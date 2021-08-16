4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The investment thesis

When I first saw that Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) appeared in Warren Buffett's portfolio around the end of 2019, I felt surprised and even shocked a little bit. Buffett, who repeatedly said he does not understand tech stocks and therefore won't invest in them, suddenly started buying AMZN?!

The chart below probably better helps to explain why I was shocked. The chart shows the largest holdings in his portfolio at that time, holdings with approximately $2 billion market value or more. And you can see that these are more of the Buffett-style investment that we are familiar with - good quality businesses, reasonable valuation, and in a nutshell textbook growth at a reasonable price type of investments. This group of quality stocks features a very reasonable PE multiple of about 23x.

Then suddenly Amazon - looking like a square fish in a round tank in this picture. The stock features a PE multiple (currently about 62x) that is way above everything else. When he started buying at the end of 2019, the PE was even higher at that time, close to 80x.

Or is it really a square fish in a round tank? I was intrigued and have been pondering this since then. This article shares my thoughts on AMZN, particularly why Buffett sees it as a fit into his non-tech portfolio. This analysis focuses on the non-tech aspects of AMZN: management, return on capital employed, and capital allocation. The results suggest that under/despite its tech surface, AMZN is a typical Buffett business: super management, great financial flexibility, and excellent autonomous perpetual growth prospects. The results also suggest that even under the current expensive valuation, a near double-digit return is still possible in the long term.

Source: The Brooklyn Investor

Management

For all of us who study and try to imitate Buffett - this is the area where we just cannot. We simply cannot get to know and evaluate management as he does. First and foremost, most of us do not have the resources and access. And second, even if we have, most of us won't have the talent that he has in evaluating people. This is where Buffett truly has a privilege and edge beyond ordinary investors. He has the opportunity to get to know the management at a close distance. And from everything that I've read about him, he has a special talent for evaluating people.

The good news for us, who do not have the talent or resources, is that we can piggyback on Warren Buffett. By investing in businesses that he invests, he's done the evaluation for us already. We are certain that the management of those businesses must have passed his evaluation.

Now back to AMZN, Buffett met Jeff Bezos and must know him personally pretty well. He said he had a "very very very high opinion" Bezos, and that "I've watched Amazon from the start. I think what Jeff Bezos has done is something close to a miracle ... the problem is when I think something will be a miracle, I tend not to bet on it." Well, he tends not to bet on it - till 2019. And he has made more than $1.3B on this bet already so far.

Bezos certainly is a great manager - again, I only read about him - full of good ideas, good common sense, and vision. Many of his ideas make so much sense and are so practical and effective, that I adopted them in my own organization. Like the Two Pizza Rule - no task force/meeting should be larger than two pizzas can feed. Write good memos before meeting - not only bullet points, but full sentences with verbs and nouns. People just think more critically and seriously when they have to write down full sentences - with names, actions, locations, timelines, et al. Then start a meeting by reading those well-written memos. No matter how long it takes, the meeting does not start till everyone finishes reading the memos.

At a grander level, Bezos institutionalized a culture of taking risks and rewarding risk-taking at AMZN. Everyone in the tech business talks about fail fast and fail early, but not everyone actually walks the walk. And for those who do walk the walk, they must have figured out their unique way to do it and most importantly, to institutionalize it so it becomes part of the culture. Bezos certainly has figured out a way and made risk-taking a part of the culture at AMZN judging from the many letters he wrote and many of the failures he acknowledged. A good example is that the same group that failed Amazon's Fire Phone project (probably its biggest fiasco so far) is rewarded with other big (or even bigger) projects. And the same team created big winners like the smart speaker and Alexa.

Return on capital employed

When we think like a long term business owner, not a stock trader, our long term return is simply the sum of two parts: the owner's earning yield when we made the investment ("OEY"), and the perpetual growth rate ("PGR") of the owner's earning. That is:

Longer-Term ROI = OEY + PGR

OEY is the owner's earnings divided by the entry price. All the complications are in the estimation of the owner's earnings - the real economic earnings of the business, not the nominal accounting earnings. Here as a crude and conservative estimate, I will just use the free cash flow ("FCF") as the owner's earnings. It is conservative in the sense that rigorously speaking, the owner's earnings should be free cash flow plus the portion of CAPEx that is used to fuel the growth (i.e., the growth CAPEx). At its current price levels, the OEY is ~1.5% for AMZN (~60x price to FCF).

Many readers ask about the logic behind the above seemingly simply math. So here I thought it would be a good idea to provide a bit more explanation. For readers who are familiar with this framework already, definitely skip this part. The chain of logic involves the following steps. Hope this walkthrough helps to make more sense to readers who are new to this framework of thinking.

Step 1: from simple discounted cash flow calculation, we know that the present value ("PV") of all future owner's earning ("OE") = current OE/ (discount rate - PGR).

Step 2: we need to understand that the discount rate is an arbitrary number you set for yourself. There is no "universal" discount rate that you must use or everyone agrees on. Once you pick a number for yourself, it becomes YOUR TARGET discount rate. There are two keywords here: YOUR and TARGET. First, again, it is only yours. You set it. Second, it is a target and it does not mean it will actually materialize. It is the return you want to/hope to make from this investment.

Step 3: so if you get to buy a business at a price that is exactly the PV under the discount rate you set and the earning indeed grows at PGR, then your return will be current OE/PV + PGR - because we started with PV = current OE/(discount rate - PGR).

Step 4: now if you do not get to buy the business exactly at the PV but at some other prices (say P), then your return will be different from 3 obviously. And the difference is OE/P + PGR, which is OEY + PGR. Obviously, buying below PV helps us drive up OEY and vice versa - which you must already know.

Step 5 and the final step: In the long term, all fluctuations in valuation are averaged out (all luck at the end even out). And it doesn't really matter how the business uses the earnings (paid out as a dividend, retained in the bank account, or used to repurchase stocks). As long as used sensibly (as AMZN has done in the past), it will be reflected as a return to the business owner. That is why valuation metrics like PE do not appear in this framework at all.

Again, the OEY part is straightforward. It is just the current owner's earning divided by the purchase price. Now, let's look at the second part to the long-term return, the part created by the PGR. In the long term, the growth rate is given by:

PGR = ROCE * Reinvestment Rate

ROCE stands for the return on capital employed. Note that ROCE is different from the return on equity (and more fundamental and important in my view). ROCE considers the return of capital ACTUALLY employed, and therefore provides insight into how much additional capital a business needs to invest in order to earn a given extra amount of income - a key to estimating the PGR. The reinvestment rate is the portion of the income the business plows back to fuel further growth.

So to estimate the PGR, we need to estimate two things: ROCE and reinvestment rate. To estimate the ROCE of businesses like AMZN, I consider the following items capital actually employed:

1. Working capital, including payables, receivables, inventory. These are the capitals required for the daily operation of their businesses.

2. Gross Property, Plant, and Equipment. These are the capitals required to actually conduct business and manufacture their products.

3. Research and development expenses (an essential expense for a business like AMZN).

Based on the above considerations, the ROCE of AMZN over the past decade is shown below. As seen, it was able to maintain a remarkable high level of ROCE over the past decade: it used to be above 100% early in the decade and now still hovers around an average of 40% in recent years since 2013. To help put things under perspective, the next chart shows the ROCE of a few other Buffett-style stocks (V, AAPL, GOOG, et al). The ROCE data are directly pulled from my previous analyses. And in case you want to see the details of how I got these numbers, you can look up my recent articles under these tickers.

As seen, among this pack, APPL features the highest ROCE, around 150%. No wonder it is the largest Buffett holding. Though there is no reason to be under-impressed by a 40% ROCE - AAPL's astronomical ROCE is the exception, not the norm. The ROCE for BRK itself is "only" around 22% based on my analysis. I do not know what is the average ROCE for the overall economy (such as the S&P 500 index). In case you know, please kindly inform me. Again remember ROCE is not ROE, and ROE for S&P 500 is about 10%. But I can argue that the ROCE for S&P500 must be lower than that of BRK, as the BRK conglomerate holds a collection of businesses that are on average better than the S&P 500.

So AMZN's 40% ROCE is about 2x of BRK, and more than 2x of the overall economy. Every $1 of earnings reinvested would be able to fuel future earnings to grow by more than $0.4.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha.

Capital allocation and reinvestment rate

Now let's see the reinvestment part. The capital allocation at AMZN is quite simple as seen in the next chart. In recent years, it has no debt, it does not pay a dividend, it does issue new stocks, and it does not buy back shares. Maintenance CAPEx represents about 48% of the OPC. And new CAPEx expenses represent about 58% of the OPC. In other words, AMZN has been heavily reinvesting in itself. That is why the OEY is so low currently (only about 1.5% as aforementioned). It is not because AMZN does not make money - it makes a ton of it. It is just it sees plenty of reinvestment opportunities and chooses to plow the earning back (as reflected in the rapid depreciation and also the large new CAPEx expenses).

And the shareholder return here will be mostly from growth - whatever the return the reinvestments generate. Some of the reinvestments will generate nothing (like the Fire Phone) and some of them will be home runs. The OEY part is negligible at this current stage.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha.

Now as a hypothetical scenario, imagine if AMZN stops such heavy reinvesting and only reinvests 10% of its earning like the other mature companies (AAPL, V, GOOG, et al). Its shareholder return dynamics will be now dramatically different, as shown in the following chart, in this hypothetical scenario:

Source: author and Seeking Alpha data.

Now the OEY will double to about 3.3%. And the PGR part will be about 4.2% (PGR = ROCE * fraction of earning reinvested = 41.5% * 10% = 4.2%). And the total long-term return will be 7.4% - quite a decent long-term return, especially adjusted for the risks.

Buffett said multiple times that there are businesses that, at the end of the day, point to a bunch of depreciated properties and equipment and tell the investors, "these are our profits." He hates his business. He is referring to the flexibility in capital allocation here.

From this above discussion, AMZN is the exact opposite of the businesses that he hates. The business has such financial flexibility due to its scalable business model and high ROCE. So it has the complete full spectrum of choices in terms of capital allocation - a d all choices can be funded organically by its operating income.

It can reinvest all of its earnings to fuel future growth - which is a blessing by itself because many large businesses at this scale simply do not have that many opportunities to reinvest no matter how high their ROCE is or how much cash they generate.

Or to decide to tune down growth and return the earnings to shareholders if it so wishes.

Or anything in between.

Conclusion and final thought

This article shares my thoughts on AMZN, particularly why Buffett sees it as a fit in his non-tech portfolio. This analysis focuses on the non-tech aspects of AMZN: management, return on capital employed, and capital allocation. The results suggest that under/despite its tech surface, AMZN is a typical Buffett business for the following reasons:

Superb management and the management style have been institutionalized as a lasting culture

A remarkably high level of ROCE that compares very favorably among his other holdings

And complete financial flexibility to a full spectrum of capital allocation choices - and all choices can be funded organically by its operating income.

Thx for reading! Look forward to your comments and thoughts!