Dividend Increases: August 7-13, 2021

We monitor dividend announcements for stocks in Dividend Radar, a spreadsheet we update and publish for free every Friday. The spreadsheet provides key data of stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on the length of the streak: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

This past week, ten companies in Dividend Radar announced dividend increases. Note there were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced for Dividend Radar stocks during this period.

The following table provides a summary of the dividend increases. The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, followed by the percentage increase (%Incr). Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for a recent price, and Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Company descriptions are the author's summary of company descriptions sourced from Finviz.

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI)

BMI provides flow measurement, control, and communications solutions. The company offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and valves and meters to measure and control materials flowing through pipes and pipelines. The company also provides flow instrumentation technologies to original equipment manufacturers. BMI was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

On Aug 13, BMI declared a quarterly dividend of 20¢ per share.

This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior dividend of 18¢.

Payable Sep 10, to shareholders of record on Aug 27; ex-div: Aug 26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

BR provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Customers include banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers globally. BR was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

On Aug 12, BR declared a quarterly dividend of 64¢ per share.

This is an increase of 10.34% from the prior dividend of 58¢.

Payable Oct 5, to shareholders of record on Sep 15; ex-div: Oct 14.

International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC)

IBOC is a financial holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. Founded in 1966 with headquarters in Laredo, Texas, IBOC has four bank subsidiaries with more than 200 main banking and branch facilities and a network of automated teller machines throughout South, Central, and Southeast Texas, and in the State of Oklahoma.

On Aug 9, IBOC declared an annual dividend of 60¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.09% from the prior dividend of 55¢.

Payable Sep 3, to shareholders of record on Aug 20; ex-div: Aug 19.

IF Bancorp, Inc. (IROQ)

IROQ operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients in Illinois and Missouri. The company offers various deposit, loan, and insurance products. IROQ was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Watseka, Illinois.

On Aug 11, IROQ declared a semi-annual dividend of 17.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 16.67% from the prior dividend of 15¢.

Payable Oct 15, to shareholders of record on Sep 24; ex-div: Sep 23.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, MLM, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates, and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. MLM offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement.

On Aug 12, MLM declared a quarterly dividend of 61¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.02% from the prior dividend of 57¢.

Payable Sep 30, to shareholders of record on Sep 1; ex-div: Aug 31.

MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF)

MVBF, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. MVBF was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia.

On Aug 9, MVBF declared a quarterly dividend of 14¢ per share.

This is an increase of 16.67% from the prior dividend of 12¢.

Payable Sep 15, to shareholders of record on Sep 1; ex-div: Aug 31.

Nordson Corporation (NDSN)

NDSN engineers, manufactures, and markets differentiated products and systems for precision dispensing of adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, plastics and other materials, fluid management, testing and inspection, surface treatment, and curing. The company markets its products in the United States and internationally through direct sales force, distributors, and sales representatives. NDSN was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

On Aug 11, NDSN declared a quarterly dividend of 51¢ per share.

This is an increase of 30.77% from the prior dividend of 39¢.

Payable Sep 7, to shareholders of record on Aug 24; ex-div: Aug 23.

STERIS plc (STE)

STE develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. It operates a network of more than 50 facilities. STE was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

On Aug 9, STE declared a quarterly dividend of 43¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.50% from the prior dividend of 40¢.

Payable Sep 24, to shareholders of record on Sep 3; ex-div: Sep 2.

United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI)

UCBI operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank, which provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers various deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, and other specialized financial services. UCBI was founded in 1950 and is based in Blairsville, Georgia.

On Aug 12, UCBI declared a quarterly dividend of 20¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.26% from the prior dividend of 19¢.

Payable Oct 5, to shareholders of record on Sep 15; ex-div: Sep 14.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK)

WLK is an international manufacturer and supplier of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products. The company's products are used in various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, and residential and commercial construction. WLK was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

On Aug 13, WLK declared a quarterly dividend of 29.75¢ per share.

This is an increase of 10.19% from the prior dividend of 27¢.

Payable Oct 1, to shareholders of record on Sep 3; ex-div: Sep 2.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet.

There were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced for stocks in Dividend Radar during this period.

An Interesting Candidate

In this section, we highlight one of the stocks that announced a dividend increase. We provide a quality assessment and present performance, earnings, and valuation charts.

Our objective is to identify high-quality dividend growth [DG] stocks trading at reasonable valuations. That's a tough task, though, as high-quality DG stocks often trade at premium valuations. If we can't find a worthy candidate, we'll suggest a stock to add to your watchlist and a suitable target price.

To start, we use DVK Quality Snapshots to do a quick quality assessment, screening our list of DG stocks based on quality scores. Below is a shortlist of stocks with quality scores in the range 16-18 (since there are no higher-quality stocks this week):

Four stocks qualify this week, and we haven't highlighted any of them yet.

A comparison of the total returns (price appreciation and dividend payments) of these stocks over the past ten years is informative:

Broadridge Financial Solutions has outperformed the other stocks over this period, so let's look at BR today.

BR provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Customers include banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers globally. BR was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

The stock yields only 1.47% at $174.36 per share and has an impressive 5-year DGR of 13.9%!

BR has outperformed the S&P 500 (as represented by SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF, SPY) over the past ten years, with total returns of 909% versus SPY's 350%, a 2.60-to-1 margin.

BR's dividend growth history is truly impressive:

The company's earnings growth is equally impressive:

At 41%, BR's earnings payout ratio is "low for most companies," according to Simply Safe Dividends:

Let's now consider BR's valuation. We could estimate fair value by dividing the stock's annualized dividend ($2.56) by its 5-year average yield (1.67%). That results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $153. Given BR's current price of $174.36, the stock appears to be trading at a premium of about 14% relative to its past dividend yield history.

For reference, CFRA's FV is $149, Simply Wall St's FV is $150, Morningstar's FV is $158, and Finbox.com's FV is $180. The average of these fair value estimates is $159, indicating that BR may be currently overvalued.

My own FV estimate of BR is $163, so I believe the stock is trading at a premium valuation of about 7.0%.

Conclusion

BR is a quality DG stock trading at a premium valuation. I would wait for BR to trade below $147 per share before considering buying shares. That's a good target price for conservative investors, too.

Please note that we're not recommending BR or any of the stocks listed in this article. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!