U.S. economic reports continue to show signs of deterioration at a time when a low-interest rate environment has created difficulties for investors that are likely to persist for an extended period of time. A recent example can be found in the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment survey, which dropped sharply in the August 2021 reading.

For income investors, these negative results are significant because the report is often viewed as a potential recession indicator and it seems that the effects of the coronavirus delta-variant continue to influence consumer sentiment in ways that might be more significant than equities analysts originally anticipated. Overall, this is a scenario that could weigh on the equities benchmarks as we emerge from the summer trading period and income investors should consider adding strongly positioned dividend stocks as a protective measure when trading in these markets.

For the preliminary August reading, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index fell by -11 basis points (or -13%) to the 70.2 level. To put these figures into perspective, the survey’s preliminary readings are currently below the pandemic low of 71.8 that was recorded in April 2020.

But what might be even more problematic is the fact that the rate of change in the underlying reading rarely sees fluctuations that are this dramatic size - and this introduces an added element of uncertainty for income investors looking to build a protective retirement portfolio. As explained by Richard Curtin, Surveys of Consumers chief economist:

Over the past half century, the Sentiment Index has only recorded larger losses in six other surveys, all connected to sudden negative changes in the economy: the only larger declines in the Sentiment Index occurred during the economy's shutdown in April 2020 (-19.4%) and at the depths of the Great Recession in October 2008 (-18.1%). The losses in early August were widespread across income, age, and education subgroups and observed across all regions. Moreover, the losses covered all aspects of the economy, from personal finances to prospects for the economy, including inflation and unemployment. There is little doubt that the pandemic's resurgence due to the Delta variant has been met with a mixture of reason and emotion. Consumers have correctly reasoned that the economy's performance will be diminished over the next several months, but the extraordinary surge in negative economic assessments also reflects an emotional response, mainly from dashed hopes that the pandemic would soon end.

Given the ways this negative outlook could essentially “throw cold water” on the broader bull-rally in stock markets, it makes sense for investors to start looking for stock selections that can provide an added layer of security in this low-interest rate environment.

As U.S. equities benchmarks continue to trade near their record highs and dividend yields of roughly 1.3% now characterize the S&P 500, income investors might consider sturdy dividend payers like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) as potential portfolio additions.

For the fiscal third-quarter period, Cisco firmly beat analyst estimates with revenues of $12.80 billion and adjusted earnings of $0.82 per share and showed investors a return to growth that exceeded prior expectations.

On the negative side, Cisco’s earnings guidance revealed potential weaknesses in adjusted gross margins during the current quarter. Cisco also issued weaker guidance, as management now expects the company to generate adjusted earnings of $0.81-83 per share and revenue growth of 6-8% during the current quarter. These figures did miss analyst earnings estimates calling for $0.85 per share but the revenue guidance was actually better than the $12.82 billion expected (which would imply revenue growth of just 5.5%).

However, the most striking aspect of the company's release might be confirmation that Cisco has ended a series of revenue declines that continued for five straight quarters. On an annualized basis, Cisco’s fiscal third-quarter period indicated growth rates of 7% and this makes a strong turnaround story more likely for the stock as we heat into the post-summer trading period.

Cisco’s plan to acquire Israeli app-monitoring company Epsagon for $500 million also looks highly encouraging in terms of its potential to strengthen Cisco’s reach within the domain of cloud-based applications. Overall, we think Cisco could see further gains as enterprise tech benefits from employees returning to the workplace and CSCO’s current dividend of 2.7% looks highly attractive in this yield-weakened environment.

At the same time, oil prices are still trading at relatively subdued levels and this has led to some downside pressure amongst the energy majors. Exxon Mobil recently fell to lows near $54.70 and it looks like this area might work as a viable support level going forward if oil prices start to rebound as we emerge from the summer trading period. Following the firm’s second quarter earnings release, we recently published a deep dive on XOM in order to get a better sense of where the share prices might be headed into the end of 2021.

After the declines in share prices that were seen following the month of June, XOM now offers an incredibly strong dividend yield of 6.13% that should not be overlooked by income investors with a bullish outlook for traditional energy markets. For the second-quarter period, the company reported EPS of $1.10 and revenues of over $67.74 billion - and this beat prior estimates by a wide margin. Exxon’s EPS figure alone beat prior estimates by almost 15% and this seems to indicate sustainable earnings strength following what was quite a difficult pandemic period for the company. Exxon Mobil is currently expected to generate annualized earnings growth of more than 10.5% and these bullish expectations might help keep the stock supported if we do start to see declines in the broader market benchmarks.

Given the current uncertainties that investors seem to be facing at the macroeconomic level, we think that it is important for investors to turn to the added security that can be offered by companies with a long history of putting the needs of shareholders on priority and offering growth in dividend payments during challenging economic environments. We think that both Cisco Systems and Exxon Mobil fall into this category as two names that might be positioned to succeed based on recent trends in earnings growth. Additionally, both stocks offer stable exposure to industries (enterprise tech and traditional energy markets) that we think are positioned to succeed as the reopening economy tries to move back toward pre-pandemic levels.