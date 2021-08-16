Davizro/iStock via Getty Images

On Monday my kids go to back to school.

And now, nearly 18 months into the pandemic, there's no consensus on how to keep students and staff safe. In my home state of South Carolina, health officials are concerned that cases could rise to the contagious Delta variant.

In South Carolina, masks will not be required this year, but many fear that the Delta variant could upend reopening plans across the country, threatening President Joe Biden's promise of a more normal school year and sustained economic recovery.

At iREIT on Alpha we have been monitoring Covid-19 news closely, across all property sectors, in an effort to identify the best places to deploy capital during this period of uncertainty.

Let's face it, black swans don't come around often, and unlike garden-style recessions, Covid-19 was a total disruptor for most all stocks. Back in March 2020, just as the pandemic began to spread, I explained:

As COVID-19 continues spreading, the impact to business, markets, and everyday life is changing on a daily - if not hourly - basis. In my more than three decades of investing experience, I've never witnessed this much panic. There's so much fear cutting across all industries and asset classes. Certain sectors, naturally, are at more risk, such as those involving travel, tourism, entertainment, sports, restaurants and retail.

In another article in March 2020 I explained that:

…if someone had suggested such a possibility back in December of last year - or even this January - they would have been pegged as crazy and scoffed out of the room. With good reason, when black-swan events are exceptionally rare and even more elusive. You have to be an economic prophet to predict them. I'm not a prophet, and I don't claim to be one. But I'm a man of conviction and principle, two qualities that existed both before the coronavirus hit and after.

Just take a look at the panic in March 2020:

Yahoo Finance

As you can see (above), the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) fell by over 30% and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) dropped by around 20%. We recognize that "the only way to navigate these periods with sanity and resilience is to have a very long-term view."

So we quickly decided to create a new dry powder portfolio called "The Cash Is King Portfolio" following that same philosophy. And as I explained in an article:

that mentality has also turned millionaires into billionaires like Warren Buffett and Sam Zell.

In that article - "Cash Is King" - I explained that in order to succeed depends on your:

Courage to keep investing Commitment to the most well-placed, well-managed businesses.

Those companies might stumble. They might even fall. But they always get back up stronger than ever.

We commenced the Cash is King portfolio on March 16, 2020 and over the past 18 months shares have returned over 66%. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity allowed us to become extremely greedy, recognizing that the underlying real estate was not infected with the virus, and that eventually the REIT-owned buildings would recover (and most have).

As I explain in my new book, The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide:

… our long-term returns will be higher if we add new stocks - the right stocks - to our REIT portfolios (and cull them occasionally too), taking advantage of overvalued or undervalued situations.

And that's precisely what we did throughout 2020 (and into 2021), seek high quality REITs that trading at substantial discounts to their intrinsic value. And as the chart illustrates below, we have been like a "kid in the candy store" - gobbling up over 40 REITs that have now generated very impressive returns.

Sharesight

Lessons Learned

One of the things that differentiates me from many other REIT analysts is my experience "in the trenches". As a real estate developer for over twenty years, I have lived through multiple recessions and a few black swan events.

It's during these challenging times that I have learned the most, and Covid-19 has been no exception. Real estate markets behave differently than the stock market, and while REITs are subject to volatility - just like ordinary stocks - the value proposition (for REITs) is almost entirely correlated to underlying cash flow.

In other words, it's rent that makes the REIT world spin, and that's why our emphasis at iREIT on Alpha is to study underlying cash flows.

We have found that the analyst who has a good understanding of the REIT's balance sheet, liquidity, and cash flow, can easily screen for the best ideas that will generate superior returns.

It's that simple blueprint that we followed in 2020 (and continue currently) that has led to opportunistic returns like these. Our best performing REITs in 2021 include:

iStar (STAR) +77.7%

Simon Property (SPG) +56.7%

Iron Mountain (IRM) +57.9%

Source: Yahoo Finance

Back to REIT School

Now let's take a closer look at the top 5 REITs in the Cash Is King Portfolio. As you will see, all 5 of these companies generated impressive recovery returns since we commenced the Cash is King Portfolio in March 2020:

Hannon Armstrong (HASI): +174%

Essential Properties Realty (EPRT): +141%

Ladder Capital (LADR): +108%

Ventas Inc (VTR): +97%

Iron Mountain: +90%

Many REITs today are trading at premium valuations, and we are becoming more judicious waiting on the right time to deploy capital. In fact, certain sectors are downright frothy….

Source: iREIT on Alpha

As illustrated above, the tower, industrial, self-storage, and data center sectors are all relatively expensive right now. We still see value in certain Net Lease REITs (including gaming), Shopping Center REITs, Healthcare REITs, and Office REITs.

