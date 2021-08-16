anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) has put out very strong guidance for the second half of 2021. Opendoor is now expecting to be on a run-rate of close to $10 billion in revenues by Q4 2021 - a full two years ahead of schedule.

By my estimates, this implies that Opendoor's contribution profits will reach $500 million in 2021, and conservatively reach $700 million of contribution profits in 2022.

This now puts the stock priced at approximately 15x next year's contribution profits. This is attractively priced for a highly disruptive business model.

Revenue Growth Rates Moving Back to Strength

On the surface, we can see that Q2 2021 bounced back to positive revenue growth rates. Objectively, this already had been somewhat expected, as last quarter the guidance for Q2 was pointing toward $1.1 billion.

Having said that, Q2 did end up printing $1.2 billion in revenues, which was even higher than the top-end of its previous guidance.

Furthermore, the guidance for Q3 2021 obviously looks impressively good. However, once again, we should keep in mind that Q3 of last year Opendoor's revenue growth rates were negative 72% year-over-year.

So, with that in mind, any comparisons this year were going to be strong. But here's where things get interesting, given that its guidance is for $1.9 billion in revenues in a single quarter, there's clearly enough positive momentum for me to reconsider my previous stance on Opendoor Technologies.

I'm a professional investor. And when the facts change, I'm very content to change my mind - although when I change my mind, I know this frustrates readers. In fact, this exact topic did come up with fellow contributor, Tyler Okland, that wrote a terrific article on Opendoor Technologies, in the comments of my previous article.

Moving on, what stood out to me in Opendoor's Q2 2021 guidance, was that management noted that its 2023 revenues were going to be pulled forward by two full years.

(Source)

This implies that Opendoor Technologies is going to be on a run rate of close to $10 billion by the end of 2021.

Investment Risks Worth Considering: Margin Contribution?

Opendoor's business model will never be an asset-light business model by its very nature.

In fact, we know that home price appreciation (''HPA'') provided a tailwind to Opendoor Technologies' contribution margins during this most recent quarter.

(Source)

Consequently, Opendoor notes that for H2 2021 Opendoor contribution margins should revert back to mid-single digits. The table above highlights the progressions in contribution margins that Opendoor has had since the start of the pandemic.

However, looking ahead, Opendoor guidance for a reversal to mid-single digits. This implies that by the end of Q4 2021, Opendoor will be on a run rate contribution margin after interest of approximately $500 million. Admittedly, this is a very rough estimate, but it gives us something to think about.

Valuation - Cheaply Priced

As noted already, previously I was not interested in Opendoor Technologies as I was troubled that investors were paying too high a multiple for revenues that were too many years into the future.

But given Opendoor's newly revised guidance, I believe that this investment suddenly becomes highly compelling.

On the one hand, any comparisons with last year will look absurdly good. On the other hand, even if we compare Opendoor's progress on a sequential basis, Q3 2021 is now pointing toward a 56% increase in sequential revenue growth rates.

As I've alluded to above, by my estimates, Opendoor will - by Q4 2021 - have a run rate contribution of approximately $500 million. This puts the stock trading for about 21x this year's contribution profits.

Source: Investor Presentation

Consequently, given this strong pull forward by two years to Opendoor's prospects, this implies that it's entirely possible that even while expecting contribution margins to remain compressed around mid-single digits that Opendoor will in 2022 reach close to $700 million in contribution profits.

This would imply that Opendoor Technologies is priced at approximately 15x forward contribution profits.

The Bottom Line

Opendoor Technologies has had an impressive quarter and has dramatically improved its near-term prospects. This is a strong vindication of its business model, and its ability to disrupt a stressful, time-consuming, and mostly offline transaction.

All considered, paying 15x forward contribution profits is not too high a valuation for this business.