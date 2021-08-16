Will The Market Crash In 2021? Don't Bet On It

MicroPixieStock/iStock via Getty Images

Bears beware... a stock market correction may not be as imminent as you think. In fact, we may not even get one this year!

Sure valuations are high (relatively speaking), but that dynamic alone has rarely triggered huge sell-offs in the past. And, by the way, valuations have actually already come in from their peak as corporate earnings have picked up.

Whether you agree with me or not, I am going to highlight a few simple reasons in this article as to why I think the market could continue to churn higher through the end of the year.

While "normal" pullbacks (the 5%-10% variety) are still fair game and possible, these will likely be "buy the dip" opportunities.

In the video below, I break down all the charts discussed in this article (listen to this first as the commentary is a great introduction for the rest of the article).

Here's why the stock market may not have a meaningful correction in 2021:

Note: By correction, I mean a 10%+ pullback from current levels.

You Still Can't Fight The Fed! There Is No Where Else For Institutions To Go! The Trend Is Still Your Friend!

The rest of this article will highlight my reasoning for each...

#1 You Still Can't Fight The Fed

I've said in past articles that I think the biggest risk to this market is the "end of the Fed" and higher interest rates.

As interest rates rallied earlier this year, the 10-Year Treasury rate surged to 1.75% from 0.90%. This caused a major "repricing" of high multiple stocks, as higher interest rates reduce the value of future cash flows.

All the growth, technology stocks that we all know and love got crushed. You can see the inverse relationship of Apple Inc. (AAPL) shares and interest rates in the chart below.

As interest rates rallied, Apple's stock sank almost 20%.

Data by YCharts

You can see the same relationship with shares of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), which declined 36% as rates rallied.

Data by YCharts

As well as Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), which also plummeted about 36%.

Data by YCharts

All that said, higher interest rates will eventually kill this market, but we may not see a meaningful spike for several years.

The Fed knows the danger of increasing rates too quickly (or at the wrong time), and I think they will be laser-focused on maintaining as much stability in rates as they can.

Here is the stability range that we are targeting:

If 10-year treasury rates can stay in the 1.25% to 1.75% range, I think the market will feel a sense of stability and will continue to churn higher.

If we move outside of this range, all bets could be off!

What about Fed tapering?

While you often see headlines of the market fearing a "taper tantrum", we are not as worried about Fed tapering as we are about interest rates.

In fact, the Fed has already started tapering its asset purchase program, but that doesn't mean they are ending it! There is still a ton of liquidity in the system (which is the end goal of the asset purchase program) and the Fed has said that they will remain flexible on this front.

All that said, the Fed is still very much our friend, and fighting the Fed never turns out well for the bears.

#2 There Is No Where Else For Institutional Investors To Go!

We all know that pension funds and other major institutional investors have to earn a reasonable return on their investments to survive. In fact, the target annual return level for most pension funds is around 7% per year.

Historically, a mix of stocks, bonds and alternative investments have been able to achieve these goals.

However, a big driver of institutional returns these days comes from private equity as allocations to this asset class have surged over the past 15-20 years to well over 20% for some institutions. That said, it's probably not prudent to increase allocations to private equity much beyond these levels.

So, with bonds expected to produce paltry returns for the next 5-10 years (not to mention the asymmetric inherent interest rate risk that kills the diversification benefits of this asset class), institutional investors HAVE TO OWN STOCKS to hit their return hurdles!

Here are Blackrock's current estimates for various fixed income assets for the next 5 years:

Source: Blackrock

The risk/reward is just awful for fixed income for the next 5 years, with U.S. high yield debt (HYG) (JNK) only expected to yield 2.5% and U.S. government debt (TLT) expected to yield negative returns.

Not only do institutions have to own stocks going forward, but there's a case to be made that they need to INCREASE their allocations to stocks (and away from bonds).

This asset shift is already alive and well within the institutional community, which is honestly why stocks have probably continued to rise this year.

How can institutions justify an increase in stock allocations from a risk perspective?

Many institutions use a metric called value at risk (or VAR) to measure the market risk of a portfolio or asset class. It essentially measures the amount of capital that could be lost in an asset over a given period of time.

A major driver of the VAR calculation is expected asset volatility. As volatility decreases, so does your "value at risk" with that asset.

Let's look at what has been happening with the S&P Implied Volatility Index (VIX):

Since peaking over 80 in March of 2020, the VIX has trended all the way down to about 15 (which is right around its historical average).

Many market participants believe that a VIX under 20 implies a relatively stable environment for the S&P 500.

A low relative VIX also allows institutions to adjust their risk models in favor of stocks, allowing them to increase (or at least maintain) their allocations to the asset class.

So if the Fed continues to remain accommodative, the VIX will likely stay below 20 (and may continue to trend downward), which favors institutions owning stocks.

You have to have REAL sellers of stocks (not short sellers or market makers covering option positions) to have a meaningful correction or crash in the equity markets.

And institutions can't afford to sell stocks right now...

#3 The Trend Is Still Our Friend

Fighting a strong uptrend is similar to fighting the Fed - it's a tough game to win. And right now, all the major indices are in very strong uptrends.

It could take months or years for a strong market trend to change course. In fact, all the major indices could realistically pull back 5-10% from current levels and still keep the strong uptrend intact.

As shown in the charts below, the 50-day moving averages (blue trend lines) are well above the 200-day moving averages (pink trend lines) for all the indices. The price levels of the indices are also comfortably above their respective 50-day moving averages - a sign of a strong trend. These moving averages also tend to be strong levels of support over time.

S&P 500 (SP500) (SPY)

The S&P 500 is currently 3.0% and 10.8% above its 50-day and 200-day moving average, respectively.

Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) (DIA)

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is currently 2.4% and 8.8% above its 50-day and 200-day moving average, respectively.

Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) (QQQ)

The Nasdaq Composite is currently 2.3% and 9.3% above its 50-day and 200-day moving average, respectively.

They say, the trend is your friend, until it ends! And I just don't see these strong trends ending any time soon (given the back drop of reasons #1 and #2 above).

Any tests of these key support levels in the short term will likely be buying opportunities.

Conclusion

While I don't have a crystal ball, I believe the 3 reasons that we highlighted in this article support a strong (or at least stable) environment for stocks for the rest of the year.

The continued support of the Fed, the stable hands of institutional investors, and the strong up trends that are currently in place with all the major indices make this a "buy the dip" kind of market, not a "fear the rallies" market.