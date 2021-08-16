Zach Gibson/Getty Images News

One of the most painful things for a dividend growth investor such as myself to experience is a dividend cut. After all, none of us go out intentionally looking for businesses that will go on to cut their dividend (though we can usually get a good idea of what companies may cut their dividend in the future based on fundamentals). It contradicts our objective as dividend investors, which is to steadily grow our passive income over time.

Not all dividend cuts are created equal, which is why I didn't bail on Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) when it announced its dividend cut last year and sold most of its gas transmission business to Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).

For the first time since I initiated coverage in Dominion Energy in 2019, I'll take a look at where Dominion Energy's dividend stands now, the operating fundamentals of the business, and its valuation.

These factors collectively have led me to decide on adding to my position in Dominion Energy for the first time in two and a half years.

Dominion Energy's Dividend Is More Sustainable Now

While I was disappointed when Dominion Energy announced its dividend cut last year, I could at least understand why the company decided to do so. This is precisely why I decided to give the company the benefit of the doubt and a chance to prove the merit of its decision.

In retrospect, I should have been alarmed by the fact that Dominion Energy's operating EPS payout ratio leading up to the dividend cut was well above what would later go on to be my 60-75% preference for a utility.

Dominion Energy generated $4.24 in operating EPS against $3.67 in dividends per share paid in 2019 (the year before the dividend cut), which works out to an operating EPS payout ratio of 86.6%.

Dominion Energy's decision to cut the quarterly dividend 33% from $0.94/share to $0.63/share appears to have been the right decision. Selling off most of its gas and transmission assets to Berkshire Hathaway resulted in a temporary hit to the company's earnings capacity, but should improve its earnings quality and align its dividend payout ratio with its best-in-class peers.

Dominion Energy is forecasting midpoint operating EPS of $3.85 ($3.70-$4) against slated dividends per share of $2.52 for 2021, which would be a 65.5% operating EPS payout ratio.

This is right within Dominion Energy's target operating EPS payout ratio of 65%, which leads me to believe that Dominion Energy should be able to grow the dividend in line with its 6-7% annual earnings growth target.

With analysts anticipating 6.8% annual earnings growth in the next 5 years, I believe a 6.5% annual dividend growth rate is a realistic expectation for the long term.

Dominion Energy's Focus Is Paying Off

Image Source: Dominion Energy Q2 2021 Earnings Call Presentation

Dominion Energy delivered decent first-half results for the year.

Dominion Energy reported a 1.9% year-over-year decline in operating revenue from $7.04 billion in H1 2020 to $6.91 billion in H1 2021 (data sourced from Dominion Energy's Q2 2021 earnings press release).

The decline in revenue was more than offset by a decline in operating expenses from $5.87 billion in H1 2020 to $5.67 billion in H1 2021, which led to Dominion Energy's income from operations advancing 5.9% year-over-year from $1.17 billion in H1 2020 to $1.24 billion in H1 2021 (per Dominion Energy's Q2 2021 earnings press release).

Dominion Energy used the proceeds from its transaction with Berkshire Hathaway to reduce the average outstanding share count from 838.8 million in H1 2020 to 806.3 million in H1 2021. This resulted in an 11.5% year-over-year increase in non-GAAP operating EPS from $1.65 in H1 2020 to $1.84 in H1 2021 (according to data sourced from Dominion Energy's Q2 2021 earnings press release).

Image Source: Dominion Energy Q2 2021 Earnings Call Presentation

Looking ahead to the rest of this year, Dominion Energy reiterated its previous operating EPS guidance of $3.70-$4.

This represents a 4.5-13% year-over-year growth rate over the $3.54 in operating EPS that was generated by the company last year, which is a nice growth rate for a utility.

Dominion Energy expects that it will be able to meet its forecast of 6.5% annual operating EPS growth over the next 5 years due to its capital plan to invest $26 billion across offshore wind, solar, nuclear plant life extension, electric grid transformations, and so forth.

Image Source: Dominion Energy Q2 2021 Earnings Call Presentation

Aside from the fact that Dominion Energy is retaining just over a third of its operating EPS after paying its dividend, the company also maintains a healthy balance sheet to fund its ambitious capital spending plan.

Dominion Energy should be able to issue debt at relatively attractive terms going forward, which is the result of its investment-grade Baa2, BBB+, and BBB+ credit ratings from Moody's, S&P, and Fitch, respectively.

Moody's and Fitch maintain stable outlooks for Dominion Energy, while S&P has a positive outlook for the company.

When I factor in Dominion Energy's operating results year-to-date, the company's capital spending plan, and investment grade credit rating, I believe that Dominion Energy is capable of being a solid long-term investment if shares are acquired at or below fair value.

Risks to Consider

Although Dominion Energy's turnaround appears to be making progress, shareholders would be wise to monitor the company's risks to make sure that the investment thesis is holding up.

Therefore, I will be discussing several major risks facing Dominion Energy as brought up in the company's most recent 10-K.

The first risk to Dominion Energy is that as a utility, the company is exposed to the possibility that state regulators may not approve rate increases for the electricity and natural gas services that Dominion Energy provides to its customers (page 36 of Dominion Energy's recent 10-K).

If state regulators don't approve rate increases or rate recovery mechanisms for upgrades to Dominion Energy's infrastructure, the company's operating and financial results could be negatively impacted.

