Investment Thesis

While I can honestly say that it is not intentional, I keep finding myself writing about smaller, Midwestern banks. Since I have given the full spectrum of bank offerings, like digitally focused First Internet (INBK) or a solid core operator German American (GABC), one thing should be very clear - the Midwest is home to a wide range of banks.

Following in the same vein as my last few articles, I believe it makes sense to spend some time with Carmel, Indiana, based Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN). The bank has three main components; multi-family mortgage, mortgage warehouse, and a core banking segment. While I do have a positive stance on the bank over the long-term, I do not see the current stock price set up as an opportunity for continued outperformance.

The bank is positioned well for the future and should continue to capture market share from national peers when it pertains to the mortgage/multi-family real estate lending market. With that said, I believe the bank's "success" is overly leveraged to the national mortgage market. With generational lows on 30-year mortgage rates, MBIN has grown quickly and performed well over the past couple years.

With that in the rear-view mirror, following back-to-back quarters of soft mortgage results bank industry wide, it now looks like the peak is behind us. While I am not calling for it to fall rapidly (like 2008-2009), I do believe that 2022's mortgage market is likely to be softer than 2021, which is positioned to be slightly off the peak of 2020.

In terms of valuation, I think investors need to always remember that specialty lenders are either handsomely rewarded or overly punished by the market. The bifurcation of valuations is typically driven by how the bank makes it money. Does it have a unique lending platform or FinTech tilt? If not, the bank's success is largely dictated by the broader economic environment - thus carrying a lower valuation. In terms of MBIN, it falls into the second camp and its success is more-or-less driven by the national mortgage market.

As one can see from the chart below, MBIN currently trades at 1.8x price to tangible book value per share. When looking back, its more normalized trading level is closer to 1.5x. While I do believe that the mortgage market is likely to be stronger than the last 10-year average, it does look poised to cool a little in the coming quarters. Ultimately, I think this translates back to the valuation since most things in life are mean-reverting, and MBIN's valuation looks poised to continue this trend.

Digging Into Recent Results.

In terms of second quarter results, MBIN reported earnings per share of $1.58, which was $0.02 softer than the consensus estimates of $1.60. The quarter also included a small benefit from a $0.7 million mortgage servicing rights (MSR) fair value adjustment adding ~$0.02 to the bottom-line.

Spread income fell on lower loan yields and higher funding costs. The net interest income decreased 11% versus the first quarter, driven by lower loan balances and lower rates on those loans, including loans held for sale. Deposit costs increased due to higher balances and rates for money market accounts.

The net effect of those two yields squeezing together is that the net interest margin fell 24 basis points from first quarter levels. Then again, it was up 33 basis points from the year ago quarter. The linked quarter compression was entirely driven by higher funding costs and lower loan yields, there was no PPP income related noise (something the rest of the banking industry seems to be fighting against).

While the bank continues to sustain a return on assets metric of 2% (or more) and aggressively grow tangible book value, I get the sense that the market is already looking to next couple years and seeing slower growth (and thus slower TBV improvement).

Since a low interest rate environment certainly benefits the MBIN business model (of mortgage banking), it also creates an environment where constant year-over-year improvement is difficult.

Outlook and Future Expectations

With Merchants Bancorp approaching the $10 billion in assets threshold, I believe the company will allow the balance sheet to shrink with normal seasonal reductions in mortgage warehouse volumes. This would allow the bank to remain below $10 billion at year-end 2021.

If they can achieve this, it will delay higher costs and lower interchange revenue for MBIN for another year. That said, MBIN has a small consumer bank, so the $10 billion asset threshold (also known as the Durbin amendment) has a minimal impact from interchange fees, but could be more impactful relative to capital treatment and enterprise risk management needs.

While results this quarter were largely in-line with expectations, I think the one glaring blemish on the income statement was the lower net interest margin. Since the industry wide loan yield compression trends still looks intact, coupled with lower mortgage rates being put on the balance sheet (relative to five years ago), I get the sense that the NIM is likely to continue to compress.

While all is not lost, I do believe that with higher deposit costs and lower loan yields, the NIM should start to see some stabilization near 2.75%.

Given that the margin is likely to compress, I would not be surprised to see a slight uptick in fee income, largely driven by gain on sale of loans. The mortgage market is starting to cool a little, and pricing on the secondary market still remains competitive. That, coupled with the recently instated refinance fee being backed out, MBIN could see a modest uptick in fee income over the next few months.

Concluding Thoughts

When you dig into banks below the $10 billion in asset threshold, you find a wide range of specialty lenders. In my mind, that is where the true value is found, mainly since large cap banks have multiple lines of business and there is never an opportunity to get everything all working at once. When you dig into these smaller lenders, it strips out the "smoothing" effects of a well-diversified banking operation.

In my mind, I believe MBIN is a solid bank with good credit. The management team has done a great job working through the pandemic and instant boom in mortgage demands. While I do find the bank to be appropriately valued today, it remains a bank I think investors should keep an eye on for the foreseeable future.

Since it is a solid, specialized lending operation, I would not be surprised to see a larger peer look to acquire MBIN in order to enhance its own lending franchise. While solely being an "acquisition target" is not much of a thesis, I think it could help support the shares if they become too cheap. In my mind, I would be much more interested in the shares if they were trading closer to 1.5x price to tangible book value.