Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) is a company for which we have an enormous amount of respect. It is a Certified B-Corporation meaning that it takes its duties towards all stakeholders with equal importance. This means it takes the well-being of its users as seriously as it does its shareholders. Its mission is to "Provide universal access to world-class learning".

It operates with a freemium business model where users can follow courses at low or no cost, but if they want a certificate they have to pay. This strategy opens the door to user growth based on testing the platform in a free trial before paying for a certificate to show potential employers mastery of a given subject.

Market Size

The estimated market size for higher education is $2 trillion, or about twice the size of the travel market. Coursera believes it can capture a significant part of the market that is going online thanks to improved selection, convenience, personalization, ease of access, and lower cost.

Source: Coursera Investor Relations

The type of content Coursera is focused on helps users move from jobs that are at risk of being automated to jobs where higher skills are needed, such as data analysts/scientists.

Source: Coursera Investor Relations

Coursera's multi-sided platform

An attractive feature of Coursera's business model is its multi-sided platform, and how it reinforces its competitive advantage. The more learners the platforms attract, the more attractive it becomes for educators, which in turn means more subjects offered, making it increasingly attractive for institutions to pay to improve the skills of their employees.

Source: Coursera Investor Relations

Their customer funnel therefore offers free to low-cost projects and courses, but limits the offering to paid options once the user looks for certifications or degrees.

Source: Coursera Investor Relations

Financials

Coursera has shown promising financial performance in terms of gross margins for its three segments. The direct to consumer catering to professionals has displayed gross margins above 60% and attractive revenue growth.

Source: Coursera Investor Relations

The enterprise segment has even better gross margins of up to 70% and even quicker revenue growth, albeit from a smaller base than the consumer segment.

Source: Coursera Investor Relations

Finally the Degrees segment has the best gross margins at 100%, with revenue growing at a very quick pace but from a very small base.

Source: Coursera Investor Relations

Valuation

Creating a valuation model for Coursera is particularly difficult because analysts are not projecting the company to be profitable for several years. Below we include the earnings projections aggregated by Seeking Alpha:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The best we can do is assign a P/S multiple that seems reasonable based on revenue projections. From the same Seeking Alpha page we see that analysts project a healthy revenue growth rate, projecting a ~10x increase in ten years, giving the company a P/S multiple of about 2x 2030 revenue estimates:

Source: Seeking Alpha

We think that given how much time it would take to reach such revenues shares are over valued, and investors should probably wait for a better entry point.

Conclusion

Coursera is a very promising company and we agree with analysts that there is significant revenue growth ahead for them. We also like the fact that Coursera operated a multi-sided platform which generates network effects. These network effects create a competitive advantage, making it a winner-take-most type of business.

That said, we find shares quite expensive and will only be adding the company to a watch list looking for a more attractive entry point in the future. Buying based on 2030's expected revenue is too speculative for us.