jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Costco Wholesale Corp's (NASDAQ:COST) current rally has led the already historically high valuation of the company to record heights. Everybody knows the classic saying “Buy Low, Sell High.” Well, in my opinion, entering a long position at Costco’s current price would be doing precisely the opposite of that principle. Historically, the company has received higher valuations than its competition, but when does higher become too high? I believe the answer to that question is right now.

Costco’s fundamentals do not warrant its current valuation, which I think is a direct result in the broader market’s unprecedented rally in the last year or so. For those who follow the company and are considering entering a long position in the stock, I do not see enough current upside to rationalize that decision. My FY22 price target for Costco is $376/share, suggesting that the stock is overvalued.

Company Background

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates membership-only warehouse clubs focused on high sales volume and rapid inventory turnover. The company sells items in bulk and at very low prices due to economy of scale: Lower prices lead to higher sales volume, which in return allows Costco to continuously decrease prices. Likewise, Costco’s membership model helps derive profits from annual membership fees rather than through the sale of products. While the company does most of its business in the United States, Costco is present internationally in Canada, United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, China, and Spain, among a few others.

Costco offers products in the following five categories:

Food and Sundries: Includes dry foods, packaged foods, groceries, snack foods, candy, beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), and cleaning supplies Hardlines: Includes major appliances, electronics, health and beauty products, hardware, and outdoor products Fresh Foods: Includes meat, produce, deli, and bakery Softlines: Includes apparel and small appliances Ancillary: Includes gasoline and pharmacy businesses

Source: Loft Capital Mgmt. & SEC filings

What To Like About Costco

As I mentioned in the first part of the article, I think Costco is a tremendous company with plenty to boast about. In this section, I will cover what I believe to be Costco’s most noteworthy strengths.

Membership Model Creates Strong Economic Moat

Costco operates in a niche retail market considering not many companies have the capability to offer products in bulk volumes at the same low prices. Take for example a recent study that compares Costco’s prices versus e-commerce giant, Amazon (AMZN). The study compared 100 products across categories of household staples, baby, pet, beauty and toiletries, and health. It revealed that Costco products were cheaper 79 out of the 100 items, with the household staples category being on average 25% cheaper than Amazon. The fact of the matter is that a buy-in-bulk model is extremely difficult to copy online. This, along with its competitively low prices and remarkable customer experience, has allowed Costco to be one of the only retailers that is Amazon-proof. Add this to the fact that there is a 91% retention rate with the firm’s membership program, and Costco has successfully established a defense shield between itself and its competitors.

Opportunity For Growth With International Expansion & E-commerce

While Costco does operate internationally, the company generates the bulk of its revenue here in the United States. See the graph below for a breakdown of Costco’s revenue by region. In 2019, the company opened its first store in Shanghai, resulting in record-breaking results and one of Costco’s largest membership locations. McKinsey & Company forecasted China’s middle-class growth to reach 550 million by 2022, up nearly 40%. If Costco can successfully implement its growth strategy, the already well-established firm could see some serious growth in the coming years. The company opened 16 new warehouses in 2020 (three internationally) and added an additional 16 new warehouses in the first 36 weeks of 2021.

Source: Loft Capital Mgmt. & Statista.com

Costco has been criticized in the past for being slow to adapt to digital changes in the retail industry. This is in part because Costco’s business model is still focused on attracting foot traffic to its warehouses. On that note, Costco has been able to successfully grow its sales in its e-commerce business segment. In 2020, Costco experienced an increase of 50% in e-commerce comparable sales. Still, Costco will have to grow its e-commerce business segment and enhance its tech capabilities if it wants to keep up with competitors like Amazon and Walmart.

Brand Recognition & Customer Loyalty

I would be mistaken not to mention the success Costco has had leveraging its private label, Kirkland Signature, which makes up roughly 25% of the company’s annual revenue. This type of customer loyalty and trust, in addition to its pricing strategy and business model, gives Costco more flexibility to cut costs and increase margins in future years.

