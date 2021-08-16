Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) has been an investor darling over the past year, appreciating over 300% at its peak and still up over 160% since its IPO last September. The company’s offerings have been a game-changing disruption to the software as a service (“SaaS”) industry, offering real-time solutions to complex challenges observed across both the public and private sectors through its flagship software platforms “Gotham” and “Foundry”, streamlined by its delivery system “Apollo”. And during its most recent earnings call last week, Palantir continued to live up to its innovative “space to mud” capabilities with the deployment of a new software as part of its ongoing series of Global Information Dominance Experiments (“GIDE”) executed in collaboration with NORAD and USNORTHCOM. The new software, dubbed a “meta-constellation”, links over 230 satellites operated by various space companies, and leverages Palantir’s existing Apollo delivery system and Edge AI platform to compile data and generate real-time insights to be sent back to decision-makers on earth.

In addition to leading with cutting-edge technology, Palantir has also been diligent in increasing mass market penetration across the private sector to ensure its commercial platform, Foundry, is progressing effectively towards becoming the industry default operating system. And to achieve this, Palantir has pivoted its focus towards working with early-stage, or “Day Zero” companies that are “tacking enormous problems on aggressive timelines”. In July, Palantir launched “Foundry for Builders”, which provides early-stage start-ups with access to Foundry through a subscription model, enabling them with affordable and customizable tools to create a centralized operating system for managing their data.

As the private sector continues their transition away from traditional IT infrastructures and navigate towards new computing and technologies that could support big data analysis, Palantir is presented with significant opportunities for mass market adoption. With continuous advancements made to its existing technology, combined with a sustainable growth trajectory underpinned by multi-million dollar long-term contracts and high-growth opportunities within the commercial segment, we believe Palantir has yet to even scratch the surface of potential returns that its past 15 years of research and development (“R&D”) are capable of delivering, and is bound for significant upside potential in the long-run.

Growing Commercial Revenues

During the second quarter, Palantir continued to post robust sales growth, particularly in its commercial segment. While government revenues totaled $232 million in the second quarter, up 66% year-over-year compared to 76% in the prior quarter, its commercial segment revenues totaled $144 million, up 28% from the prior year compared to 19% in the prior quarter; the commercial segment’s customer base also grew 32% from the prior quarter, reflecting tremendous growth as Palantir’s Foundry platform is becoming more accessible to not only multinational corporations with complex data compositions but also Day One start-ups.

The recent introduction of Foundry for Builders is expected to garner increased customer traction for Palantir’s commercial business segment and encourage further mass market adoption in the long-run. The subscription-based model breaks down the barriers to accessing Foundry and enables Palantir to extend its commercial segment offerings to support all organizations, both large and small. The strategy allows for greater market penetration, which is critical to Palantir’s vision of becoming the industry default operating system, and securing sustainable long-term growth. However, Foundry for Builders is currently available to only a small cohort of start-ups including Chapter, Hence AI, Adyton, a fintech company in Norway, and Gecko Robotics, which conduct business across the healthcare, legal, software, fintech and robotics sectors, respectively. Yet, the initiative has already received positive reception from its first cohort of users, indicating significant potential for wider adoption once introduced to the broader market of startups.

Although specific revenues generated to date from Foundry for Builders has not been separately disclosed, the program is expected to help Palantir further penetrate a total addressable market that is currently valued at close to $400 billion with growth towards more than $500 billion by 2025 and $1.6 trillion by the end of the decade.

Combined with Palantir’s existing commercial contracts valued at $2.1 billion with an average duration of four years, and stellar performance in recent quarters, our base case forecasts projects commercial revenues totaling $614.5 million by the end of the year, with growth towards $1.9 billion by 2025 and $2.8 billion by the end of the decade, representing a compounded annual growth rate (“CAGR”) or 24.7% and 16.5%, respectively. Meanwhile, our bull case forecast projects commercial revenues of up to $2.4 billion by 2025 and $3.5 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 31.4% and 19.0%, respectively, to reflect the accelerated market demand for holistic data compilation and analytical tools like Foundry.

Source: Author, with data from our internal financial forecasts (Palantir_-_Forecasted_Financial_Information PDF).

Leading Government Revenues with Innovation

Palantir’s government revenues continue to lead the business at $232 million during the second quarter alone, representing year-over-year growth of more than 66%. The robust performance is an indicator of Palantir’s continued efforts in increasing its market share of annual U.S. defense spending. With its current government revenues representing only 1/10th of a percent of total U.S. annual defense spending, Palantir still has significant headroom for market penetration. And this growth trajectory will be underpinned by its continued development of cutting-edge products to assist the wide scope of government intelligence needs. For instance, the development of Apollo for Edge AI won Palantir a five-year contract valued at up to $90 million with the National Nuclear Security Administration during the first quarter, which includes providing the operating platform required to safeguard the U.S. nuclear stockpile and bolster security – and this is only one contract out of many forged with public sectors ranging from healthcare to national defense.

And the most recent deployment of Apollo for Edge AI to facilitate GIDE 3 as mentioned in earlier sections also proves the reliability of Palantir’s technology in helping NORAD and USNORTHCOM “deter, detect and defect threats to the U.S.”, which opens additional opportunities for the tech innovator looking to grow its footprint across the U.S. Department of Defense (“DoD”).

