Micro E-Minis Open Up Opportunities During Earnings Season

Originally published August 02, 2021

By Scott Bauer

CME Group first launched Micro E-mini futures contracts in May 2019 to make futures trading more accessible to sophisticated, active traders seeking additional liquidity and flexibility in their trading strategy. Micro E-mini futures are the most successful products ever launched in CME Group's history, trading more than 850 million cumulative contracts in just two years.

Greater Precision, Proper Allocation

Micro E-mini futures contracts are offered at one-tenth the contract size of their E-mini counterparts and can be converted at a ratio of 10:1 or vice versa. Prior to the launch of Micro E-minis, futures traders could still adjust their exposures, hedge a position or move into other positions, but not as precisely as they might desire. Now, with the introduction of Micro E-minis, traders can actively manage their strategies with greater precision and try to ensure that their portfolios are properly allocated in all market conditions. Not only do the smaller contract sizes provide enhanced liquidity and flexibility, they can also help reduce traders' risk during more uncertain and volatile times like earnings season.

Risk-Reward Ratio

Among other factors, at the forefront of every successful futures trading strategy is a particular risk-reward ratio that must be met in order to place a trade. Although that number may differ from trader to trader, the need for that benchmark does not. In today's day and age, information moves freely and quickly, and even a sound strategy with the proper risk-reward profile can turn sour quickly.

It is at this point when traders need to have the flexibility to adjust their portfolios, and the introduction of Micro E-mini futures contracts gives traders the opportunity to fine-tune positions in a way that wasn't possible before. Whether adding 10% exposure to an existing position or hedging 60% of a position, the ability to trade micros quickly and easily around the clock adds liquidity and flexibility to the futures markets.

The integration of Micro E-mini contracts over the past several years has allowed traders around the world the opportunity to better participate in futures trading and potentially gain exposure to the U.S. markets in a way that was previously unavailable. It is a major and welcome development for active traders and one for which earnings seasons is a particularly strong use case.

