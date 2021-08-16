Images By Tang Ming Tung/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Quick Take

The Fresh Market Holdings (TFM) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm operates a network of retail specialty grocery stores in the United States.

With a differentiated and upscale store presentation, TFM looks to be a fine niche specialty operator but with significant debt to pay down with the IPO’s proceeds.

When we learn more about the IPO, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Company & Technology

Greensboro, North Carolina-based Fresh Market was founded in 1982 to develop a network of 'convenience focused' specialty item food stores focused on higher quality products.

TFM was acquired by Apollo Global Management in a take-private transaction in 2016 for $1.36 billion.

Management is headed by president and CEO Jason Potter, who has been with the firm since March 2020 and was previously EVP Operations at Sobeys, a large food retailer.

Below is a brief overview video of a sample Fresh Market location:

(Source)

The company’s primary offerings include:

Produce

Meats

Meals

Hard-to-find ingredients

Fresh baked goods

Holiday offerings

Locally procured items

Fresh Market has received at least $604 million in equity investment from investors including Apollo Management and Ray Berry.

Customer Acquisition

The firm currently operates 159 stores in 22 states, focused on a small box format in high population density areas.

TFM markets through digital campaigns, print, signage and other channels and increased its marketing spend by 60% in fiscal 2020 in order to protect its market share in competitive markets.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been largely stable as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Thirteen Weeks Ended May 2, 2021 25.3% FYE January 31, 2021 24.7% FYE January 26, 2020 25.5%

(Source)

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, dropped to 0.3x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Thirteen Weeks Ended May 2, 2021 0.3 FYE January 31, 2021 0.8

(Source)

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by IBISWorld, the market for supermarkets and grocery stores in the U.S. is expected to reach $678.4 billion in 2020, with a growth trajectory shown in the chart below:

(Source)

This represents a forecast annualized market size growth of 1.4% from 2015 to 2020.

The main driver for this expected growth is per capita disposable income which has trailed overall GDP growth from 2015 to 2020.

Also, the firm faces competition from other brick and mortar food and drug stores (Kroger (KR) and Albertsons (ACI)), wholesalers (Costco (COST)), online retailers, specialty supermarkets, general merchandise stores, farmers' markets, restaurants and meal solution companies that deliver direct to the home.

Financial Performance

Fresh Market’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increased gross profit and gross margin

Growing operating profit and higher net income

Variable cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Thirteen Weeks Ended May 2, 2021 $ 489,468,000 9.4% FYE January 31, 2021 $ 1,887,452,000 24.0% FYE January 26, 2020 $ 1,522,555,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Thirteen Weeks Ended May 2, 2021 $ 173,835,000 12.8% FYE January 31, 2021 $ 658,291,000 37.1% FYE January 26, 2020 $ 480,273,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Thirteen Weeks Ended May 2, 2021 35.52% FYE January 31, 2021 34.88% FYE January 26, 2020 31.54% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Thirteen Weeks Ended May 2, 2021 $ 37,111,000 7.6% FYE January 31, 2021 $ 126,983,000 6.7% FYE January 26, 2020 $ 35,728,000 2.3% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Thirteen Weeks Ended May 2, 2021 $ 10,497,000 FYE January 31, 2021 $ 26,914,000 FYE January 26, 2020 $ (65,417,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Thirteen Weeks Ended May 2, 2021 $ (1,159,000) FYE January 31, 2021 $ 152,191,000 FYE January 26, 2020 $ (11,488,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of March 31, 2021, Fresh Market had $190 million in cash and $1.3 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was $50.3 million.

IPO Details

Fresh Market intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the entire net proceeds from this offering, after underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by us, to repay outstanding indebtedness. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, the company was sued in relation to its acquisition by Apollo in 2016 and has reached a settlement in the amount of $27.5 million.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Credit Suisse, BofA Securities, Barclays and other investment banks.

Commentary

Fresh Market is seeking public investment in order to pay down debt.

The firm has significant debt from its private equity firm acquisition, so in this respect is a typical IPO company sourced from private equity firms.

TFM’s financials show strong growth in 2020, due to the pandemic, and a return to more normal growth in Fiscal Q1 2021

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was a solid $50.3 million.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been largely stable; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate dropped markedly in the most recent reporting period.

The market opportunity for specialty retail grocers in the U.S. is large and TFM’s focus on ‘fresh’ products is a slight differentiator in the marketplace.

Credit Suisse is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 42.2% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is a return to more normal growth after high growth during the 2020 pandemic period.

With a differentiated and upscale store presentation, TFM looks to be a fine niche specialty operator but with significant debt to pay down with the IPO’s proceeds.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.