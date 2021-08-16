janiecbros/E+ via Getty Images

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX), which I covered in multiple articles over the past year, is a leading gene therapy developer. In 2018, ORTX stuck a deal whereby, against a 20% stake and a position on its BoD, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) sold it their entire gene therapy program.

Orchard's non-GSK asset Strimvelis is a gammaretroviral vector based gene therapy asset approved in the EU for ADA-SCID. The product hasn't done well. In 2016, a patient developed lymphoid T-cell leukemia as a result of the treatment through insertional oncogenesis.

The rest of Orchard's pipeline uses a self-inactivating (SIN) lentiviral vector. Lentiviral vectors cause genomic integration by delivering its payload into the chromosome, while AAVs do not. Genomic integration helps stop the dilution of genetic material over a period of time, which AAV-delivered episomes do not do because of cell division. However, chromosomal changes can lead to oncogenesis, which is a known risk of lentiviral vectors. Thus, lentivirals are good for ex vivo gene therapies, because, in theory, mutagenesis can be detected before insertion into the host. Self-inactivation by introducing deletions into the 3'LTR of the viral genome is also supposed to improve safety by disrupting the latter's promoter/enhancer activity.

However, bluebird bio's (BLUE) lentiglobin is also a SIN lentiviral vector, and it has notoriously produced multiple cases of cancer, dragging the entire lentiviral vector gene therapy market down. While bluebird has assiduously tried to find non-treatment related causes for the oncogenesis - and while none of Orchard's lentiviral vector trials have seen a case of oncogenesis - the fact remains that every time bluebird suffers a meltdown because of a patient death, Orchard and other lentiviral companies also see their stocks fall. This has been a major cause of worry for investors.

The other point of pain is the regulatory delay just recently announced by Orchard. On August 4 (and earlier), the company, in a press release, said that its Libmeldy or OTL-200 BLA for MLD or metachromatic leukodystrophy will be delayed to 2023:

Orchard recently held a productive meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received written feedback concerning the clinical package expected to support a Biologics License Application (BLA) for OTL-200 in MLD. Based on the feedback from this meeting and previous interactions, the company is now preparing for a BLA filing for OTL-200 in pre-symptomatic, early-onset MLD in late 2022 or early 2023, using data from existing patients. This approach and timeline are subject to the successful completion of the remaining regulatory activities in advance of an expected pre-BLA meeting with FDA, including CMC interactions and demonstration of the natural history data as a representative comparator for the treated population.

OTL-200 was already approved for early onset MLD in the EU region last year. However, the FDA's disinclination for a quick approval - and that bit of baloney about representative "natural history data" - has taken the stock for a ride. Analysts at Cantor have reduced the price target for the stock, although the PT is still at a high premium to current lows. On Seeking Alpha, I see the following comments from the analysts:

"We do not think this update removes all regulatory uncertainty as investors had hoped, but even with these changes to launch timelines, we still see significant upside from current levels," wrote Emma Nealon reiterating the overweight rating on the stock.

Ms Nealon could still be right about the "significant upside" - however although ORTX is doing cutting edge work in a difficult area of science, let's not forget that the target market for some of its later stage indications are pretty low. The company estimates a TAM of $1.5bn for its 3 lead indications, but let's also not forget that between MLD, WAS and ASA-SCID, there are only about 6000-10,000 patients.

None of these have approved therapies, so an effective and safe gene therapy will probably capture a large part of that market. However, there's a lot of work left for ORTX to get done before that could happen.

Financials

ORTX currently has a market cap of $349mn, with a cash reserve of $269mn, which means, given the $61mn debt, that the market is valuing its enterprise at a mere $142mn. Assuming approvals of all three lead indications by 2025 in a total addressable market worth $1.5bn, this doesn't speak well of the market's confidence in the ORTX program. Short interest is a moderate 5%.

The company predicts a cash runway till 2023. Research and development expenses were $21.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, and selling, general and administrative expenses were $14.3 million. At that rate, current cash is adequate for about 6-7 quarters, but costs are going to increase on both fronts as the assets progress towards approvals.

Bottom Line

I covered ORTX multiple times because the promise of gene therapies excites me. However, the path to the fulfillment of that promise - especially for ex-vivo therapies like here - is strewn with a lot of hurdles. The FDA has not been as forthwith as the EMA in creating an accelerated approval pathway for these therapies. Given what I just discussed, I will still continue watching ORTX for the foreseeable future.