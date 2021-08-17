Imgorthand/E+ via Getty Images

We’ve “lost” one shopping-center REIT to a merger so far this year. Weingarten Realty is no more, officially consumed by Kimco (KIM).

And that subsector will be reduced again soon enough after Kite Realty Group (KRG) acquires Retail Properties of America (RPAI). So we’re happy to see a new name added to our research library.

Although Phillips Edison (NASDAQ:PECO) may be a new REIT to many, it’s not to me. I worked for the Cincinnati-based firm back when it was private, which means I have no problem describing it.

PECO was founded in 1991 by Jeff Edison, the current chairman. It focuses on open-air, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers.

What differentiates it is this: The company buys smaller assets in secondary markets, primarily across the Sunbelt, Midwest, and mountain regions.

Altogether, PECO’s portfolio spans 300 properties, of which 278 are wholly-owned, across 31 states. And it’s estimated at $5.5 billion of asset value.

Last week, I caught up with Edison, who explained:

“I think the beauty of the business, from our perspective, is that we're that last-mile delivery. We are the necessity-based goods close to your house. When you need that, that's the center that we buy and have aggregated over a sustained period of time… “We’ve basically doubled the size of the company every three years over that timeframe. Now, with the IPO, we now are in a position with a balance sheet that we can get back into our growth mode.”

The data backs him up in that.

Grocery List: Tortilla Chips, Sour Cream, and PECO de Gallo

In one way, Phillips Edison is like Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), VEREIT (VER), and W. P. Carey (WPC). It fueled its growth by sponsoring publicly registered, non-traded REITs for a while.

The company only listed shares through a $567 million IPO on July 19, 2021.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

I’ve always been a fan of grocery-anchored REITs. That’s partly because I was a shopping center developer in a previous life. But the business model is also recession-resistant since, hey, folks gotta eat. Right?

What really intrigues me though is PECO’s secondary-market focus. Because of how it operates, this company could become America’s secondary market sharpshooter – much like STAG Industrial (STAG) is to the industrial REIT sector.

(PECO Investor Presentation)

The Business Model

Around 96% of Phillips Edison’s rents are from grocery-anchored centers. And 72.5% are from necessity-based and service retailers.

Its portfolio is well-diversified by tenant and geography, with an approximate 50% exposure to the Sunbelt. And its smaller, neighborhood-focused assets have generated solid relative operating performance versus its peers – as well as robust rent collection throughout Covid-19.

As of March 31, 100% of PECO’s occupied spaces were open for business. Given its necessity-based properties, tenants were allowed to stay open, generate revenue, and pay rent during the pandemic.

(PECO Investor Presentation)

But we also have to give credit where credit is due in regard to management. Edison told me that PECO has “around 20 regional offices and 300 associates.”

That drives an average 87% tenant retention… helping to drive below-average maintenance capital expenditures ("CAPEX") of 11% of net operating income (NOI) versus its peers’ 13%. PECO’s average same-store NOI growth was 3.6% in 2017-19, which also compares favorably to its peers at 2.1%.

(PECO Investor Presentation)

Here’s a snapshot of PECO’s grocery-anchored exposure compared with its peers:

(Source: Mizuho Securities)

Of course, one of the challenges for PECO is its small-town focus, where demographics aren’t as favorable. So it does have lower rents at $13.21 per square foot. At the same time, the Sunbelt markets represent solid Covid-19 inspired migration effects.

Again, similar to STAG, we see PECO trading at a discount based on the perception of lower-quality assets. Yet I can personally attest that there’s more risk in owning centers in secondary or tertiary markets.

PECO will have to prove out its business model to generate value. And, I have to be honest here… I’m not optimistic that rent growth will outperform Urstadt Biddle (UBA), Regency Centers (REG), Kimco Realty (KIM), or Federal Realty (FRT).

But…

The Balance Sheet

PECO’s leverage is fairly modest at 5.5x net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) – its peers are at 6.7x – with the capacity to accretively make debt-fund acquisitions.

Edison told me PECO has substantial capital with solid opportunities opening up to put that capital to good work. Instead of cap rates though, he cares about unlevered internal rate of return.

That’s because management takes a long-term view to its backlog of prospects. It wants properties that keep giving as the years go on.

“Our plan… [is] to buy $1 billion dollars of assets over the next three years.” Given PECO's external growth history, with $4.7 billion spent in 2012-18, I suspect it will reach that target.

As I’ve explained many times, cost of capital will be extremely important as PECO scales its business model. It should be able to generate wider investment spreads (50-100 basis points higher) due to its secondary market focus.

PECO plans on issuing $300 million of senior unsecured debt in Q4. The proceeds should repay its 2023 $300 million unsecured term loan. And another $300 million senior unsecured debt in 2H-22 will repay outstanding credit facility balance.

The company also recently closed a $980 million senior unsecured credit facility. That’s comprised of a $500 million revolving credit facility and two separate $240 million unsecured variable rate term loans.

Moreover, Moody’s and S&P have both assigned it investment-grade ratings (Baa3 / BBB-). So I expect to see the company closing on around 1/3 of its $1 billion target in 2021.

Plus, PECO’s dividend is well covered at 60% of 2021 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO). This is comfortably ahead of its peers’ 72%.

Better yet, it’s monthly. Why? Edison says, “It’s because our investors like it.” End of story.

(Source: Mizuho Securities)

In Conclusion…

We’re initiating a Buy on PECO. Its near-term growth story of 7% AFFO growth looks compelling, even if it isn’t the average 8% expected for all REITs.

But the worst of the pandemic-related disruption is in the rear-view mirror now. And small-shop space operators are recovering.

So the timing appears to be perfect for PECO to become the consolidator of small-market retail properties. I even wouldn’t be surprised to see it take a run at Preferred Apartments (APTS) grocery-anchored portfolio…

(I’m always thinking about M&A deals.)

Two analysts I think highly of have “market outperforms” or “Buy” ratings on it. Their price targets are $32 and $33. Mizuho, for one, applies a 19.3x multiple to its 2022 AFFO estimate of $1.73 per share – implying a price target of $33.

Shares are trading at 17.3x today, which suggests a total return forecast of about 15% annually. That includes a 3.6% dividend yield.

Keep in mind, PECO is listed on the Nasdaq. So there’s a six-month lock-up for certain insider holders who own 93.7 million shares, or 75% of the total. Visit iREIT on Alpha to get the full interview with Jeff Edison.

Our Buy Below target is $30.00.