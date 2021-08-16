Vornado Realty Trust: Upgrading To A Bullish View
Summary
- The last time we covered Vornado, we moved to the sidelines.
- Our stance recognized the pressures in the office market alongside the big price improvement since our initial bullish call.
- We tell you why we like this one again.
When we last covered Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) we had moved tactically to the sidelines. Specifically, we said,
We think VNO can hit those 2022 numbers but 2023 is likely going to be a very different ballgame as lease expirations are far higher and the expiring leases also bear very high rent rates. The stock is now fairly valued in our opinion and we are downgrading this to neutral in light of that.
Source: Fairly Valued For Challenges Ahead
While we did not catch the exact top to step aside after our bullish piece in January, we certainly did not lose out anything by leaving this one alone. VNO lagged the REIT index ETF (VNQ) and the S&P 500 (SPY) since then.
With Q2-2021 results out, we decided to check in and see if this could provide investors with a better entry point now that it was a tad lower.
Q2-2021
For Q2-2021 the revenues were up over 11% versus last year while adjusted funds from operations (FFO) increased smartly to 69 cents.
Source: Vornado Q2-2021 Supplemental
The two key factors driving this were the increased levels of retail activity and the drop in interest expenses. Interest expenses actually dropped by $6.5 million year over year and continues to provide good support to the cash flow. VNO was quite active on the leasing front and signed several new leases in Q2-2021. Rents remained firm and VNO is getting good interest in its property portfolio. Management added this color on the developments in the conference call.
During the second quarter, we signed 33 leases, totaling 322,000 square feet, with two-thirds coming from new companies joining our high-quality portfolio across the city. The average starting rent of these transactions was a strong $85 per square foot. The leasing highlight for the quarter was 100,000 square feet at Penn 1, further validating the market’s resounding reception to our redevelopment of this property. The largest transaction was a new lease with Empire Health Choice for 72,000 square feet. Our main competition here was newly constructed buildings in both Downtown and Midtown. Our new dramatic lobbies implies us best-in-class campus amenity program and premier access to transportation, one a day.
Looking towards the second half of 2021, our leasing pipeline has grown significantly since last quarter, with more than 1 million square feet of leases in active negotiation, including 180,000 square feet of new leasing at 85 Tenth Avenue as well as an additional 1.6 million square feet in various stages of discussion.
Source: Vornado Q2-2021 Transcript
Alongside the strong leasing activity, VNO also raised the outlook for the retail division and suggested that the worst was behind them.
For 2021, we guided cash NOI of $135 million. And now halfway through the year, we expect to do a little bit. For 2022, we guided cash NOI of $160 million, which we affirm for 2023, we announced new cash NOI guidance of not less than $175 million. You should know that as expected, Swatch exercised determination option for a portion of their space at St. Regis, which is effective March 2023 with a $9 million termination fee. The Swatch owned Harry Winston store will remain under lease through its June 2031 expiry. The guidance above takes account of the Swatch termination. If I were a betting man, and I guess in some ways I am, I would bet that we have already put in the bottom in New York that the worst of the best stuff is behind us and that New York will get better and better and so will New York real estate in space. In our case, occupancy rate, TIs and pricing have bottomed.
Source: Vornado Q2-2021 Transcript
Our Thoughts
Our tempered bullishness on VNO the last time around stemmed from two major factors. First, we felt that office occupancy still had some ways to go before bottoming out. We saw another drop this quarter and we think there likely are 1-3 quarters ahead where this keeps moving lower.
Source: Vornado Q2-2021 Supplemental
But we are getting closer here and that helps with the bullish view. The second rationale was that the earnings estimates were just too optimistic for further out years. You generally cannot get a sustainable rally until the estimates have troughed. Here we are seeing some interesting developments. Below we show you estimates from May 17, 2021, the last time we covered this REIT.
Source: Fairly Valued For Challenges Ahead
Fast forward to today and our bearish view on estimates has panned out. The 2023 number has dropped sharply as we expected, and analysts are finally getting religion.
Source: Seeking Alpha, Vornado Earnings Estimates
While we think this has a little further to go, it is now close to a bottom. This will be powered by the improving retail outlook that management has spoken about. It will also be helped by residential rents which are just about to move up sharply in New York in our opinion as normalcy returns.
Source: Vornado Q2-2021 Supplemental
Alongside that, we think VNO itself should bottom and start moving higher. It is easy to find negatives, but office space is not going away.
Here is an interesting fact, a Fortune 100 occupier household name who dropped out of the market during COVID, has come back to market. They were originally looking for 300,000 square feet to house 2,800 employees. Post-COVID, after extensive study and space planning, they now need and are seeking 400,000 square feet, a 30% increase to house the same 2,800 employees. In both instances, their projected in-office occupancy is the same 60%. The fact that this occupier needs 30% more space post-COVID is contrary to all analyst expectations, but that is the fact. And we are hearing the same from many, although not all, but many of our tenants that they will need more space, not less post-COVID.
Source: Vornado Q2-2021 Transcript
Remember that VNO signed leases at $85/sq. ft. this quarter. The biggest hump in its lease expiration schedule is not too far away from that price.
Source: Vornado Q2-2021 Supplemental
If we take that $85/sq. ft. and add in the strong inflationary trends, the $87.27 should not represent a big threat. We think VNO can trade at $50 in 1 year (16X 2022 FFO) and that presents a handsome return from here. Defensive investors only interested in income can consider writing the June 2022 $35 Cash Secured Puts.
Source: Author's App
The 8.41% annualized yield comfortably beats the yield on VNO and gets you a large buffer of safety. We would keep in mind the consensus analyst NAV for VNO is currently over $60 (source: S&P Global).
Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.
