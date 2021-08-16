Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) reports their fiscal Q2 '22 financial results before the opening bell on Tuesday, August 17th, 2021.

Per IBES by Refinitiv, consensus sell-side estimates are expecting $1.56 in earnings per share on $136.9 billion in revenue for expected year-over-year (y.y) flat EPS on -1% y.y revenue decline.

Briefing.com consensus is expecting $1.57 in EPS on $135.9 billion in revenue.

The pandemic surge has begun to ebb for Walmart.

Let's look at revenue, operating income and EPS growth since pandemic started:

WMT y.y growth metrics Rev Op inc EPS Comp's 1/20 q4 +2% +2% -2% +1.9% 4/20 q1 +8.6% +9% +4% +9.9% 7/20 q2 +5.6% +6% +23% +2.8% 10/20 q3 +5.2% +5% +15.5% +6.4% 1/21 q1 +7.4% +7% +1% +8.6% 4/21 q2 +2.7% +3% +43% +6% 7/21 q3 (EST) -1% -1% 0% ?

Source: valuation s/sheet from earnings reports

In 2018 / 2019 or pre-pandemic, Walmart was growing y.y revenue 1% - 4% every quarter.

Will the Child Tax Credit that puts $400 - $600 into the pocket of every American family with kids be a positive for Walmart? I would sure think so.

However, on a recent 3-day vacation in Southwestern Missouri, we stopped into the local Walmart to stock up for a few days of fishing, and it was shocking to walk into the Walmart and see so many empty shelves. Apparel looks to be gutted and whether it was a function of the inability to find help or for another reason, the self-checkout looked to be the only option and it was jammed, and chaotic and it looked like locals were just walking out with merchandise.

When this Walmart article was written in February '20, the pandemic was just percolating, but I doubt that much has changed with the retail giant, particularly if Walmart is having problems staffing stores.

Walmart's store growth and square-footage growth peaked at 11,500 and 1,129 million in early 2019, and has begun to slow as Amazon and competitor pressure begins to pressure the low-cost retail giant.

The one unambiguous positive for Walmart (in my opinion) is the cash-flow and free-cash-flow, which if you reduce to a "per-share" basis, instead of the 25x PE multiple that Walmart is trading at today for expected 10% growth this year, WMT would be valued at 13x cash-flow.

However the Walton family doesn't want their ownership stake to grow in the stock as a percentage of outstanding shares, therefore buybacks are done with keeping the Walton family share percentage around 50%.

Summary / conclusion: The current consensus expects Walmart to grow EPS 10% in fiscal '22 (ends January '22) which - if that happens - would mean Walmart has generated 10% EPS growth for two consecutive years for the first time since 2013 - 2014.

No question the ELP (everyday low price) retail colossus has struggled to adjust their brick-and-mortar cost structure to the ecommerce world, and frankly I think Doug McMillon has done a great job since taking over, after the Walmart Board gave Amazon a 10 - 15 year head start attacking their business model.

I do think Walmart is getting more efficient and productive, but it's a deep hole to dig out of particularly with 11,500 stores requiring employees, 10 million job openings and 10 million unemployed.

Despite my admiration for Sam Walton, the Walmart management team, the history of the retail giant and Walmart's impact on the US economy in the 70's, 80's and 90's, (Joe Nocera, the famed column 1 business writer for the NY Times Saturday Business section wrote in the 1990's that probably thanks to Walmart and ELP, Walmart could have been the biggest reason CPI inflation remained subdued as it did during the 1990's growth spurt), Walmart is at a structural disadvantage today (in my opinion).

The stock has underperformed the SP 500 from 1/1/2000, 1/1/2010 and 1/1/2015 as of Friday, August 13th, 2021.

The absolute return hasn't been bad, and as one astute Seeking Alpha reader noted Walmart's "risk-adjusted" return has been decent for many years, but the in terms of the proverbial "sustainable competitive advantage", the giant continues to slip. This article shows that Amazon could overtake Walmart in total revenue by 2022 (somewhat deceptive given that Amazon's AWS is now a substantial part of the business) but readers (hopefully) get the point.

The $21 billion in TTM free-cash-flow as of 6/30/21 makes it tempting to own the stock, but the Board has remained disciplined around share repos, thanks to the family's wishes.

Seriously, I'd love to own the stock for clients, but Walmart is getting squeezed in so many ways. The stock fits with the "laggards" that grab my attention today given the "growth stock" dominance of the last decade. But Walmart hasn't been bought yet.