Maksim Safaniuk/iStock via Getty Images

We're now more than three-quarters of the way through the Q2 Earnings Season for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), and one of the most recent miners to release its results is Jaguar Mining (OTCQX:JAGGF). Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 related headwinds, the company had another rough quarter, with production down 14% year-over-year, gold sales down 19%, and free cash flow plunging by 72%. The good news is that H2 should be better, and after a 58% decline in the share price, most of the softness is priced in. Having said that, with a dividend cut likely, and the company citing material inflationary pressures on costs, I have removed the stock from my Speculative Buy list.

All figures are in US Dollars unless otherwise noted.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Jaguar Mining released its Q2 results last week, reporting quarterly production of ~20,200 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,281/oz. This translated to a 14% decline in production year-over-year and a 45% increase in costs, with the higher unit costs attributed to inflationary pressures, higher capex, and lower ounces sold. While production is expected to improve materially in H2 with COVID-19 cases on the decline in Brazil and fewer headwinds related to the pandemic, cost pressures could remain, with Jaguar citing a 20% increase on average across the board vs. last year. This is not ideal and weighs significantly on the investment thesis, with this figure well above the industry average, which is running at mid-single-digits. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Jaguar saw a material decline in output again in Q2, with production up 11% sequentially, but only because it was up against easy sequential comps. On a year-over-year basis, output slid 14%, with this being the second-worst quarter in the past 18 months. This can be attributed to much lower grades processed at both mines, offset by higher throughput at its Pilar Mine. Given the lower production, gold sales dipped from ~25,000 ounces to ~20,100 ounces, translating to a significant increase in costs, and in turn, much lower margins. During Q2, all-in sustaining cost margins fell by more than 37% to $514/oz, down from $821/oz in the year-ago period. These costs are expected to improve next year as sales increase, but with the gold price looking like it could come in below $1,785/oz for Q3, this will be a slight offset to AISC margin improvement. The average realized gold price quarter-to-date is $1,790/oz.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Unfortunately, while Jaguar has guided for a stronger H2, there were two negative announcements in the quarter, which weigh on the attractiveness of Jaguar as an investment. The first was that the company has seen significant inflation in labor, consumables, fuel, explosives, and mining materials, with an increase of around 20% on a year-over-year basis. This is a massive issue that will weigh on operating costs for the remainder of the year, and much of these cost pressures could persist in the future. Given that Jaguar is a very small producer, it has less ability to mitigate these costs, like Barrick (GOLD), which noted minimal inflationary pressures. This is because Barrick benefits from significant buying power across over 12 operations, a diversified supplier network, and significant free cash flow generation. The latter benefit should help Barrick to offset inflationary pressures with cost-cutting initiatives like automation, real-time data collection, and other technological improvements.

(Source: Company Website)

The other negative announcement was that while the company will issue its quarterly dividend of C$0.04 (C$0.16 annualized), the dividend could be reduced even further going forward. Jaguar noted that the Board of Directors plans to review the budget, cash-flow forecast, and existing market conditions going forward to determine whether additional dividends will be declared. Based on the impact of COVID-19 on the business, with inflationary pressures and reduced free cash flow generation, the board has determined that a reduced dividend makes sense, with a priority being additional investments in development and Jaguar's growth and exploration pipeline.

Given this news, I would be shocked to see the dividend stay above C$0.10 annually, dropping the dividend yield from nearly 6.5% (C$0.32) to just over 2.0%. With Jaguar being a high-cost producer in a Tier-2 jurisdiction, the higher yield relative to peers was a differentiator, which now looks to be off the table, at least medium-term. In my opinion, this makes the stock much less attractive. It previously made sense to own the stock with a bonus 6.5% yield compensating for the higher risk of a small producer in a less favorable jurisdiction. Let's take a look at the financial results:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown above, revenue improved by more than 10% on a sequential basis but fell 15% year-over-year to $36.3 million. This was driven by lower gold sales in the period, offset by a 5% increase in the average realized gold price to $1,795/oz. Unfortunately, the gold price will be a significant headwind on a year-over-year basis in Q3 for margins, with Jaguar's Q3 2020 average realized gold price coming in at $1,896/oz. Assuming an average realized gold price of $1,775/oz in Q3 2021 to be conservative, margins are set to decline more than 40% year-over-year, from $885/oz in Q3 2020. This is based on my estimates of AISC margins of $620/oz in Q3 2021, based on a more conservative average realized gold price of $1,775/oz and all-in sustaining costs of $1,155/oz or higher.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Given the sharp decrease in revenue and higher costs and capex ($10.5 million vs. $6.8 million), free cash flow came in positive but fell 72% year-over-year to $5.8 million. This led to a massive decline in trailing twelve-month free cash flow, which dipped from a peak of $49.2 million in Q4 2020 to $31.2 million to finish Q2 2021. This has weighed on Jaguar's valuation, with the free cash flow yield sitting closer to 11%, with the dividend yield cut in half as well (C$0.04 vs. C$0.08 on a quarterly basis). An 11% free cash flow yield is still a very reasonable valuation for most producers. Still, it is less attractive for a Tier-2 producer with costs above the industry average that's dealing with above-average inflationary pressures.

So, is the stock a Buy?

In my previous article, I noted that Jaguar looked like a Speculative Buy at US$4.00 or lower, but I have taken the stock off my Speculative Buy list based on the recent results. Not only are we set to see a massive miss on FY2021 guidance due to COVID-19 headwinds, but the inflationary pressures on costs could weigh on margins in H2 2021 and FY2022 if they persist. Meanwhile, the dividend cut has reduced the stock's total return by close to 3.0%, which was one bonus to holding the stock relative to its peers. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher, and Jaguar remains very reasonably valued at US$3.90. However, I continue to see the stock as a trading vehicle only, and I would be using sharp rallies to book profits, given that I think there is better value elsewhere in the sector when adjusting for risk.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Looking at the technical picture, we can see that Jaguar has strong support at C$4.10, with lower resistance at C$6.00, which was prior support. Based on the downgrade to the investment thesis, I would expect any rallies to the C$5.75 - C$6.05 zone to be selling opportunities and an opportunity to book profits into strength. Jaguar is currently sitting in the slightly lower portion of its support/resistance range (C$4.10 vs. C$6.00), so I don't see a compelling reward/risk here, with less than a 2:1 spread between upside to resistance and downside to support.

Given the recent negative developments, we've seen a material downgrade in the Jaguar Mining investment thesis. The dividend cut led to a slight downgrade, with inflationary pressures being the major issue. For this reason, I believe there are much better ways to play the sector. In summary, I have removed Jaguar Mining from my Speculative Buy list, favoring producers that aren't seeing material cost pressures from inflation and have low cost profiles to insulate them if gold price weakness continues.