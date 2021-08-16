SandRidge Energy Turns Lemons Into Lemonade: Exceeds Expectations, Increases Guidance
- Increases production guidance 15%.
- Generates large free cash flow in Q2 and on track for more in Q3.
- Shifting from value to growth opportunity.
- $25 million buyback announced.
SandRidge (NYSE:SD) put up a stellar Q2 and guided to more to come. As discussed in an article prior to the results, SandRidge benefitted from improving natural gas and NGL prices, improved local price realizations, and reactivating wells previously shut in.
While the shares have run substantially leading up to and following the announcement of quarterly results, the company already accumulated more than $14 million of additional net cash from June 30 to August 6th, as disclosed in the announcement:
This translates to $144 million of run rate free cash flow, despite increased capital expenditures that are resulting in increased production guidance. SandRidge was starting from a very low valuation base, due to a history of prior managements and boards destroying billions of dollars of value. Now that SandRidge has successfully turned the corner on costs and profitability, it is moving forward with top line growth AND continued growth in free cash flow.
This shift to top line growth offers the opportunity for a further re-rate in the company's valuation and share price. Growth oriented companies trade at higher multiples than shrinking "value" companies. With 2021 production guidance up 15%, an additional 100 identified re-activation and re-work candidates, and two drilling permits to access bypassed oil zones, there may be room for growth into 2022 and beyond.
In this regard, new Sandridge management is turning the "lemons" of billions of dollars of past mal-investment into "lemonade" of capital efficient growth through re-engineering. With a $1.6 billion NOL tax "shield," a billion dollar at cost pipeline system, and hundreds of inactive wellbores, there is a potential long runway for this sort of highly capital efficient activity.
The NOLs in particular offer the opportunity for highly efficient return of capital. The company is kicking this off with a $25 million buyback. With $14+ million of incremental cash generated in the first 36 days of Q3, there may be a lot more to come, shielded by the huge NOLs.
Takeaways:
Despite the shares outperforming oil and gas stocks and the market in the past few weeks, there may be much more upside ahead. At a still low cash flow multiple, the market may be waiting for more evidence of growth and for execution of the announced buyback before awarding an in-line multiple for the stock. And with a large, underappreciated asset base and billions of dollars of NOLs and infrastructure, ~$300 million of mkt cap and ~$200 million of enterprise value may be far too low.
