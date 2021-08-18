marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is a stalwart among net lease REITs. This sector of commercial real estate is highly defensive and known for its long-term leases and stable cash flows.

The net lease structure stipulates that the tenant is responsible for insurance, real estate taxes, and all or most property maintenance. Common area maintenance and co-tenancy clauses often prevent multi-tenant properties such as shopping centers and large office buildings from operating under net leases, which is why most net lease properties are single-tenant, freestanding buildings.

Examples include drug stores, convenience stores, quick service (fast food) restaurants, big-box centers, casual dining restaurants, movie theaters, and fitness centers. As you can see from this list, net leases have traditionally been applied to retail properties, but they're increasingly being used for other property types as well - farmland (LAND), marijuana cultivation facilities (IIPR), senior housing (NHI), and skilled nursing homes (CTRE).

What's more, as WPC shows, net leases also can be applied to multiple kinds of industrial properties and single-tenant offices. In fact, WPC has become increasingly focused on industrial properties, and this sector continues to increase as a share of the portfolio over time.

In what follows, we'll explore WPC's portfolio, balance sheet, and dividend, and why we're bullish on it as a long-term investment (especially for stable and growing income). Lastly, we'll discuss an upcoming catalyst that is likely to result in AFFO multiple expansion and a lower cost of capital.

High Quality, Industrial-Heavy, CPI-Protected Net Lease Portfolio

WPC owns 1,266 properties across three continents: North America, Europe, and Asia (Japan). The portfolio is 98.3% occupied and has a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.8 years.

As previously stated, WPC is increasingly becoming an industrial REIT, as 48% of the total portfolio is now in manufacturing, warehouse, or other industrial uses:

source

To give you an example: WPC owns 30 Advance Auto Parts distribution centers in the US:

source

30% of the portfolio by ABR is leased to investment grade tenants, but the focus is more on mission-critical facilities leased to just-under IG tenants where yields are a little higher and WPC's well-honed underwriting skills can shine.

While many REITs specialize in one sector or sub-sector of real estate, WPC casts its net incredibly wide, searching for the most opportunistic investments in industrial, warehouse, distribution, retail, office, or self-storage. And while diversification in REIT portfolios is often seen as a weakness, WPC turns it into a strength, enabling it to strategically and dynamically shape its portfolio.

Fortunately, only 2% of the portfolio is in restaurants, fitness, and movie theaters, which is a big part of why the REIT boasted peer-leading rent collection statistics during the pandemic. Rent collection never dropped below 95%, and in the first quarter of 2021, it sat at 98%, as WPC's restaurants, fitness centers, and movie theaters continued to struggle.

Likewise, WPC owns a small number of non-net lease operating properties (hotels and self-storage), in which WPC is exposed to losses in the case of negative NOI. Self storage is performing well, but the operating hotels saw negative NOI in the beginning of the year.

The top 10 tenant list has some familiar names as well as some with which Americans may not be familiar.

source

While WPC owns a small handful of properties in Canada, Mexico, and Japan, the vast majority of its portfolio is concentrated in the United States and Europe.

source

Most of WPC's retail is in Europe, as management believes that retail is oversupplied in the United States, and most of it is in essential industries like home improvement and convenience stores.

One example is the 42-unit portfolio of Hellweg do-it-yourself properties, which are Germany's version of Home Depot (HD).

source

These properties were hardly impacted by COVID-19 - and in fact, were probably helped by it in some ways.

Meanwhile, in the US, WPC mostly focuses on industrial properties. This is a very hot sector right now. It was hot before COVID-19, and the pandemic only made it hotter.

Many highly-publicized industrial real estate deals trade hands for around 4% cap rates (or under), but it's important to note that these are typically done with short leases at below-market rents. In these deals, the landlord fully expects stabilized rents to reset significantly higher once the initial lease term expires.

WPC, on the other hand, is in the business of acquiring stabilized properties with very long lease terms. The cap rates on its industrial acquisitions range from the low 5% to low 6% area, though the range is between 5% and 7% for all acquisitions. Over the last 18 months, the average cap rate on investments has been in the mid-6% area, though virtually all of WPC's leases have regular rent escalations.