Another risk to Dominion Energy is that as a company still relying on coal for about 10% of its total 2020 power generation output (page 10 of Dominion Energy's Q2 2021 earnings call presentation), Dominion Energy remains subject to the risks that go along with the disposal and storage of coal ash (a byproduct of coal-fired power generation).

Although Dominion Energy spends significant resources to comply with state regulations in the disposal and storage of coal ash, there are no guarantees that the company will be able to prevent the release of coal ash into the environment.

Should this occur, it could result in massive environmental damage, significant litigation, and higher compliance costs (page 38 of Dominion Energy's recent 10-K).

This is another potential development that could adversely impact Dominion Energy's long-term operating results.

The final risk to Dominion Energy is the increasing reliance on IT systems to conduct its operations, which opens the company up to the risk of significant disruptions and reputational damage if it falls victim to a major cyber breach (pages 41-42 of Dominion Energy's recent 10-K).

Even with Dominion Energy dedicating tremendous resources to its IT systems and cybersecurity, there are no assurances that it will always be able to fend off a cyber breach.

Such a cyber breach could result in the compromise of sensitive customer data, an inability to continue operations, and immeasurable damage to the reputation of Dominion Energy.

Needless to say, this is an event that would be capable of derailing Dominion Energy's investment thesis.

While I have gone over a few key risks associated with an investment in Dominion Energy, the above doesn't represent an exhaustive discussion of Dominion Energy's risks. For a more complete discussion of Dominion Energy's risk profile, I would encourage readers to refer to pages 36-44 of the company's recent 10-K.

Dominion Energy's Valuation Remains Reasonable

Even with Dominion Energy's strong start to the year, we still need to avoid significantly overpaying for shares of the stock to boost our starting yield and enjoy higher annual total returns.

As a result, I will use two valuation models to estimate the fair value of Dominion Energy's shares.

Image Source: Investopedia

The first valuation model that I'll employ to approximate the fair value of Dominion Energy's shares is the dividend discount model or DDM, which consists of 3 inputs.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is a stock's annualized dividend/share. Dominion Energy's annualized dividend/share currently is $2.52.

The next input for the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which refers to the annual total return rate that an investor requires on their investments. This typically differs from one investor to the next, but I require 10% annual total returns because I believe that such returns offer an adequate reward for the time and effort that I spend researching potential investments and paying attention to my investments.

The final input into the DDM is the annual dividend growth rate or DGR over the long term.

While the first two inputs for the DDM merely require data retrieval to arrive at the annualized dividend/share and subjectivity to set a satisfactory annual total return requirement, accurately predicting the long-term DGR requires investors to consider numerous factors, including a stock's payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios are likely to expand, contract, or remain the same in the long-term), annual earnings growth potential, industry fundamentals, and the strength of a stock's balance sheet.

When I consider that Dominion Energy's payout ratio should remain static in the long term, I believe that I am justified in forecasting a 6.5% annual dividend growth rate for the long term.

When using the inputs above, I arrive at a fair value of $72.00 a share, which suggests that shares of Dominion Energy are trading at a 7.9% premium to fair value and pose a 7.3% downside from the current price of $77.71 a share (as of August 15, 2021).

Image Source: Money Chimp

The second valuation model that I will use to arrive at a fair value for Dominion Energy's shares is the discounted cash flows or DCF model, which similar to the DDM, is made up of 3 inputs.

The first input into the DCF model is the trailing twelve months or TTM operating EPS, which is $3.73 in the case of Dominion Energy.

The second input for the DCF model is growth assumptions. It's important for investors to carefully determine likely growth potential to arrive at an accurate fair value output.

I'll be using a 6.25% five-year annual growth rate in operating EPS and a 5.25% annual growth rate beyond that point. Given Dominion Energy's 6-7% annual operating EPS growth target and the shift to the more stable regulated utility business model, I believe these growth forecasts are reasonable.

The third input into the DCF model is the discount rate, which is another way of saying the required annual total return rate. As discussed above, I require a 10% annual total return rate.

Plugging the above inputs into the DCF model, I am left with a fair value of $86.32 a share. This implies that shares of Dominion Energy are priced at a 10% discount to fair value and offer 10.8% capital appreciation from the current share price.

Averaging the two fair values together, I compute a fair value of $79.16 a share. This indicates that Dominion Energy's shares are trading at a 1.8% discount to fair value and provide a 1.9% upside from the current share price.

Summary: The Past Wasn't Pretty, But That Doesn't Mean the Future Can't Be Better

While Dominion Energy lost its status as a Dividend Contender last year due to the strategic repositioning of its business, this was an instance of a dividend cut that I have come to support over the past number of months.

With a forecasted operating EPS payout ratio in the 65% range for this year and operating EPS set to increase 8.8% from $3.54 in 2020 to a midpoint operating EPS figure of $3.85 for this year, Dominion Energy should make good on its promise of 6% annual dividend growth going forward.

Dominion Energy also appears to be trading right around fair value, with my inputs into the DDM and DCF model showing the stock to be about 2% undervalued.

Dominion Energy's combination of 3.2% yield, 6-7% annual earnings growth, and 0.2% annual valuation multiple expansion make it likely that the stock will meet my 10% annual total return requirement in the next decade.

Therefore, I plan to meaningfully add to my position in the stock this week.