Coursera Is Promising But The Stock's Valuation Remains Too High
Summary
- Coursera had a successful IPO with shares quickly rising above the offering price.
- The freemium business model is promising, giving the company a relatively low cost of user acquisition.
- We believe shares to be overvalued and would recommend waiting for a better entry point in the future.
Coursera (NYSE:COUR) is a company for which we have an enormous amount of respect. It is a Certified B-Corporation meaning that it takes its duties towards all stakeholders with equal importance. This means it takes the well-being of its users as seriously as it does its shareholders. Its mission is to "Provide universal access to world-class learning".
It operates with a freemium business model where users can follow courses at low or no cost, but if they want a certificate they have to pay. This strategy opens the door to user growth based on testing the platform in a free trial before paying for a certificate to show potential employers mastery of a given subject.
Market Size
The estimated market size for higher education is $2 trillion, or about twice the size of the travel market. Coursera believes it can capture a significant part of the market that is going online thanks to improved selection, convenience, personalization, ease of access, and lower cost.
Source: Coursera Investor Relations
The type of content Coursera is focused on helps users move from jobs that are at risk of being automated to jobs where higher skills are needed, such as data analysts/scientists.
Source: Coursera Investor Relations
Coursera's multi-sided platform
An attractive feature of Coursera's business model is its multi-sided platform, and how it reinforces its competitive advantage. The more learners the platforms attract, the more attractive it becomes for educators, which in turn means more subjects offered, making it increasingly attractive for institutions to pay to improve the skills of their employees.
Source: Coursera Investor Relations
Their customer funnel therefore offers free to low-cost projects and courses, but limits the offering to paid options once the user looks for certifications or degrees.
Source: Coursera Investor Relations
Financials
Coursera has shown promising financial performance in terms of gross margins for its three segments. The direct to consumer catering to professionals has displayed gross margins above 60% and attractive revenue growth.
Source: Coursera Investor Relations
The enterprise segment has even better gross margins of up to 70% and even quicker revenue growth, albeit from a smaller base than the consumer segment.
Source: Coursera Investor Relations
Finally the Degrees segment has the best gross margins at 100%, with revenue growing at a very quick pace but from a very small base.
Source: Coursera Investor Relations
Valuation
Creating a valuation model for Coursera is particularly difficult because analysts are not projecting the company to be profitable for several years. Below we include the earnings projections aggregated by Seeking Alpha:
Source: Seeking Alpha
The best we can do is assign a P/S multiple that seems reasonable based on revenue projections. From the same Seeking Alpha page we see that analysts project a healthy revenue growth rate, projecting a ~10x increase in ten years, giving the company a P/S multiple of about 2x 2030 revenue estimates:
Source: Seeking Alpha
We think that given how much time it would take to reach such revenues shares are over valued, and investors should probably wait for a better entry point.
Conclusion
Coursera is a very promising company and we agree with analysts that there is significant revenue growth ahead for them. We also like the fact that Coursera operated a multi-sided platform which generates network effects. These network effects create a competitive advantage, making it a winner-take-most type of business.
That said, we find shares quite expensive and will only be adding the company to a watch list looking for a more attractive entry point in the future. Buying based on 2030's expected revenue is too speculative for us.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling shares, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion, or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.