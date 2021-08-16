tortoon/iStock via Getty Images

Covered Call ETFs

While still a stock-picker for the most part, I’ve been gaining interest in a relatively new investment product: covered call ETFs. I’m no stranger to selling covered calls on my various holdings to juice a little extra income via the option premiums. The drawbacks to doing this all yourself include having to have enough (100 shares ) of a stock in order to be able to fulfill at least 1 contract, and super low volume / interest in a lot of REITs (a significant portion of my portfolio).

Many people will tell you that options trading is super risky, but they are talking about short-term trading on calls and puts, and sometimes doing so “naked”, meaning that you don’t have the underlying collateral at the time of opening the contract. I, on the other hand, am only ever interested in selling cash-secured puts and covered-calls. Often, the strike price for my covered calls is out-of-the-money, meaning that the sale will only happen at a higher price than it currently is. Additionally, the option premium that you collect sweetens the deal, and you still are entitled to any dividends between writing and the exercise date. In this scenario, there is almost no risk whatsoever, outside of further upside opportunity cost.

In a quest to both diversify my holdings with more index funds (2020 still weighs heavily on my mind) yet still have a hefty dividend, covered call ETFs seem like a perfect choice. There are now a few different choices, and they cover different indices and come with different yields. I recently nibbled on some shares of the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) because I, among other things, liked that it came with a lower expense ratio at 0.35% and was actively managed. (One of my favorite contributors, Trapping Value, goes into further detail about JEPI’s strengths here.)

The fund that I’m looking at today is the Global X Funds - Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (BATS:RYLD). This fund technically tracks the Cboe Russell 2000 BuyWrite Index. It’s 2 holdings consist of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) and revolving 1-month covered call contracts on a portion of these holdings. The expense ratio is a bit higher at 0.6%, but it’s still reasonable.

Historical Returns

We don’t have a long fund history to analyze here, as the fund emerged in April 2019. Since inception, it has underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) by over 28% over that period.

This makes sense, as both funds fell by roughly the same amount during the height of the crash (~33%), but SPY rebounded much more quickly due to not having a cap on its upside via the covered calls. During protracted bull runs, RYLD is almost guaranteed to underperform. However, during periods of choppy volatility and a sideways market, RYLD should outperform due to the extra income generated from the options. Also, in the short term at least, RYLD should slightly outperform as the market falls, for the same reason. Unfortunately, the bounce back up will again be where the fund struggles. At least in the past year, RYLD has beaten the market by about 2.5%.

Say what you will about the actual economy, but it would be hard to argue that the broad market has a significant amount of upside from here without at least some amount of time stuck in a “sideways” market. I’m not advising that we attempt to time the market, but I’d feel more comfortable getting higher returns if we are stuck in a holding pattern. If not, great, the fund will still capture a good amount of upside.

Distributions

RYLD pays a variable distribution based on the options premiums that it can generate. The average amount has been steadily increasing since inception, and the TTM yield stands at 11.55%, which is excellent. Since the distribution directly comes from the options premiums, you don't have to worry about the distribution not being "covered". One of the reasons that people prefer this fund over other covered call funds is that by tracking the Russell 2000 index, it is able to write more profitable call options than the higher-demand S&P 500 index.

The nearest out-of-the-money covered call option for the Russell 2000 carries with it a premium of 2.89% of the underlying collateral value. The same thing for the S&P 500 is only a 1.31% premium. It’s not a perfect comparison due to the varying degrees of proximity to the next whole dollar contract price, but it serves as a rough example of how it is generally more profitable to write covered calls for the more volatile underlying holdings.

Total return investors are often correct that many of us would be better off just buying a low cost S&P 500 index fund rather than care about dividend yields. At some future date you can sell your now greater holdings and transition into higher paying securities when you need it. While this may be true, I like having more of my total return from dividends for a variety of reasons. First of all, it allows me to more easily reallocate money to other stocks, since the cash thrown off is already cash and doesn’t need to be sold first. It’s also much easier to simply hold than periodically trim your position for the income. I know that is technically tax-advantageous to pay long-term capital gains than pay your income tax bracket rate on the dividends, but this can be negated by holding in a tax-deferred account like a Roth IRA. I also like the rewarding mental aspects of both seeing your monthly dividend stream grow as you reinvest, and feeling like you’re “playing with house money” as your dividends received exceeds your original investment.

Perhaps one of the most often-asked questions is what type of tax form you receive at the end of the year. Don’t worry: RYLD issues a 1099, so no dreaded K-1 form.

Risk

If you’ve made it this far, you probably understand that the fund will do well unless one of two things happen: either the market crashes or it shoots higher very quickly. In the former scenario, such as March 2020, the fund being comprised of smaller cap stocks and significantly less technology companies nullified any temporary outperformance from the option strategy. In another crash, mega-cap companies are theoretically safer due to the sheer size of the company and their typically safer balance sheets/profitability. The heavy allocation to tech was the saving grace of the S&P 500 during the pandemic.

I know that a large point of index investing is that you don’t need to pay as close attention to the underlying holdings as if you hand-picked a dozen individual stocks, but it’s hard not to hold your nose at some of these top ten positions:

I wouldn’t go around bragging about AMC being my fund’s largest holding. The underlying fund’s composition is why I have instead opted to start an investment in the aforementioned JEPI, which holds slightly more well-known names in its top 10 holdings, such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG).

Summary

RYLD is a good choice for investors who want the benefits of a covered call ETF, high current income coupled with some decent upside exposure. The fund still exposes you to the downside in the event of a market downturn, but will generate alpha during sideways and choppy markets. In fact, higher volatility helps increase the distribution yield due to higher premiums in the options market. The fund is not leveraged, and while the Russell 2000 is not made up of companies that I would want to hold individually, it has held up reasonably well against the S&P 500 over the past few decades. The 11.5% TTM yield is generous, and I would recommend that income investors and retirees take a long look at this fund.

For those investors that would prefer a lower-cost, actively managed covered call ETF that comes with a lower beta than the market and still has a decent yield of 7.6%, I recommend JEPI, which is why I have started investing into that fund instead.