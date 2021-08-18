The Income Method: Understanding How Dividends Work

Ghing/iStock via Getty Images

Co-produced with Treading Softly

Lately, we've been going back to the basics to build foundational knowledge and allow seasoned investors and retirees to spot-check their understanding. Today we want to address something that seems very elementary to many but often is misunderstood. When we think of dividends, we celebrate cash arriving into our accounts. The 15th, 30th, and 1st of each month are very popular times for income investors!

So let's talk about it. What exactly is a dividend?

The Anatomy of a Dividend

Growing up in Canada, we had an unlimited supply of fresh, clean drinking water. My home was surrounded by the Great Lakes, the largest source of fresh water in North America. While this made winter a time of constant snowstorms, it also made water plentiful and cheap.

I remember seeing a documentary about villages in Africa and Asia that had limited access to fresh water. People would travel for miles to get fresh water for their families. I was dumbfounded, I had just walked to my kitchen faucet and turned on the tap to get a glass of cold water. Now I watched the struggles others faced to get the same thing, and theirs wasn't even cold.

Having grown and moved southward, massive lakes of freshwater no longer surround me. I live by the coast of the Atlantic Ocean, a vast body of saltwater. Most of the water drank by Florida residents comes from aquifers in the ground, not from lakes or natural springs like when I lived in Canada. I accept that my county sources it for me. I take it for granted that when I turn on a tap, fresh drinkable water comes out.

It's easy to take dividends for granted as well. Sometimes our public reports get detractors who do not like dividends. Who wouldn't like money flowing into their brokerage account is beyond me. However, they express views about dividends eroding a company's value or artificially inflating a company's share price, and it worries others.

Today we're going to do some groundwork on following a dividend from point A to your brokerage account. This will help create a foundational understanding of what a dividend is and why it's not destroying a company to pay them.

From Customer to Company

We're going to start at the very beginning. A long, long time ago, the earth formed. It was shapeless and without form... just kidding. We're starting with where your dividend comes from, and it comes from the customer!

Money exchanges hands. It goes from the customer buying some form of product or service from the company. This cash changing hands is called revenue. You can have a large revenue stream but never turn a profit.

Revenue is simply money flowing into the company's coffers. Profit is the net gain from cash flow after all expenses, debt interest, and depreciation is removed. This is often referred to as earnings. It's the final money on the table before anything else is done with it.

The company's ability to attract customers and get money flowing into its accounts is key and important. If a company has a fantastic product but can't attract customers, it will fail.

In our imagery, the customers are the starting point for our cash flow. They're the Great Lakes. The largest source of money for any business is its customers. They are where it all begins.

The Company Decides Where to Divert Flow

Once the money is flowing in, revenue must be put to other uses. There will be a variety of direct expenses for the company to provide its product or services. Paying for inventory, employees, utility bills, and more. Then the company will have various obligations like taxes and paying interest on its debt.

Finally, the company decides what to do with excess cash flow after all essential expenses are paid. This is often referred to as "free cash flow" or FCF. A company will have some combination of "capital expenditures" which is reinvesting in the business to generate future revenue, buying back equity, and/or paying dividends.

While seeing GAAP earnings is exciting, we are more excited to look at free cash flow.

Remember:

Revenue is simply money flowing into the company's coffers.

Profit is the net gain from cash flow after all expenses, debt interest, and depreciation is removed.

Free Cash Flow is Revenue minus mandatory cash expenses (paying employees, cost of goods, and paying interest). It excludes non-cash items like depreciation or the change in the value of goods not sold, things that affect earnings but have no direct cash impact.

Depreciation

We invest in many property REITs such as Iron Mountain (IRM), Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) such as Energy Products Partners (EPD), and other large firms with plenty of large physical assets. These assets face non-cash depreciation over time. GAAP accounting rules reduce the value of these assets on a "straight-line" basis. Every quarter, a depreciation expense is recognized on the income statement and reduces the value of the asset on the balance sheet. This is done based on the cost that the company paid for the asset, and without regard to what price the asset could be sold for in the market (or market value). Note that depreciation expenses are non-cash expenses and do not impact the balance sheet of the company.

This is why GAAP EPS (earnings per share) is often a bad metric to use to evaluate dividends for companies that have significant depreciable assets. The depreciation being recognized as an expense frequently does not reflect an actual loss in the value of the asset.

This is why we see a variety of "non-GAAP" metrics being reported. For example, REITs quote FFO (funds from operations), which is calculated from GAAP EPS by adding depreciation, amortization, and losses on sales of assets to earnings and then subtracting any gains on sales of assets. In English, FFO removes the impact of depreciation/amortization and the impact of any real estate sales from earnings, providing a clearer view of the cash flow from the REIT that is recurring. Using GAAP EPS, you get a marred view due to the non-cash depreciation of their assets. Using non-GAAP metrics can often provide you a more clear view of the company's financial situation. This is especially important in sectors where substantial physical assets are owned.

For income investors, owning property REITs and MLPs is great because usually these types of stocks reward investors with high dividends (or distributions). For example, IRM and EPD referred to above yield 5.4% and 8% respectively.

Consider Realty Income (O) with a yield of 3.9%. This is a well-established triple-net REIT. In 2020, O sold 125 properties.

Source: Data from O Q4 2020 Supplement

The cost basis for those properties was $288.8 million. The book value of those properties was $185.2 million meaning that O had realized depreciation charges of $103.6 million over the years. O sold those properties for proceeds of $261.1 million, meaning actual depreciation was only $27.7 million. GAAP overstated depreciation by nearly 375%. Additionally, the properties sold reflect below-average properties in O's portfolio with nearly 70% of them vacant. Clearly, there's a large difference between real estate depreciation recorded as an expense and the actual impact of time on the value of the property.

Using Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow (or FCF) can be used in multiple ways. It can be used to pay down debt, pay for growth capital expenditures, buy back equity, and/or to pay dividends. Having large sums of free cash flow gives the company flexibility.

As the cash flow river from customers flows in, portions get siphoned off. The remainder gets held in a storage tank. The company decides what it's going to do. Growth companies reinvest it all into their business and pay you nothing. They think they can spend it better than you can.

Dividend-paying companies pass on a portion of that supply to you. I love owning companies that pay me dividends. It means they value and respect me as a shareholder. I get the power to choose whether or not I want to reinvest my dividend with the company, whether I want to reinvest in a different company or whether I want to take the money out of the market completely.

Dividends are not a portion of the company's value being passed on to you. They are a portion of the company's cash flow. Instead of buying back shares, paying bigger executive bonuses, or building a hoard of cash, dividend companies pass along excess cash flow to shareholders, and thus rewarding them. This is typically done on a quarterly basis, but some companies pay on a monthly basis.

From the Company to Me

The final stage in this journey is when the company pays a dividend to me. The cash that flowed from the customer through the company makes it to my brokerage account.

Cash from the company can be labeled as many different things for tax reasons:

Return of Capital (or ROC) is simply dividends paid beyond what the IRS views as taxable earnings from the company. It reduces your cost basis. ROC can be negative, especially if the dividends are paid from a company generating no free cash flow, which means they're paying you out of new debt (not good!). It also can be positive, like when a REIT pays you from their positive cash flow but the non-cash depreciation of their assets means the dividend is not considered taxable income.

Long-term gains are generally received from BDCs (business development companies), like Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) yielding 6.5%, or CEFs (Closed-End Funds) that invest in common shares, like Cohen&Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) yielding 5.8%, where the CEF sells positions for long-term gains and shares the benefit of their success with you. You also will see long-term capital gains from REITs when they sell properties. These are taxed favorably at the capital gains tax rate.

Short-term gains are generally paid by BDCs and CEFs. Unlike long-term gains, these payouts are taxed as ordinary income from a short-term position sold by these companies.

Qualified Dividend Income is generally paid by C-Corps, like Altria (MO) yielding 7.1%. These companies pay taxes on their earnings, so any dividends from them in a taxable account currently enjoy a favorable tax rate.

Ordinary income is generally paid by CEFs, REITs, and other pass-thru entities. The companies do not pay tax so long as they pay out 90% of their taxable earnings. As such, you get taxed on them at your tax rate. Many of these will qualify as "199a" dividends that receive a tax deduction. Your brokerage 1099DIV will contain info to enter for taxes regarding that.

Interest income is generally received when holding bonds, baby bonds, or bond CEFs. Interest income is taxed at your ordinary tax rates. The only major benefit for interest income is the lack of required estimated tax payments throughout the year. Non-US investors generally have no additional tax withholding on them.

The dividends you receive provide you with extremely high levels of flexibility. You can pay your bills with them. You can reinvest them back into the market. They can fund your portfolio!

Your budget is a determination of how you want to spend your cash flow. The excess goes into your savings or back into your portfolio. We prefer investing in companies that have a lot of excess FCF because it ensures that the dividend is secure and the company can be flexible, make sure you have excess FCF in your budget too!

Conclusion

Dividends are an extension of a business' cash flow. They are one of many means by which they can decide how to direct money flowing into their accounts. HDO focuses on those businesses that direct substantial amounts of cash to reward and thank their shareholders. We locate and invest in companies that have reliable levels of cash flow and strongly covered dividends. We focus more than others on a company's free cash flow metrics and how they decide to use those funds. This allows us to locate opportunities others miss.

What is a dividend? Simply put, it's cash from the customer that makes it to you after surviving the gauntlet of expenses and investments the company has to make. The fact that a company is paying a dividend is a sign of strength. It means the company has enough FCF to send some along to investors. It's important that we verify that the dividend is sustainable, ensuring that the company is paying all of its immediate obligations, managing its debt load, while also reinvesting enough to ensure that the dividend can continue well into the future.

What's a dividend to you? It's the ability to have less stress in retirement. The ability to have financial independence regardless of market conditions. It's a token of excitement and joy as they enable endless possibilities for adventures and experiences. It's a tool, useful, handy, and necessary. It also ensures that you have free cash flow, which you can direct based on your own priorities.

As income investors, we recognize money is a tool that we all must use to live in this world. Dividends are how we get recurring income from the market. We're not stripping companies of their value. We're being shown by those companies that we are valuable to them.