So far in 2021, most acquisitions have been industrial, and a third has been retail, mostly in Europe. The REIT is increasingly leaning toward industrial investments, where it sees the most attractive opportunities:

source

Some of WPC's most recent investments include:

A $65 million sale-leaseback of a state-of-the-art food production facility leased to a provider of shelf-stable, dairy-based food and beverage products.

A $52 million acquisition of a 203,800-square-foot flex R&D and manufacturing facility leased to a sensor technology supplier for autonomous vehicles and other uses.

A $27 million off-market acquisition of a 567,000-square-foot Class A light manufacturing facility leased to an international provider of custom packaging and manufacturing solutions for consumer products.

A $26 million acquisition of a student housing property with 94 apartment units net leased to Monroe College in New York City.

So far this year, WPC has inked about a billion worth of investments, which makes the REIT well on its way to hitting its updated acquisition guidance of $1.25 to $1.75 billion, up from its original range of $1 to $1.5 billion.

Note that many (if not most) of these recent acquisitions are brand-new construction, with rent commencing around the same time as the tenant's operations at the property. These are state-of-the-art facilities on which the tenant would not be willing to sign a long-term lease without confidence in their long-term criticality.

Almost all of WPC's acquisitions are sale-leasebacks, and while there's some competition for these assets, WPC has a little more pricing power than it would in the brokered auction market. More importantly, as one of the pioneers of the sale-leaseback model, WPC uses this type of transaction to obtain favorable lease terms that would be harder to come by otherwise. Examples include regular CPI-based rent escalations and ultra-long lease terms.

It's hard to overstate how valuable the term is in a world starving for yield, especially if interest rates have further to fall over time. I know that many think that we're currently in a rising rate environment, but I'm not convinced that we've already seen the lowest point that interest rates can go in the United States. If rates have further to fall (eventually), then the longer WPC's yields can be locked in (with rent upside!), the more valuable they are.

Here's CEO Jason Fox from the first-quarter conference call:

"You've seen us continue to ramp up sale-leasebacks and the availability of sale-leasebacks really continues to increase. We feel a bit of a permanent shift in how corporates view owning vs. leasing real estate. And as the market leader in sale-leasebacks, I think this is really a good trend for us."

One particularly unique strength of WPC is its built-in rent escalations (sometimes called "rent bumps"). Almost all of its leases have some sort of rent escalations, and most of them are tied to a consumer inflation index.

source

To cite Jason Fox from the first-quarter conference call:

"We do have close to 2/3 of our leases tied to CPI... So we think there could be some real upside in our same-store (sales) going forward."

Most leases are tied to headline CPI, which is typically higher than core CPI. As inflation numbers come in higher than the average year this year, WPC should enjoy a nice bump in its same-store rental revenue.

However, there's a lag in the flow-through to rent escalations because WPC's weighted average rent adjustment is every 1.5 years. In other words, higher inflation this year should result in elevated rent growth over the next few years.

It's difficult to predict how high same-store ABR growth will get, but given the unique inflation situation in which we find ourselves this year, it could very likely top its recent quarterly high of 2.2% reached in Q3 2019.

source

As for occupancy, the current rate of 98.3% is almost two full points above the low of 96.6% hit in the aftermath of the Great Recession. And even 96.6% is an incredible occupancy given the severity of that downturn! It shows again that these are high-quality, mission-critical properties that are leased to strong tenants.

source

Fortress Balance Sheet

WPC enjoys a strong, BBB rated balance sheet that affords it a very low cost of debt. WPC has been able to recently issue unsecured notes in Europe for under 1% and in the US for under 3%. This is extremely low, and such low interest rates are an incredibly valuable trait for a net lease REIT.

WPC's total debt to gross assets (like a loan-to-value) sits at 41.2%, which is significantly more conservative than the 60%-70% LTVs that are common in the private equity real estate space.

As for capitalization, 65% is common equity, while only 5% of the debt portion is in property-secured mortgages.

source

However, in the coming years, WPC's mortgages will be maturing, and those loans will likely be rolled over as lower-cost unsecured notes (bonds):

source

WPC's mortgage debt averages an interest rate of 3.9%, compared to 2.5% for its unsecured notes. The weighted average interest rate overall is 2.7%. Once those mortgages are refinanced in the coming years, WPC's weighted average interest rate should fall to below 2.5%.

