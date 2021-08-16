sefa ozel/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

To be very clear, I do not question the quality of the business, but I do find its current valuation questionable. This is a strong leading business in a growing industry, that comes with a strong tailwind. As you will see later in this article, the fundamentals of the company are very strong, but the valuation should certainly not be neglected.

I will be watching Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from the sidelines, while I wait for the fundamentals to catch up or the stock price to fall to a more reasonable range. I don't think an investor at current prices will lose money in the long run, but returns will most likely be below average.

Who is Applied Materials?

Applied Materials is a large American supplier of semiconductor equipment, services, and software. Their equipment is used to help produce almost every new chip in the world. The company operates through three segments: Adjacent Markets, Applied Global Services and Semiconductor Systems. It is headquartered in Santa Clara, California in Silicon Valley.

Fundamentals

Applied Materials appear to be operating in a cyclical environment, reflected in the growth of the revenue and the volatility it comes with. Even though recent years have experienced strong growth, it is important to acknowledge that it is only a couple of years ago, that a decade of no growth ended. My point being that an investor should be cautious to not confuse its current growth rate with its average growth rate, and what it is most likely to grow with in the future. With that said, the company obviously has some tailwinds like being in a strong industry and a healthy balance sheet, which enables acquisitions and share repurchases.

The revenue appears stable and predictable and has sped up in recent years, now growing with ~15% a year. A healthy balance sheet is enabling them to pursue acquisitions, which could help revenue growth further.

(Source: Macrotrends.com)

A strong net profit margin has helped the business to produce a lot of money. They have in periods come under pressure, but has been consistently high in recent years, suggesting the business to have a competitive edge. Stable margins combined with a recent strong growth in revenue, has made the stock very attractive among growth investors.

(Source: Macrotrends.com)

Strong margins have also made the company produce a lot of free cash flow and most importantly, a very consistent amount of cash flow. Management has kept the balance sheet healthy, while using surplus cash to fund share repurchases, and has been committed to a dividend as well. The dividend is only ~0.74% a year, with a low payout ratio of ~20%. It is very safe and unlikely to be reduced.

(Source: Macrotrends.com)

As shown in the below picture, share repurchasing has been the main way to distribute cash back to shareholders. I don't necessarily dislike share repurchasing, but I do question some of the timings they were done at. Especially that fact that management has started buying back shares in the recent quarter, while the stock sits with multiples above 20. They have been prudent with share buybacks in the past, and hopefully should return to being that again.

(Source: Macrotrends.com)

The top line has been growing with above average growth in recent years, but remain cyclical based on previous data. The margins are high and stable, earning the business a lot of income, and makes the growth easier to predict. Management has been prudent with the use of share buybacks in the past, but beginning to buy back shares with a current multiple above 22 seems a bit high, even taking their growth into consideration.

Valuation

Even though growth has been above average in recent years, and an argument for a higher multiple could be made, I would argue that a standard multiple near 15 should still be used. Growth has certainly been above ~15% in recent years, but I doubt how sustainable it is, given the cyclical nature of the business and its already large scale. Analysts are in line with my expectations, expecting the growth rate of the business to slow down in the coming years.

As seen in the below picture, a 15 multiple on adjusted operating earnings, has always been close to intrinsic value and a good guideline.

A business could earn a higher multiple, if they are carrying a large amount of surplus cash, which I would then subtract from the market cap. Even though Applied Materials have been excellent at maintaining a healthy balance sheet, they don't seem to be carrying a meaningful amount of surplus cash. The company as of their latest quarter is carrying ~$700m in surplus cash, but hardly noticeable when subtracted from their market cap of $118b.

With the 15 multiple on operating earnings as a guideline, I would expect a fair price at ~$100 per share, suggesting a downside of -22% from current prices.

(Source: Fastgraphs.com)

The company appears even more expensive based on free cash flow, with a 15 multiple close to $80 per share. Even though operating earnings and free cash flow are giving us two slightly different price targets, the important takeaway is that neither of them is suggesting, that the company could be potentially undervalued.

(Source: Fastgraphs.com)

Stock Chart

Quick disclaimer. A technical analysis by itself is not a good enough reason to buy a stock, but combined with the fundamentals of the company, it can greatly narrow your price target range when buying.

I always put that disclaimer in my articles, because I know many fundamental investors don't use or believe technical analysis. I think this is unfortunate and I truly believe it can give and edge. I´ve included data going back to 1981 in the below picture, which is a monthly graph of Applied Materials with a 50-month moving average.

Notice how the stock, as with most consistently growing businesses, has been trading close to the 50- month moving average. A return to the moving average will give the stock a price of ~$65, which I would consider below intrinsic value, and also below my estimates of a fair price based on operating earnings and free cash flow. The $65 price target will of course change as months go on and earnings improve.

(Source: Tradingview.com)

Final Thoughts

Applied Materials is a great business. It is a great business in a good industry, that comes with a set of tailwinds. The company is consistently growing on top and bottom lines and has delivered excellent shareholder returns in recent years.

I am aware that good businesses rarely sell below intrinsic value, but you should still be careful not to overpay. I think it is likely that the future is bright for this company, and even buying at current valuations should still deliver positive returns in the long run, but the returns will most likely be below average.

I estimate that a fair valuation of the company is near $80-$100, and that a value buying opportunity would be at ~$65. I realize that those prices may seem low to some people, but remember that my price targets will change as months go by and fundamentals improve. I would not expect the stock to drop in half, but rather a period of price stagnation combined with perhaps a smaller drop while fundamentals catch up.

I am therefore giving it a "neutral" rating.