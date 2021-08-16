Fresh Market Seeks IPO To Pay Down Debt
Summary
- Fresh Market Holdings has filed to raise investment via a U.S. IPO.
- The firm operates a network of specialty retail grocery stores in the 22 U.S. states.
- TFM has grown during the pandemic but has a substantial debt load that it intends to reduce with the IPO's proceeds.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
Quick Take
The Fresh Market Holdings (TFM) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.
The firm operates a network of retail specialty grocery stores in the United States.
With a differentiated and upscale store presentation, TFM looks to be a fine niche specialty operator but with significant debt to pay down with the IPO’s proceeds.
When we learn more about the IPO, I’ll provide a final opinion.
Company & Technology
Greensboro, North Carolina-based Fresh Market was founded in 1982 to develop a network of 'convenience focused' specialty item food stores focused on higher quality products.
TFM was acquired by Apollo Global Management in a take-private transaction in 2016 for $1.36 billion.
Management is headed by president and CEO Jason Potter, who has been with the firm since March 2020 and was previously EVP Operations at Sobeys, a large food retailer.
Below is a brief overview video of a sample Fresh Market location:
(Source)
The company’s primary offerings include:
Produce
Meats
Meals
Hard-to-find ingredients
Fresh baked goods
Holiday offerings
Locally procured items
Fresh Market has received at least $604 million in equity investment from investors including Apollo Management and Ray Berry.
Customer Acquisition
The firm currently operates 159 stores in 22 states, focused on a small box format in high population density areas.
TFM markets through digital campaigns, print, signage and other channels and increased its marketing spend by 60% in fiscal 2020 in order to protect its market share in competitive markets.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been largely stable as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Thirteen Weeks Ended May 2, 2021
|
25.3%
|
FYE January 31, 2021
|
24.7%
|
FYE January 26, 2020
|
25.5%
(Source)
The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, dropped to 0.3x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Thirteen Weeks Ended May 2, 2021
|
0.3
|
FYE January 31, 2021
|
0.8
(Source)
Market & Competition
According to a 2020 market research report by IBISWorld, the market for supermarkets and grocery stores in the U.S. is expected to reach $678.4 billion in 2020, with a growth trajectory shown in the chart below:
(Source)
This represents a forecast annualized market size growth of 1.4% from 2015 to 2020.
The main driver for this expected growth is per capita disposable income which has trailed overall GDP growth from 2015 to 2020.
Also, the firm faces competition from other brick and mortar food and drug stores (Kroger (KR) and Albertsons (ACI)), wholesalers (Costco (COST)), online retailers, specialty supermarkets, general merchandise stores, farmers' markets, restaurants and meal solution companies that deliver direct to the home.
Financial Performance
Fresh Market’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Growing topline revenue
Increased gross profit and gross margin
Growing operating profit and higher net income
Variable cash flow from operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Thirteen Weeks Ended May 2, 2021
|
$ 489,468,000
|
9.4%
|
FYE January 31, 2021
|
$ 1,887,452,000
|
24.0%
|
FYE January 26, 2020
|
$ 1,522,555,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Thirteen Weeks Ended May 2, 2021
|
$ 173,835,000
|
12.8%
|
FYE January 31, 2021
|
$ 658,291,000
|
37.1%
|
FYE January 26, 2020
|
$ 480,273,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Thirteen Weeks Ended May 2, 2021
|
35.52%
|
FYE January 31, 2021
|
34.88%
|
FYE January 26, 2020
|
31.54%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Thirteen Weeks Ended May 2, 2021
|
$ 37,111,000
|
7.6%
|
FYE January 31, 2021
|
$ 126,983,000
|
6.7%
|
FYE January 26, 2020
|
$ 35,728,000
|
2.3%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Thirteen Weeks Ended May 2, 2021
|
$ 10,497,000
|
FYE January 31, 2021
|
$ 26,914,000
|
FYE January 26, 2020
|
$ (65,417,000)
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Thirteen Weeks Ended May 2, 2021
|
$ (1,159,000)
|
FYE January 31, 2021
|
$ 152,191,000
|
FYE January 26, 2020
|
$ (11,488,000)
(Source)
As of March 31, 2021, Fresh Market had $190 million in cash and $1.3 billion in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was $50.3 million.
IPO Details
Fresh Market intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
We intend to use the entire net proceeds from this offering, after underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by us, to repay outstanding indebtedness.
(Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, the company was sued in relation to its acquisition by Apollo in 2016 and has reached a settlement in the amount of $27.5 million.
Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Credit Suisse, BofA Securities, Barclays and other investment banks.
Commentary
Fresh Market is seeking public investment in order to pay down debt.
The firm has significant debt from its private equity firm acquisition, so in this respect is a typical IPO company sourced from private equity firms.
TFM’s financials show strong growth in 2020, due to the pandemic, and a return to more normal growth in Fiscal Q1 2021
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was a solid $50.3 million.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been largely stable; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate dropped markedly in the most recent reporting period.
The market opportunity for specialty retail grocers in the U.S. is large and TFM’s focus on ‘fresh’ products is a slight differentiator in the marketplace.
Credit Suisse is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 42.2% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is a return to more normal growth after high growth during the 2020 pandemic period.
With a differentiated and upscale store presentation, TFM looks to be a fine niche specialty operator but with significant debt to pay down with the IPO’s proceeds.
When we learn more about the IPO, I’ll provide a final opinion.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Investing in IPOs is an inherently volatile and opaque endeavor. My research is focused on identifying quality IPO companies at a reasonable price, but I’m wrong sometimes. I analyze fundamental company performance and my conclusions may not be relevant for first-day or early IPO trading activity, which can be highly volatile and unrelated to company fundamentals. This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice.