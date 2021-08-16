Jonathan Knowles/DigitalVision via Getty Images

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:PEP) is an American food and snack food company whose roots date back to 1898 when pharmacist Caleb Bradham developed the original recipe for Pepsi-Cola. PepsiCo remains the company's flagship product and is one of the most recognizable brands and logos in the world. As of 2021, PepsiCo sold its products in more than 200 countries worldwide, with an impressive portfolio highlighted by 23 different brands with over $1 billion in sales in 2020. Today we will take a look at PepsiCo's current valuation and discuss what investors can expect over the short term.

It's nearly impossible to mention PepsiCo without talking about its chief rival in the soft drink industry, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). The two brands have been battling each other for over a century and together form a near duopoly in terms of global soda sales, and there's not much to separate them today we look at global sales data.

Company Outlook

With large companies like PepsiCo, growth becomes more and more about global domination the larger they get. Products like snack foods and soda pop have extremely high margins. Net revenue in 2020 hit $70 billion for PepsiCo, which is an impressive year-over-year increase from 2019, where the company reported $67 billion in net revenue. That $70 billion in net revenues in 2020 resulted in the company reporting $10 billion in operating profit.

With a war chest as large as PepsiCo's, inorganic growth through mergers and acquisitions represents the fastest way for the company to expand its reach to consumers. PepsiCo has a great track record here, and their core net ROIC remains elevated despite trending lower more recently.

PepsiCo has a long history of acquisitions, including the brand-changing merger with Frito Lay back in 1965 to more recent acquisitions like Tropicana in 1998 and Quaker Oats in 2001. In 2018, PepsiCo added Sodastream to its brand portfolio, giving it one of its only hardware product lines under the PepsiCo umbrella. In March of 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was rearing its ugly head, PepsiCo acquired popular energy drink company Rockstar Energy for $3.85 billion. We can see more of the company's recent acquisitions below.

PepsiCo continues to acquire brands to complement its diverse product portfolio. Do not be surprised if the company follows Coca-Cola's footsteps into caffeinated beverages, hard seltzers, and flavored versions of its popular Diet Coke product. Recently, PepsiCo applied for trademarks surrounding alcoholic beverages under its Rockstar Energy label. With mixed drinks in cans being a popular new addition to the adult beverage industry, don't be surprised to see versions of the popular energy drink cocktails. These acquisitions are probably geared towards capturing international market share. This is still a big opportunity because even though PepsiCo is dominant in the U.S., its global presence is probably smaller than you would think.

PepsiCo estimates that it currently owns a 9% share of global beverages and anticipates a 5-year CAGR or compound annual growth rate of 4-6%.

In snack foods, PepsiCo estimates it has a 7% global market share and estimates the same CAGR of 4-6% over the next five years.

These are impressive growth forecasts for a company of PepsiCo's size and show just how large the global beverage market is outside of soft drinks. Analysts expect the data to translate into strong EPS growth over time.

Adapting To The Pandemic

PepsiCo showed impressive agility when the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. this past year. Instead of relying on its traditional grocery and restaurant partners, PepsiCo took advantage of its massive logistics network and opened Snacks.com, its first direct-to-consumer website that delivers nearly all of PepsiCo's product portfolio directly to your front door. The eCommerce side grew 100% in 2020 and is worth an estimated $20 billion to the company.

The Coke Problem

PepsiCo may always be the 'Pepsi to Coke,' which is actually a common saying in the investing world used to describe the second-best version of a particular product or service. But, personal preference aside, Coca-Cola has ruled the soft drink industry in the U.S. for decades and holds a massive portfolio of fast food and restaurant chains. Here is a breakdown of some well-known chains that serve Coca-Cola or Pepsi exclusively.

PepsiCo Coca Cola Taco Bell McDonald's Pizza Hut Subway KFC Burger King IHOP Wendy's Panera Bread Chick-Fil-A Applebee's Sonic Buffalo Wild Wings Jack in the Box Arby's Five Guys Hooters Domino's Quiznos Chipotle

It's not difficult to see that in terms of U.S. partnerships, Coca-Cola has the upper hand in terms of brand power and consumer popularity.

Category Outlook

When comparing the two iconic brands, it's also clear how much more diversified Coca-Cola is on a global scale. PepsiCo suffers from a bit of high client concentration, with a staggering 58% of its net revenue coming from the U.S. and 75% of its total net revenues coming from its five largest geographic markets. In comparison, North America accounts for only 34% of Coca-Cola's net revenues, with a balanced dispersion amongst Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. In fact, Coca-Cola's total North American industry retail value is now less than the Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East, and Africa, showing just how powerful of a global brand it is.

At a time where PepsiCo continues to expand its portfolio, Coca-Cola is reducing theirs, focusing on the best-selling products and learning how to make those offerings better. Coca-Cola went from 400 master brands to only 200 in 2020, as the company believes a more focused portfolio will provide a more satisfying product line for consumers. It is debatable whether PepsiCo is oversaturated with brands and products now. But it cannot be overstated that the company has done an excellent job of diversifying its acquisitions thus far and has a strong focus on capturing new needs emerging in the market.

Secular Health Trends

Both PepsiCo and Coca-Cola face an increasing focus on health and high-quality ingredients in our daily diets. PepsiCo has faced criticism for its unhealthy snack offerings and high sugar beverages, and harmful behavior towards the environment due to its massive use of plastics in its packaging. PepsiCo has also been criticized for its palm-oil deforestation, high water usage, and pesticide usage. The company has publicly stated that it is planning to achieve net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2040, although it has yet to make any concrete proposals for accomplishing this.

Investors should be aware of the secular trends of healthy eating and lifestyles that are as prominent as ever in our current society. As of 2020, nearly 1 in 10 Americans have some form of diabetes, and a staggering 1 in 3 Americans have prediabetes. Junk food and soda taxes have been implemented in various cities across North America, including San Francisco, Vancouver, Seattle, Philadelphia, Oakland, and Washington DC.

Let's Take A Look At Valuation

PepsiCo is already a massive global company with a tight 52-week trading range that is indicative of a low-volatility, low-growth stock. It is difficult to see a rapid move from here, but industries change and so do global trends, so even the largest companies can always undergo a rapid growth period if something changes in the underlying thesis. PepsiCo's stock has a 52-week trading range of $128.32 to $158.66 per share and is currently trading just off its 52-week highs.

In terms of market capitalization, PepsiCo trails Coca-Cola as the two companies are worth $206 billion and $234 billion, respectively.

We can see that EV to Revenue and Price to Sales figures are on the high end of the historical range, which is usually prohibitive, but when we look at it in the context of a broader trend, we can see that this is a part of a long term growth story and investors should be comfortable buying here.

Share Repurchases and Dividend Policy

PepsiCo pays a generous dividend yield of 2.88% to its shareholders and has generously raised its dividend for 49 consecutive years, making it an S&P 500 dividend aristocrat.

*Net Common Buyback Yield, which is in effect what portion of itself the firm buys back over a set period of time.

The company has also been executing a consistent repurchase policy. This is very welcome as it lifts the stock and the fact that dividends can be viewed as a perpetuity.

Conclusion

So is PepsiCo worth adding to your portfolio? The brand is so ingrained into the global fabric of food and beverages that it would take a lot for the company to ever stop growing. That growth may not be as explosive as a high-flying tech company, but shareholders will tell you that 49 consecutive years of dividend increases can compound some pretty nice gains over a long period of time. Nutritional headwinds or not, the company is a food and beverage powerhouse. The food options help PepsiCo distance itself enough from Coca-Cola to make it less of a soda company and more of a food and beverage conglomerate in the making. Investing in PepsiCo has been a profitable endeavor for a very long time, but do not expect exponential growth at this stage in PepsiCo's lifecycle. PepsiCo is a nice blue-chip steady compounder that can be an important part of the bedrock of any diversified portfolio. Enjoy the dividends and a rock-steady stock that will continue to appreciate with time. I rate PepsiCo as a Long Term Buy.