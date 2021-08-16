cdwheatley/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 6 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached over 220 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing research.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and at members' request since 2020, I now generate 4 selections each week, 2 Dow 30 picks, and a separate article for monthly Growth & Dividend MDA breakout stocks. I offer 10 top models of short- and long-term value and momentum portfolios that have beaten the S&P 500 since my trading studies were made public: Value And Momentum Breakouts For 2021: 10 Models To Beat The S&P 500, Again

Returns from 14 Weeks of Positive Momentum Gauge signals YTD

Momentum Gauge® trading signal: Negative signal ahead of Week 33

(Source: VMBreakouts.com) Red weekly color shows how poorly market momentum and investor enthusiasm sustain through the week when the Momentum Gauges® are negative. This is well documented in my published research.

Historical Performance Measurements

The MDA Breakout minimal buy/hold returns are at +49.84% YTD when trading only in the positive weeks consistent with the positive Momentum Gauges® signals. Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a 4- or 5-day trading week continues at highly statistically significant levels above 80% not counting frequent multiple 10%+ gainers in a single week.

Longer term many of these selections join the V&M Multibagger list now up to 191 weekly picks with over 100%+ gains, 92 picks over 200%+, 24 picks over 500%+ and 6 picks with over 1,000%+ gains since January 2019.

More than 200 stocks have gained over 10% in a 5-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017. A frequency comparison chart is at the end of this article. Readers are cautioned that these are highly volatile stocks that may not be appropriate for achieving your long term investment goals: How to Achieve Optimal Asset Allocation

2021 YTD Breakout Portfolio Returns

The Breakout Picks are high volatility selections for short-term gains, but with no selections below $2/share, under 100k average daily volume, or less than $100 million market cap. The 2020 MDA Breakout ended the year +73.4% with returns through Week 52. Prior return performance and helpful strategy information are available here in the 2020 and Q3 Forecast articles:

For 2021 the maximal average weekly returns are +11.45% for total 366.3% YTD maximal returns. Using the blind buy/hold approach and not following the Momentum Gauges® is delivering minimal average -1.14% weekly return. The S&P 500 average weekly return is +0.59% YTD.

These returns include trading against all the Negative Momentum Gauge® signal warnings which increases your risk of declines, but are conducted without interruption for testing and measurement purposes.

Market Momentum Conditions

The Momentum Gauges® closed at Negative 102 and Positive 35. Negative values are still above equilibrium from July 2nd signal and above negative 40 since June 8th. The green/red arrows show the new early test signal after 3 consecutive declines on the negative gauge values. The blue area shows the region of uncertainty that typically starts a change in signal. The Momentum Gauges® have correctly called every major market direction change since measurements began.

(Source: VMBreakouts.com)

The Weekly Momentum Gauges® based on the broad 7,500+ stocks continues in negative conditions from Week 26. Like the Daily Momentum Gauges® this smoothed long term chart correlates best with the much broader Russell 2000 index. The Fed's stimulus activity is shown in dark blue from the SOMA domestic holdings reports with a $13 billion increase in domestic security purchases this week. (Source: VMBreakouts.com)

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 40 on the gauge.

The Week 33 - 2021 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The picks consist of 2 healthcare and 2 financial sector stocks. These stocks are released to members in advance every Friday morning near the open. Prior selections may be doing well, but for research purposes I deliberately do not duplicate selections from the prior week.

Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) - Healthcare / Medical Instruments Silvergate Capital Corp (SI) - Financial / Banks Regional

Harvard Bioscience - Healthcare / Medical Instruments

Price Target: $10/share (See my FAQ #20 on price targets)

(Source: FinViz)

"Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments." (Source: StockRover)

Silvergate Capital Corp - Financial / Banks Regional

Price Target: $15/share (See my FAQ #20 on price targets)

(Source: FinViz)

"Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property." (Source: StockRover)

Top Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 33

All the Dow stocks were negative at selection this week. Applying the same MDA breakout model parameters to only 30 stocks on the Dow Index without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it may provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short- to medium-term. The most recent picks of weekly Dow selections in pairs for the last 5 weeks:

Symbol Company Current % return from selection Week (JPM) JPMorgan Chase +2.48% (GS) Goldman Sachs Group +4.99% (PG) Procter & Gamble +0.50% (HD) Home Depot +0.52% (V) Visa -6.20% (AXP) American Express -6.93% (HON) Honeywell Intl. +0.62% (MSFT) Microsoft Corp +4.31% (CSCO) Cisco Systems Inc. +5.28% (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson +3.52%

If you are looking for a much broader selection of mega-cap breakout stocks beyond just 30 Dow stocks with more detailed analysis and strong returns, I would recommend the Growth & Dividend MDA Breakout picks.

These picks are released monthly for long term total return with nearly every portfolio positive from inception. The +26.7% average weighted monthly returns do not include the large dividends above 2%+ for every stock.

The Dow pick for next week is:

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is in strong breakout conditions from July 21 earnings beat. All the indicators are highly positive and improving with high net MFI inflows and institutional net buying. Next resistance in the positive channel is around 185/share.

Background on Momentum Breakout Stocks

As I have documented before from my research over the years, these MDA breakout picks were designed as high frequency gainers.

These documented high frequency gains in less than a week continue into 2020 at rates more than four times higher than the average stock market returns against comparable stocks with a minimum $2/share and $100 million market cap. The enhanced gains from further MDA research in 2020 are both larger and more frequent than in previous years in every category. ~ The 2020 MDA Breakout Report Card

The frequency percentages remain very similar to returns documented here on Seeking Alpha since 2017 and at rates that greatly exceed the gains of market returns by 2x and as much as 5x in the case of 5% gains.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The 2020 percentages of 208 MDA breakout stocks through 52 weeks of 2020 with 4 stocks selected each week.

MDA selections are restricted to stocks above $2/share, $100M market cap, and greater than 100k avg daily volume. Penny stocks well below these minimum levels have been shown to benefit greatly from the model but introduce much more risk and may be distorted by inflows from readers selecting the same micro-cap stocks.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

The actively traded V&M Premium Portfolio ended 2020 up +47.48% through 52 weeks beating the S&P 500 consistently every year since inception. The Premium Portfolio gains were achieved despite 20 weeks moving to cash following the Momentum Gauge® signals and total returns do not include the additional large gains from ETF bear funds suggested during the negative signal weeks.

All the very best to you, stay safe and healthy and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS