On August 5, 2021, Diversified Energy Company Plc (DEC.LSE)(OTCQX:DECPF) announced its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Below, let's use the newly-emerged information to update the investment thesis.

Operations

The opening of the central regional focus area

Diversified Energy ushered in a new chapter in its growth in the 1H2021 through the strategic entry into a new producing area - the central regional focus area (Fig. 1). It acquired three separate asset packages with net purchase prices totaling $342 million:

Indigo Minerals LLC: ~2.9x unhedged adjusted EBITDA multiple, producing 8,000 boe/d net to Diversified Energy in the Cotton Valley. The deal closed in May 2021.

Blackbeard Operating LLC: ~3.5x unhedged adjusted EBITDA multiple, producing 16,000 boe/d net in the Barnett shale. The transaction closed in July 2021, the impact of which will be part of the 2H2021 earnings report.

Tanos Energy Holding III LLC: ~2.8x unhedged adjusted EBITDA multiple, producing 14,000 boe/d net in the Cotton Valley and Haynesville Shale. The deal is expected to close in mid-August 2021 and will be part of the 2H2021 earnings report.

Fig. 1. The Appalachian regional focus area (or RFA) and the newly-opened Central RFA of Diversified Energy, modified from this source.

Oaktree Capital Management L.P. co-invests in the Indigo and Tanos packages, while contributing 2.5% of its working interesting as an up-front promote to Diversified shareholders according to a previously agreed formula. To fund its share of capital for the acquisitions, Diversified used organic cash flow and financing capacity following a successful $225 million equity raise.

CEO Rusty Hutson said during the earnings conference call,

"we announced and/or closed on $342 million worth of accretive acquisitions into a new Central Region, which we feel like is an area that we can replicate what we've done in Appalachia... But we're really happy with these acquisitions and... the positioning that it gives us in this new region."

More value-accretive transactions can be expected in this region. Diversified is quickly building scale to drive synergies. Some 27% of the company's consolidated production will come from the central region pro forma for closing all three acquisitions. Operational integration is underway on Indigo and Blackbeard assets, and the Smarter Asset Management programs are being implemented, of which COO Brad Gray said,

"We're confident that our Smarter Asset Management programs will generate many opportunities for our Central Region assets. We also relocated one of our top production managers from Southwest Pennsylvania to lead our production efforts in East Texas and Louisiana. And this young man is already achieving great success and is leading our new team to bring shut-in production back online and is developing future plans to further optimize production and expense efficiency."

Midstream in the Appalachian Basin

Diversified continues to drive revenue growth and cost reduction in the Appalachian Basin through midstream moves.

Diversified is constructing a pipeline from a compression facility acquired in May 2020 to a different transmission pipeline, with anticipated commencement in November 2021. The pipeline in the Appalachian region allows Diversified to move gas from a significantly negative basis differential market to a positive basis differential market.

By mid-2022, Diversified will move gas into one of its major NGL processing plants so as to generate higher revenues from existing production.

Production

Diversified averaged 105,707 boe/d net in the 1H2021, which is up 11% from the same period one year ago. The 1H2021 exit production was 116,000 boe/d, while the net production pro-forma for all three acquisitions is 141,000 boe/d.

Given the existence of numerous acquisition targets in the central region and considering the financial dry powder of the Diversified-Oaktree JV, I expect production in the central region to expand explosively in the next few years (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. Period-average production of Diversified Energy, shown with S-curve growth accomplished in the Appalachian RFA and expected in the Central RFA, source: Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub based on information released by the company. 1H21PF, pro forma the Blackbeard and Tanos acquisitions.

Costs and margins

In the Appalachian Basin, Diversified successfully reduced the all-in cash costs through the economies of scale by growing production and the Smarter Asset Management programs. After production had attained a material level in 2018, Diversified managed to achieve all-in cash costs of around $7.5/boe (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. The cash cost items as compared with the hedged realized price of Diversified Energy, source: Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub based on information released by the company.

As the unit costs were driven down since 2018, Diversified was able to realize ~$15.5/boe through aggressive hedging, even in a year like 2020 when numerous peers suffered tremendously. Consequently, Diversified returned healthy EBITDA margins in excess of 50% (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. The EBITDA margin of Diversified Energy, source: Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub based on information released by the company.

Diversified will most probably further enhance margins going forward, with a target of 60% EBITDA margin. On the one hand, the Gulf Coast natural gas market that the central region feeds into offers better differentials and price realization than the Appalachian region. On the other hand, continual scale-up in the central region - aided by the Smarter Asset Management programs - is supposed to drive the unit costs down, as the company had done in the Appalachian Basin (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. The strategy of Diversified Energy to reduce unit costs, improve price realization, and enhance margins, from this source.

Financial performance

Diversified generated $151 million of hedged adjusted EBITDA, up 3% from 1H2020, with an EBITDA margin of 50.2%. It converted $117 million of the hedged adjusted EBITDA into free cash flow, with a FCF margin of 38.9% (Fig. 6).

In spite of the net loss of $84 million or $0.11 per fully diluted share, the company reported an adjusted net income of $204 million or $0.28 per fully diluted share, after adjustment for $278 million (or $371 million pre-tax) of non-cash hedge valuation losses.

Fig. 6. The hedged adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow (or FCF) of Diversified Energy, source: Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub based on information released by the company.