Financial Performance

Last but not least, Costco’s financial performance has been quite consistent and successful in recent years. Membership fees as a source of revenue for Costco have experienced consistent growth over the past few years, increasing 7% in 2019 and 6% in 2020, respectively. While membership fees only account for roughly 2% of total revenue, they account for roughly 88% of annual net profits. Costco’s ability to consistently attract new members and retain existing members has been key to the company’s financial success.

Costco has also been extremely consistent over the past few years turning its sales into cash. Cash is king, and the company has kept its OCF/Sales ratio stable between 4%-5% over the last three-year span. See the graph below for a better picture.

Source: Loft Capital Mgmt. & SEC filings

Despite its mammoth size, Costco has been able to successfully grow both its top and bottom line in recent years. In 2020, the company grew total revenue by 9% and total net profit by 9%, respectively. As a result of its financial performance, Costco’s stock has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past five years, with Costco returning ~164% to investors versus the S&P 500’s ~104%. While past markets do not predict future markets, this kind of consistent success over a longer time horizon is good to see.

But The Current Valuation Is Too High

Even though Costco does a lot well and will continue to do so, its current valuation is too high to warrant entering a long position right now. When looking at the chart below comparing Costco’s valuation metrics to its competitors, you can see that Costco is currently trading at a disproportionate premium relative to its competition (Costco’s TTM P/E is 42x compared to its peer median and average of 22x and 28x, respectively). While Costco has historically traded at a premium, I believe there will be better opportunities to buy the stock than at the current record levels.

Source: Loft Capital Mgmt. & Yahoo! Finance

Costco’s current P/E of 42x is much higher than it has been on average over the last 3-5 years. Costco’s 3-Year average P/E and 5-Year average P/E are 34x and 31x, respectively. See the graph below for a better picture. That said, I would not personally consider entering a long position in Costco until the P/E returned closer to those levels. I think Costco reaching a P/E between 30x and 35x would put investors in a reasonable position to buy the stock.

Source: Loft Capital Mgmt. & Macrotrends.net

Price Target: $376/share

Revenue, COGS, Gross Profit Estimates: I forecasted FY22 revenue to be $208.6B, higher than consensus estimates of $206.5B. I think Costco will continue to implement its growth strategy, grow its e-commerce business segment, and add additional members. Costco’s merchandising costs, or COGS, have been extremely consistent over the past few years (~87% of revenue), which I believe will remain constant. As a result, I have forecasted the company’s FY22 gross profit margin to be 87%, in line with current levels. See my forecasted income statement below for more details.

Operating Expenses & EBITDA Estimates: Costco’s operating expenses have been stable as well over the past three fiscal years, and I expect that trend to remain similar. I forecasted FY22 operating expenses (Excluding D&A) to be 8.6% of total revenue. This leads to a stable EBITDA margin of 4.4%.

Adjusted Net Income: I forecasted FY22 adjusted net income to be $5.2B, yielding a net profit margin and net profit growth of 2.5% and 13.2%, respectively. That translates to a forecasted adjusted EPS of $11.76 compared to consensus estimates of $11.54.

Target P/E: 32x

I calculated FY22 adjusted EPS to be $11.76. I then used my target P/E of 32x, which I derived via observing Costco’s historical average P/E ratio. I believe this strategy is more suitable for Costco than looking at the P/E ratios of its peers because Costco has historically traded at a premium to its competition. This enabled me to arrive at a price target of $376/share, suggesting that the stock is overvalued. Source: Loft Capital Mgmt. & SEC filings

Risks

As I alluded to earlier in the article, Costco is extremely dependent on sales in the United States and Canada (>85% of total revenue). Costco's inability to implement its growth strategy and further international expansion could significantly halt the company's growth and place Costco far behind competition that is aggressively expanding.

Membership growth is crucial for Costco's success. Costco’s membership program is the foundation of its brand image and customer loyalty. If the company lacks identifying and effectively responding to consumer trends, it could lose members and create a serious gap in its business model.

Although Costco's brand is built on a great in-store experience for customers, the company will need to continue pushing its e-commerce business segment. Failure to adapt to digital changes would ultimately lead to large losses in the long run.

