We're more than three-quarters of the way through the Q2 Earnings Season for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) and one of the most recent companies to report its results is Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF). During Q2, the company saw a slight increase in revenue and output on a sequential basis, and is tracking at 31% of its FY2021 guidance midpoint. This means that Victoria will need a massive H2 to meet guidance. The good news is that H2 should look completely different from H1, and Victoria has the potential to boost production by ~30% from FY2021 levels with Project 250 if it can execute successfully. I continue to see Victoria as one of the better Tier-1 producers out there, and I would view dips below US$10.60 as low-risk buying opportunities.

Victoria Gold released its Q2 2021 results last week, reporting gold (GLD) production of ~32,100 ounces and sales of ~28,700 ounces at an average realized gold price of US$1,798/oz. This represented a 19% increase in production and a 4% increase in sales relative to Q1 levels at a marginally higher gold price ($US1,798/oz vs. US$1,795/oz). Given the higher sales, revenue improved marginally on a sequential basis, with free cash flow also improving despite elevated capital expenditures. Looking ahead to Q3, we should see a record quarter for gold sales and revenue, with Victoria guiding for H2 production of 120,000 plus ounces. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

As shown in the chart above, Victoria Gold saw gold production drop off materially in Q1 and Q2 2021 due to reduced ore stacking in the coldest period of the year, with just ~58,900 ounces produced in H1 2021. The company noted that grades of 0.81 grams per tonne were slightly lower than expected in Q2, impacting gold production. This has left Victoria in a position where it will need 131,100 ounces of gold production just to meet its guidance midpoint, setting the company up for a likely miss on FY2021 production estimates. Given the company's guidance of 120,000 plus ounces in H2, a miss seems likely, which will weigh on revenue and free cash flow generation in FY2021, with the gold price not helping much this year.

Given the slightly lower grades and, in turn, output, costs remained high in the period, with all-in sustaining costs [AISC] coming in at US$1,535/oz. These costs look worse than they should due to this being a low production quarter (production is back-end weighted) and relatively high sustaining capital expenditures of C$17.4 million. The increased costs were related to one-time items like the construction of the truck shop and water treatment facility and a CAT 993k Loader. Capitalized stripping of C$6.5 million is also weighted to the earlier years of the mine plan at Eagle, with a much higher strip ratio currently than the life of mine average (0.96). So, while the costs may look alarming at first glance, unit costs should drop materially in H2 due to higher production and sales. Given the lower production, margins improved only slightly on a sequential basis to US$313/oz.

Moving over to revenue, we can see that revenue was much lower than Q4 2020 due to a weaker gold price and much lower production and sales. As noted earlier, this is due to the seasonal stacking plan, with ore stacking on the heap leach pad is curtailed through the 90 coldest days of the year (January through March). However, with a significant increase in ore stacked in Q2 (2.4 million tonnes), albeit at slightly lower grades, revenue did improve from Q1 levels, increasing to C$63.5 million. Based on my estimates of 59,500 ounces of gold sold in Q3, we should see quarterly revenue hit a new all-time high at C$130.9 million. This assumes a gold price of C$2,200/oz and would translate to a 63% increase in revenue year-over-year.

Unfortunately, despite the higher revenue, free cash flow remained negative in the period, coming in at (-) C$15.5 million. This was an improvement from C$21.1 million in Q1, and H1 free cash flow is now sitting at C$36.6 million. The good news is that with production ramping up, Victoria should see a clear change in trend beginning next quarter, with a material boost to free cash flow. This should help improve the balance sheet, with cash and cash equivalents dipping to C$14.8 million at the end of Q2, down from C$30.4 million in the same period last year. The decrease in cash can be attributed to significant investment at Eagle, with recent improvements to material handling now complete. Victoria expects to realize the full extent of these improvements in H2. These include improved plant reliability and uptime and improved ore production.

So, is the stock a Buy?

If we dig into Victoria's valuation, we can see that the After-Tax NPV (5%) for Eagle comes in C$1,475 million at a US$1,700/oz gold price, or US$1.18 billion. Currently, Victoria has 66 million shares fully diluted and has a share price of US$12.40, leaving Victoria trading at a market cap of US$818 million and an enterprise value closer to US$1.03 billion after including net debt. This leaves Victoria trading at 0.87x NPV (5%), which is reasonable, but not overly cheap given that the spread between the gold price used to calculate the After-Tax NPV (5%) and the current gold price continues to shrink. To bake in a healthy margin of safety, the ideal buy zone would be 0.75x NPV (5%) or lower at a US$1,700/oz gold price. This would translate to a share price closer to US$10.60, which also lines up with long-term support, highlighted in my recent article.

As shown in the technical picture below, Victoria has found strong support on dips below its 85-week moving average (green line), with this level currently coming at US$10.20 per share. This level would increase to US$10.50 per share in September, and I would expect this area to provide a floor for the stock, especially with Coeur Mining (CDE) taking a large stake in the company at these prices. Coeur has its hands full with significant capex at Rochester and a potential restart at Silvertip which makes a takeover less likely. However, it's possible Coeur could look to acquire more shares in the open market at low prices to reduce the cost of a takeover down the road. It's also possible that an intermediate producer or small senior producer looking for growth might begin acquiring the stock closer to this moving average, where the stock would trade at a compelling valuation close to 0.75x NPV (5%).

Victoria Gold has a solid H2 ahead and could certainly become a takeover target at the right price. However, at 0.87x NPV (5%), I see better value elsewhere in the sector currently, especially when we factor in that Victoria is a high-cost single-asset producer for the time being. Obviously, Project 250 could change this, with growth to 250,000 ounces per annum, but we're also staring down a likely miss on the FY2021 guidance midpoint, with a low likelihood that Victoria will manage to produce more than 185,000 ounces this year. In summary, while I think Victoria is a solid growth story that could become a takeover target if the share-price weakness continues, the ideal buy-point from a technical and fundamental standpoint is at US$10.60 or lower, just over 13% below current levels.