Fortunately, we did take advantage of the pandemic to purchase shares in several high-quality REITs like American Tower (AMT), Public Storage (PSA), Digital Realty (DLR), CyrusOne (CONE), Essex Property (ESS), Mid-America (MAA), Equity Residential (EQR), American Campus (ACC) and Iron Mountain (IRM).

In addition, specialty REITs like Innovative Industrial (IIPR) have done extremely well thus far in 2021.

iREIT on Alpha

In order to select from the list today we are utilizing our iREIT on Alpha tracker in which we plot the highest quality REIT and their respective valuation score. A REIT that scores 100 (for quality) and 100 (for value) is the perfect REIT to buy.

However, as you can see above (box that says "nothing") there are no REITs that score 90 or higher for quality and that trade at a discount. So we will look inside the "yellow" box where there are several attractive REITs that score 80-90 for quality and above 70 in value.

iREIT on Alpha

Strong Buy #1

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) is a healthcare REIT that is focused on the skilled nursing sector. I have owned shares in the company since August 2013 and have purchased shares on 7 occasions and sold around one-third of my shares in late December 2020.

Currently I am in the accumulation mode based upon the discounted valuation and improved fundamentals. As the CEO Taylor Pickett told me a few days ago (full interview at iREIT on Alpha),

…the occupancy trend is really good, and we're hoping that the Delta variant doesn't slow that down. As of the beginning of August, it really hasn't. And the recovery is moving ahead, but it will take time. And I think that investors have some concerns around that, and I get it. But directionally we're headed where we want to go.

As of Q2-21 OHI had an operating asset portfolio of 949 facilities with over 96,000 operating beds (spread across 65 third-party operators and located within 42 states in the UK). The company has seen improved occupancy reporting averaging approximately 75.7% in July, up from a low of 72.3% in January.

OHI's balance sheet is in excellent shape, as the CEO replied (again our recent interview at iREIT on Alpha):

We have an unbelievably good balance sheet...the strongest balance sheet we've ever had. We have a revolver that's fully available at just under $1.5 billion dollars…we are positioned perfectly for opportunities if we see them arise over the next year, and I think we will.

On April 30th OHI closed on a new $1.45 billion unsecured credit facility and a $50 million unsecured term loan that both mature in April of 2025. As Pickett referenced there are no outstanding borrowings under the credit facility and the company issued $700 million of 3.25% senior notes in March (due April 2033).

OHI is rated BBB- (S&P and Fitch) and Baa3 (Moody's) with conservative capitalization (debt to adjusted proforma EBITDA ratio: 5.12x). The company has minimal encumbered assets (5.6% of gross real estate assets are encumbered) and the payout ratio has improved steadily over the last few years (AFFO Payout Ratio is now 78.9% and FAD Payout Ratio is 83.2%).

Importantly OHI has increased its dividend for 17 years in a row, and I asked Pickett whether or not an increase was on the horizon, and he replied:

…And a big piece of that's going to be where has occupancy gone, has it continued to rebound strongly, and are our operators in a liquidity position where we don't think there'll be meaningful issues around near-term rent. And assuming we can get our arms around that, then I think the board will have a good quality of discussion about whether the dividend goes up this year as well.

In short, OHI is on our strong buy list, and we're most attracted with the overall cheapness of the shares that are trading at $34.89 with a P/FFO of 10.6x (average over 7-year period is 12.5x). The dividend yield is 7.7% and analyst growth estimates are 3% (2021), 1% (2022), and 2% (2023).

Source: FAST Graphs

Strong Buy #2

VICI Properties (VICI) is a gaming REIT that we have covering since the company listed shares back in 2017. We snapped up our first position back in July 2019 (at $21.37 per share) and we began buying aggressively in May 2020 (at $20.06) and August 2020 (at $22.00).

We're extremely bullish as it relates to VICI and apparently Barron's is too, here's what Lawrence C. Strauss (the author) had to say (in a recent article):

The MGP deal, expected to close in the first half of 2022 and be accretive to earnings right away, will broaden VICI's tenant base and give it more scale. Spenser Allaway, a senior analyst at Green Street, calls it "extremely attractively priced real estate… S&P Global Ratings has VICI's issuer rating at BB, which is considered junk, but it put the company on credit-watch positive. The firm said it could upgrade its rating to investment grade if debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or Ebitda, is about six times or below in roughly one year following the close of the acquisition. That ratio was about five times as of June 30.

It's great to see Barron's coverage on VICI and we consider the MGP transaction a "tipping point" since VICI will soon be included in the S&P 500.