Net debt to EBITDA of 5.9x is a bit deceiving because it sounds like it's on the high side. Many blue-chip net lease REITs have net debt to EBITDA ratios at or below 5.0x. However, recalling that equity makes up a healthy 65% of capitalization and that WPC's average interest rate is quite low, it becomes clear that this leverage ratio is not a problem.

Case in point: The REIT's interest coverage ratio is an ultra-high 5.2x. Most other net lease REITs' interest coverage ratios are no higher than 4.5x.

In general, the bond market is a good barometer of the relative risk of a certain company. It says a lot that the bond market continues to reward WPC with lower and lower rates on its new debt.

The Upcoming Catalyst

WPC also has a positive catalyst for upward revaluation and multiple expansions coming up in the next year or so. That's the buying out and/or selling off its managed, non-traded real estate funds.

I first began seriously paying attention to REITs during the meltdown of American Realty Capital Properties, which later transformed into Vereit (VER), as I wrote about recently. I don't like to see REITs with non-traded funds under management. It splits management's attention, misaligns interests, and typically results in a valuation discount. I believe WPC has suffered from such a valuation discount over the years, but also that this discount has been decreasing since WPC began winding up its non-traded funds several years ago.

WPC ceased fundraising for non-traded funds in June 2017 and has been internalizing its managed funds since then. The most recent merger of a non-traded fund with WPC was CPA:17, which closed in October 2018. It took a year to digest that merger and to dispose of the properties WPC didn't want to keep.

Today, WPC only has two non-traded funds remaining under management: "CPA:18 Global," a diversified net lease and operating property portfolio; and "CESH," the Carey European Student Housing fund.

source

Notice in the red box that CESH has two net lease properties worth $345 million as well as several active build-to-suit projects that might become net leased. Meanwhile, CPA:18 Global has 50 net leased properties worth $1.5 billion and 7 ongoing development projects.

CESH can be liquidated as early as this year (2021), while CPA:18 Global can be liquidated as early as 2022.

At the very least, WPC will generate significant back-end fees from liquidating these two funds. You can read through the details below, if interested.

source

But I find it likely that WPC will buy out at least the net lease portion of these funds.

So, at the very least, WPC should enjoy multiple expansion, a falling cost of capital, and some liquidation fees from disposing of these funds. At most, and more likely, WPC will get all of the above plus a $1.5 billion+ addition to its asset base.

Jason Fox stated on the Q1 conference call:

"If you look back over the last number of years, there are some macro forces or really strategic events at W. P. Carey that are important to note. For one, we closed CPA:17 merger at the end of 2018. And then from there we continued the process of winding down the investment management platform. So as a result our cost of capital has improved since 2018 and that's really expanded our funnel."

While the liquidation of the final two funds under management will result in the loss of management fees and could cause a few more years of portfolio disruption as new portfolios are digested and curated, the long-term advantages of becoming a pure-play net lease landlord should make it well worth it.

Upside Potential and Dividend Yield

By now, the majority of REITs have recovered most of their covid losses. However, WPC is still down by ~10%:

Data by YCharts

This is especially surprising when you consider that:

We're now in a lower interest rate world.

WPC's industrial properties have grown in value.

Its growth pipeline is stronger than ever.

Its cost of capital continues to decrease.

And its CPI-based rent bumps are set to accelerate.

For these reasons, we believe that WPC is more valuable than ever and as it reaches our fair value target, it's set to appreciate by ~25%. While you wait, you earn a safe and growing 5.4% dividend yield.

Bottom Line

In short, WPC is one of the most conservative net lease REITs because it's heavy in industrial properties, is geographically diverse, and has very long leases that are tied to inflation indexes.

You can hardly go wrong when you have this mix of characteristics:

High-quality properties

Resilient cash flow

Fortress balance sheet

Impeccable dividend history

Cycle-tested management

Multi-decade track record of excellent performance

Incumbent advantage of being a sale-leaseback pioneer

The catalyst of becoming a pure-play net lease landlord

Of course, with a $15-plus billion real estate portfolio, WPC's size will prevent it from becoming a rapid growth machine anytime soon. But with a 5.4% dividend yield, 23 years of consecutive dividend growth under its belt, and a positive re-rating catalyst ahead, WPC continues to look attractive as a long-term investment for high and growing income.

We maintain our Strong Buy rating.