Out of the $117 million of free cash flow, Diversified is expected to pay out $62 million to shareholders as dividends and deploy $34 million towards its amortized debt repayment program (Fig. 7), thus leaving $21 million for capital reinvestment.

For the 2Q2021, Diversified declared a dividend of $0.04 per share, implying a dividend yield of 10.81% as of August 6, 2021.

Fig. 7. The amortized debt structure of Diversified Energy, from the same source as Fig. 5.

With the pro-forma production and visibility of price realization due to hedging, EBITDA and free cash flow are projected to expand explosively in the second half of the year (Fig. 6). Dividends may be further raised thanks to the expanding free cash flow.

Another implication is Diversified has a lot of dry powder between its $155-200 million free cash flow in the 2H2021 and the $800 million Oaktree capital commitment to fund additional acquisitions of considerable size, without causing any equity dilution.

Risk

The business strategy of Diversified has minimized the jurisdictional risk and subsurface uncertainty. Debt amortization and hedging designed for financial conservatism have substantially lowered financial risk (see here). Foreign tax withholding and thin trading on the OTCQX board are a fly in the ointment that investors may have to live with until the possible eventual uplisting of the stock.

The main risk associated with Diversified, in my opinion, lies in access to capital for inorganic growth and asset retirement.

Capital needs and liquidity

Between the organic capital expenditures of $16 million and $21 million capital re-investment both in the 1H2021, the internal operations of Diversified generated enough cash flow to fund acquisitions to replace the lost EBITDA due to production decline.

At the 7% natural decline rate in the Appalachian Basin, the company needed to replace $11 million of lost EBITDA. Buying assets at an EV/EBITDA of 3.0X, Diversified would need to spend $33 million on acquisitions.

To protect future cash flow and limit market price volatility, Diversified hedges ~90% of 2021 natural gas production, with current forward hedge positions including ~90% of 2H2021 natural gas hedged at a weighted average price of $2.98/Mcfe (or $2.76/MMBtu), and ~67% of 2022 natural gas hedged at a weighted average floor price of $2.91/Mcfe (or $2.69/MMBtu). Given the improved forward curve, the unhedged volumes retain exposure to the upside of higher natural gas prices.

As for external liquidity needs, Diversified had $633 million of net debt as of mid-2021, with a leverage ratio of 1.9X. The company has an amortized schedule to repay the debt (Fig. 7).

During the Spring redetermination in April 2021, a 16-bank credit facility syndicate unanimously voted to fully reaffirm the $425 million borrowing base with no changes to terms. In the special post-acquisition redetermination carried out in August 2021, the lead lenders within the credit facility conditionally committed to increasing the facility's borrowing base to $625 million following the completion of the three acquisitions in the central region and satisfactory diligence.

The securitized financing arrangement of Diversified for was affirmed at a BBB rating by Fitch, citing risk considerations as to the PDP assets, future production, price realization, operating costs, leverage, and operations.

Oaktree still has some $800 million committed to the joint acquisition program, following its participation in the Indigo and Tanos transactions.

Therefore, Diversified has access to sufficient liquidity to fund additional acquisitions.

Asset retirement

Some investors view the plugging and abandoning (P&A) of ~67,000 old wells as the primary risk faced by Diversified. However, if one looks a little beyond the facade, that seems not so perilous an issue as it first appears to be.

Diversified has 753 MMboe of PDP reserves pro forma the new acquisitions in the central region, which implies a PDP reserve life of 14.6 years. Thanks to the low decline rates (7% for the Appalachian region, and 8.5% pro forma), simple and low-cost maintenance operations, and ensuing low ongoing capital expenditures, those mature wells on average have a life of ~40-50 years. So, the P&A operations spread over a long time. Because the weighted average well abandonment cost is $25,000 per well, the asset abandonment obligation comes to $1.7 billion on an undiscounted basis or $511 million on a discounted basis as of June 2021.

To further reduce the well plugging costs, Diversified established an internal team dedicated to permanently retiring wells, thus reducing reliance on third-party services. It permanently retired 14 wells in West Virginia at an average cost of ~$19,000 per well, 25% below typical third-party costs; it permanently retired 65 wells in Appalachia at an average cost of ~$19,000 per well.

Investor takeaways

The 1H2021 results have once again validified the unique business model of Diversified. Thanks to the low decline rate, the company threw off $117 million of free cash flow, more than enough to cover the >10%-yielding dividends and the amortized debt repayment.

Diversified is anticipated to report blow-out production, revenue, EBITDA, and free cash flow in the second half of 2021 when two of the three acquisitions in the central region will close. The company will probably make additional value-accretive acquisitions using its ample liquidity without any equity dilution, which adds further upside. I doubt the market can still stay oblivious to the supposedly explosive growth Diversified is projected to report in the 2H2021.

As of August 6, 2021, Diversified is still deeply undervalued. The stock trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.2X and P/FCF multiple of 5.2X on a 1H2021 run-rate basis, corresponding to a FCF yield of 19.3%. I estimate the stock trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.6X and P/FCF multiple of 3.9X on a pro-forma basis, corresponding to a FCF yield of 25.8%. For a company that has literally discovered the holy grail to transform itself from a cyclical natural gas producer into a secularly growing FCF machine, these are incredible valuation metrics.

Based on the above analysis, I continue to believe Diversified Energy represents one of the best risk-reward profiles in the energy universe. I reiterate the strong buy, a call I recently made here and here, for both income-oriented and for-capital-appreciation investors.