This will certainly put this once small REIT on the radar of more institutional investors. We like VICI for the juicy dividend, but we consider this more of a growth story. Here's how the CEO, Ed Pitoniak, explained it to me (iREIT on Alpha interview) a few weeks ago:

Among REITs of all kinds and certainly among triple nets, we do have an embedded growth pipeline that's pretty much incomparable. And I'll give you a few of the highlights of that embedded growth pipeline. We have a put call arrangement on magnificent assets in Indiana, Hoosier Park and Indiana Grand. Starting in 2022, which right now is less than six months away, five months away, we can either call those magnificent assets at a 7.7% cap (RAE), or Caesar's can put them to us at an 8% cap rate. And needless to say, at 7.7% cap (RATE), given our current implied cap rate of about 5.5%, those would be enormously accretive. So that's growth that we could achieve in 2022, if we wish to time it that way.

We just published an update on Gaming and Leisure (GLPI) for iREIT on Alpha members, but we favor VICI for its superior growth profile. Even before considering the recently announced MGP deal, VICI's growth pipeline (for embedded growth) represents up to $325 to $450 million of incremental rent growth over the ensuing years.

We put together an updated growth model estimating the "homerun" MGM deal as well as other "singles and doubles" and as you can see below, VICI screens as a Strong Buy. Shares are now trading at $30.03 per share with a P/AFFO of 16.9x.

Assuming VICI can deliver on its investment grade rating objective, we believe the company can eventually trade in-line with Realty Income (O) and Agree Realty (ADC) - two best in class net lease REITs trading at an average ("AFFO") multiple of 21.0x.

Source: FAST Graphs

Strong Buy #3

SL Green (SLG) is an office REIT that claims (on the company website) to be "New York's largest owner of office real estate". We began buying up shares in SLG on June 30, 2020 and since that time share have returned over 46% (vs the VNQ that has returned 36% in the same time frame).

As of Q2-21 SLG has interests in 77 buildings totaling 35.3 million square feet that includes 27.1 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 7.4 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

Like VICI, SLG is considered a reopening play, and much of the stock price is driven by sentiment. On the Q2-21 earnings call the CEO, Marc Holliday, explained:

Foot traffic at our properties has increased considerably in response to a strong underlying New York City business economy, calls for return to office and a slow but steady jobs recovery. There are about 6,000 to 7,000 new office jobs being created monthly, which trend is expected to continue and result in retaining pre-COVID office employment levels by mid-2022. Interestingly, the job creators to date are being led by information and technology and professional business services, while the greatest amount of leasing demand seems to be coming from the finance sector.

Holliday added:

Our stock has performed very well as the market is resetting its views of the New York economy after COVID-related restrictions were lifted on May 19. Average physical occupancy in SLG's portfolio is approaching 25% as tenants are reopening their doors and more and more workers returned to the office…The majority of our tenants are planning for their workers to return after Labor Day.

Also, much like VICI, SLG owns trophy assets, muck like One Vanderbilt that recently opened. In late June the company announced it has closed a $3.0 billion 10-year, fixed-rate financing (of One Vanderbilt Avenue) owned in a JV between SLG, National Pension Service of Korea and Hines Interests, LP.

The new financing carries a stated coupon of 2.855% and as of June 28th was 89% leased. SLG has continued to improve its cost of capital powered with investment grade rated ratings (BBB-) and improved share price. We have been monitoring the payout ratio closely and using our iREIT Pro / REIT Base model we calculate the Q2-21 AFFO payout ratio at 89.6%.

That's tight, but all things considered, it seems that the earnings stream is capable of covering the dividend for now.

We have also been monitoring rent concessions which are correlated to the payout ratio, and while SLG's dividend is tight, we feel much better than we do with Brandywine (BDN) - with a 100% payout ratio in Q2 - or Boston Properties (BXP) - with a 105.9% payout ratio.

SLG is trading at $73.16 per share with a P/FFO of 10.7x (7-year average is 14.8x). The dividend yield is 4.9% and analyst growth (FFO per share) estimates are -10% (2021), 5% (2022), and 10% (2023). We maintain a Strong Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

School is in Session

I will be teaching out of my new book (The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide) at New York University in September, and in the book I explain:

Put together, U.S. REITs own over $3.5 trillion in gross real estate assets. And those that are publicly traded own more than 520,000 properties, which is roughly 10%-15% of all institutional-quality commercial real estate in the country. So the potential for consolidation and further growth within this highly fragmented marketplace is powerful - as is the collective influence of the estimated 87 million Americans who now own REITs through their retirement savings and other investment funds.

I added:

My main goal is to help educate readers by utilizing my experience in leasing, finance, development, and capital markets so they can better build their own wealth by owing shares in real estate investment trusts. As you may have already noticed, I titled The Intelligent REIT Investor after Graham's The Intelligent Investor. This was done on purpose to boldly highlight the link between valuation and real estate, which you now have access to.

Good luck and thanks for reading!

