex-cash) 15x 45x Free-cash-flow yield 5.5% 2% Dividend yield 3.20% 3.4% Dividend as % of free-cash-flow 57% 150% Debt-to-capital 21% 26% Morningstar fair value est $42 $94 Discount / premium to FV est - mkt price 14% premium 20% disc

Source: valuation spreadsheets from earnings reports, 10-Q's

Summary / conclusion: When writing stock-specific articles for Seeking Alpha readers, the temptation is to write long articles, packed with fundamental information, and then draw readers to the conclusion about the stock(s) technical and fundamental postures.

With Merck and Pfizer today, there are two - three important aspects to their fundamental stories today:

1.) Pfizer is a big beneficiary of Covid-19 thanks to the vaccine, while Merck was penalized by the pandemic. The question does Pfizer continue to benefit if an annual Covid-19 vaccine is suggested as Dr. Scott Gottlieb thinks might happen, and seems like a logical course of action ?

2.) Although not mentioned above, the key fundamental metric that caught my eye for both stocks was the free-cash-flow yield: Pfizer's is about 5% even with the stock at $48 per share, while Merck's is just 2%.

Neither Pfizer and Merck have repurchased any material common stock in the last several quarters, with Pfizer better positioned to do so than Merck given the respective states of their cash-flow and free-cash-flow.

3). Today, Pfizer has characteristics of a momentum stock as it has rallied from the mid $30's to the high $40's on the Covid vaccine, while Merck sports the more traditional aspects of a value stock, trading at a 20% discount today to Morningstar's perceived intrinsic value.

Pfizer could be on the verge of a significant longer-term technical breakout above the $48 - $50 highs from the year 2000, but it would probably take an annual vaccine recommendation from the CDC, and Pfizer would have to leverage the vaccine into other drugs.

Pfizer could also announce its repurchasing stock again, with its $14.5 billion free-cash-flow as of June 30, '21.

Merck's Keytruda, Gardisil, and Januvia are Merck's 3 primary drugs (by revenue) today, with Keytruda expected to be a substantial revenue generator. Hopefully, Merck will see a return to elective surgeries and demand for their products in 2022 as well.

Pfizer has more characteristics of a momentum stock today, with several potential near-term catalysts around the vaccine, while Merck is more of a traditional "value" investment requiring patience. I'd like to see Merck generate better cash-flow and free-cash-flow although the Organon divestiture might distort those compares for the next few quarters.

Finally, from a portfolio construction perspective, both stocks have lagged this "growth" market for the last decade have lagged the SP 500 for the last two decades and might hold their valuation better in what could be a period of difficult bear markets.