With product innovation at the core Palantir’s total deal value generated to date from various government agencies, combined with additional growth opportunities valued at more than $700 billion per year from the U.S. DoD alone, our base case forecast projects government revenues of $1.0 billion by the end of the year, with growth towards $2.8 billion by 2025 and $4.3 billion by the end of the decade, representing growth at a CAGR of 22.5% and 15.4%, respectively. Meanwhile, our bull case forecast projects government revenues of up to $3.7 billion by 2025 and $5.3 billion by 2030, representing growth at a CAGR of 29.1% and 17.85%, respectively; the bull case growth assumption takes into consideration a premium allocated to Palantir’s continued ability to transform the capabilities of its customers across the public sector through innovation.

Source: Author, with data from our internal financial forecasts.

Solid Fundamentals and Robust Cash Flow

Palantir has demonstrated solid fundamentals required to support continued growth of its government and commercial business segments during the first half of 2021. The unprecedented growth observed in the past two quarters were underscored by significant deal flow and customer growth thanks to Palantir’s commitment to creating value for its customers through continuous innovation. This has accordingly led management to revise the company’s full-year guidance, doubling full-year adjusted free cash flow projections to $300 million from the original $150 million announced during the first quarter earnings call. The business also boasts a strong balance sheet with zero leverage, further corroborating its strong free cash flow.

Based on the foregoing analysis, our base case forecast projects total revenues of $1.6 billion by the end of the year, with growth towards $4.7 billion by 2025. This is consistent with management’s ambitions to generate in excess of $4 billion in total revenues by 2025 through achieving greater than 30% year-over-year sales growth through to the next four years. The topline is projected to further grow towards $7.1 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 15.8% over the forecasted period consistent with market forecasts.

Source: Author, with data from our internal financial forecasts.

Cost of sales are expected to remain at the range of 23% to 27% of total revenues between 2021 and 2024 to reflect higher share-based compensation granted to employees during the company’s growth phase. Related costs are expected to taper towards 20% between 2025 to 2030 as share-based compensation normalizes over the next couple of years, coupled with gross profit margin expansion enabled by scaling across the business. Meanwhile, total R&D, sales and marketing, and general and administrative spending are expected to dominate Palantir’s cost structure into 2025, representing 68% to 113% of projected total revenues for the next four years to reflect continued product innovation and marketing efforts needed to drive sales and support sustainable long-term growth; related operating expenses are estimated to taper from 2026 onwards toward 46% of total revenues by 2030 as Palantir continues to achieve scale across the business.

Source: Author, with data from our internal financial forecasts.

Combining the above cost structure with other nominal expenses related to financing and other ancillary activities, our base case projects narrowing net losses of $627.2 million by the end of the year, down to $107.9 million by 2024. Nominal profits of $177.0 million are projected for 2025, with growth at a CAGR of 57.5% towards $1.7 billion by 2030.

Source: Author, with data from our internal financial forecasts.

i. Base Case Financial Projections:

Source: Author, with data from our internal financial forecasts.

ii. Bull Case Financial Projections:

Source: Author, with data from our internal financial forecasts.

Valuation

Source: Author, with data from our internal valuation analysis (Palantir_-_Valuation_Analysis.pdf).

Our base case 12-month price target for Palantir is $28.18 based on an estimated equity value of $53.0 billion, while our bull case 12-month price target could reach as high as $46.30 based on an estimated equity value of $87.0 billion. This represents upside potential of up to 86% based on the last traded share price of $24.90 on August 13th.

Our valuation is derived from a discounted cash flow (“DCF”) analysis over a five-year discrete period in conjunction with the forecasted financial information analyzed in earlier sections. Our analysis assumes a 110.8x EV/EBITDA multiple, which is derived based on Palantir’s size of operations, current growth initiatives and business outlook relative to its industry peers. This compares to the EV/EBITDA range of 33.06x to 356.77x observed across guideline public companies within the same industry. We have also applied a WACC of 9.5% to discount Palantir’s projected free cash flows and derive our 12-month price target; the WACC applied is reflective of Palantir’s current risk profile and capital structure, which is currently debt-free with an ability to generate robust cash flows in the long-run.

i. Base Case Valuation Analysis:

Source: Author, with data from our internal valuation analysis.

ii. Bull Case Valuation Analysis:

Source: Author, with data from our internal valuation analysis.

Significant Reliance on Large Contracts

An imminent business risk for Palantir includes its significant dependence on large contracts, which could hamper revenue growth and margin expansion compared to its SaaS peers in the long-run. About half of Palantir’s contracted revenues are currently generated from just 21 customers. However, the introduction of Foundry with Builders is expected to alleviate this risk as Palantir starts to diversify its commercial customer base by offering its cutting-edge analytics platform to the broader market, including smaller and younger companies. As analyzed in earlier sections, Foundry with Builders could also become Palantir’s best bet to achieving mass market adoption and becoming the industry default operating system in the long-run.

Conclusion

With an arsenal of software that is capable of solving some of the world’s most complex challenges, Palantir boasts one of the most significant competitive advantages amongst its SaaS peers. Through continued product innovation and increasing accessibility to its offerings, Palantir is poised to capitalize on the significant opportunities presented by both the public and private sectors as they continue to navigate towards holistic data compilation and analytics platforms for solutions to tomorrow’s problems. Based on the foregoing analysis on Palantir’s opportunities and growth initiatives, we believe the stock’s performance has yet to reflect the company’s full intrinsic value and is destined for significant upside potential in the long-run.