Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that enables U.S. investors to get exposure to companies that apparently belong in the category of "Communication Services". The net expense ratio is reported as being 0.08% at present, which is very low. Fidelity's funds typically benefit from scale; FCOM is popular with $916.4 million in net assets under management as of 30 July, 2021.

In years past, this category would have likely mainly included traditional telecommunications companies, but today, such a category is "over-weight" technology stocks. That is, if one includes Facebook Inc. (FB) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG); these two stocks make up 17.23% and 24.31% of the fund, respectively (Alphabet Inc. has two classes of stock, together representing an even greater exposure to the fund than Facebook Inc.). So, together, these stocks represent well over 40% of total exposures. In other words, if FB or GOOGL/GOOG stock moves considerably, FCOM is going to follow in a meaningful way; there is a high degree of concentration. If you don't like either of these companies in particular, you will want to look elsewhere.

Nevertheless, these high single-name exposures are not the result of discretionary decision making. FCOM seeks to largely conform to its chosen benchmark index, MSCI USA IMI Communication Services 25/50 Index. A recent factsheet for this index can be found here. No forward data is provided by this index, although we do find some forward data for an alternative but substantially similar index; the MSCI USA IMI Communication Services Index (see here). As of July 30, 2021, this latter index had a forward price/earnings ratio of 24.22x, implying a forward earnings yield of 4.13%. The implied return on equity was pretty much exactly 20% on a forward basis. This would have no doubt been skewed by the high ROE delivered by both Facebook (31.33% on a TTM basis) and Alphabet (28.29% on a TTM basis). Still, overall, FCOM gives you exposure to a high ROE portfolio on balance, so that's a positive.

Valuation matters though, so the forward earnings yield of 4.13% is important to think about. In the long run, a high return on equity is a kind of saving grace. I would not even need to run the numbers to estimate that FCOM, on this basis, is likely a reasonably good hold. That's because if you believe in the ability of Facebook and Alphabet to maintain high returns on equity, which is likely, your IRR by investing in FCOM is going to converge (but admittedly not likely meet) this high ROE. In other words, there is a positive pull to the upside (over many years), and these two companies in particular have been historically very acquisitive. So, you need not necessarily feel too much doubt or concern about the high concentration in the portfolio; these two companies are like tech conglomerates at this point.

But short-term valuations can look less appealing. And the portfolio does have some exposure to some more traditional companies like Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). More traditional telecoms stocks usually produce lower returns on equity, although Verizon at 29.31% (TTM basis) is looking strong; AT&T, on the other hand, produced a negative return on a TTM basis.

The more you look into the portfolio, the more you might wonder whether it is a better idea to just invest in FB and GOOGL/GOOG directly, but while there is a mixed bag here, many of the companies are profitable and trade at lower valuations. VZ stock for example is trading at a forward P/E ratio on 2021 earnings of just 10.7x (based on data sourced from S&P Global Market Intelligence). That's much, much cheaper than the price you pay for tech names like FB and GOOGL/GOOG, implying a "forward" (with most of 2021 already over) yield of over 9% (as compared to our FCOM estimate of 4.13% as mentioned earlier).

Using data from Fidelity and Morningstar, I use the trailing and forward price/earnings ratios for FCOM and build a short-term valuation model with earnings growth in line with average rates estimated by analysts on a consensus basis, which might be optimistic, but time will tell. In any case, with the current U.S. 10-year at 1.28%, and using Professor Damodaran's ERP estimate for July 2021 of 4.31%, we have a total cost of equity of 5.59% on a fairly high earnings growth rate (I use an average rate just below the average estimate of around 18% over a five-year period).

So, we have higher earnings growth rates in some parts of the portfolio, and lower valuations in other parts of the portfolio, and so on the whole FCOM looks quite balanced and inexpensive. If the 10-year flipped upward to 2%, the "misvaluation" would still be safely positive with 23.4% upside instead.

To protect against various reporting differences, I can also assume "just" 5% earnings growth per annum through this short-term period after year one's higher base. This would help to protect the valuation against earnings growth disappointments, possibly some non-operating expenses not accounted for in Morningstar's calculations (interest, taxes, perhaps even losses in some FCOM portfolio companies, and so forth). This more conservative model gives you an upside of 7.4%, or -5.3% if we again flip the 10-year to 2.00% (in case of higher risk-free rates; something to consider given how long rates are).

In conclusion, I think FCOM is a reasonably good idea; it combines two of the most popular tech stocks (i.e., evident growth stocks) combined with various other names, some of which almost appear like value investing plays in comparison (like for instance VZ). The media and telecommunications landscape has gone through a fair amount of upheaval over the past few decades, but it makes sense that a balanced portfolio in this sector will do quite well considering how much we now spend communicating online, consuming news and entertainment, and so on; like Health Care, this sector is certainly not going away.

While the fund might not have outperformed SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) (if we can use this as a benchmark; an ETF that tracks the S&P 500) from fund inception in 2013, we can see that FCOM is doing relatively well since 2018.

I would not rule out further outperformance. FCOM is reasonably priced, and the sector focus is complementary with a maturing business cycle.