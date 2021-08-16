Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Ivo Kolchev as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Investment thesis

Less than 5 months remain until the end of Deutsche Bank's (NYSE:DB) restructuring launched in 2019 which involved thousands of job cuts and exits from businesses where the bank did not feel it held a competitive position for the long term.

I think that the shares offer a compelling investment opportunity given the improved operational performance of the company, no sizable regulatory headwinds until Basel IV is implemented, strong performance and high valuation of majority-owned DWS, a CET 1 ratio in line with peers, upcoming releases of capital from the Capital Release Unit, likely reinstatement of the dividend in 2022 coupled with a potential share buyback, substantial 55% discount to tangible book value offering a decent margin of safety.

In the article, I will expand on these points as well as go through the potential risks to the company, as well as offer several ways to position in the stock via options depending on your risk tolerance.

Financials overview

While there is much to be desired all key performance indicators of DB are moving in the right direction:

The 13.5 billion EUR in revenues for H1 2021 involved a 300 million EUR boost by its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) as disclosed by management on the conference call. This allowed DB to outperform Wall Street peers reporting only an 11% Y/Y drop in Fixed Income & Currencies (FIC) revenue. The drop would have been 19% absent the ZIM contribution. In comparison, Goldman Sachs (GS) reported a 45% drop in FIC revenues.

The CET 1 ratio of 13.2% is comfortably above management's 12.5% target and while a final 20 basis points of regulatory headwinds will be incurred in H2 2021 the bank should end 2021 with a CET 1 of above 13% taking into account profits to be booked in Q3 and Q4. In comparison, ING (OTCPK:INGVF) ended Q2 with CET 1 of 15.7%, Société Générale (OTCPK:SCGLY) was at 13.4% and BNP (OTCQX:BNPQF) stood at 12.9%.

Another detail to highlight from the Q2 results is that management dropped its absolute cost target for 2022 to account for increased contribution requirements to the Single resolution fund and the German deposit insurance scheme, as well as to allow for volume-linked increases in costs given the strong revenue momentum.

DWS

DWS, in which DB holds a 79.5% stake and was floated in 2018 as a stand-alone company to add visibility to the asset management franchise, reported strong net flows of 19.7 billion EUR, which coupled with markets at all-time highs have boosted total assets under management (AUM) to a record 859 billion EUR, up 15% Y/Y.

A somewhat underappreciated aspect of DB is that its stake in DWS is worth around 6.6 billion EUR at current prices. DWS's market cap at 8.3 billion EUR is above its book value of 6.84 billion EUR despite holding 3.62 billion EUR in intangible assets.

Compare that with DB's current stock price of around 10.97 EUR - it represents a 0.45 price to tangible book value (24.06 EUR).

Currently, DWS is fully consolidated into the financial statements of DB and the 3.6 billion EUR of intangible assets are excluded from the 24.06 EUR tangible book value per share calculation. Given that the market price of the shares of DWS does not discount the intangible assets we can conclude that the true tangible book value per share of DB, taking into account the market price of DWS, would be boosted by around 1.63 EUR (3.38 billion EUR, which is DB's stake of 6.6 billion EUR minus the 3.24 billion EUR of tangible assets lost due to the theoretical sale of DWS, divided by 2.067 billion shares).

Hence the discount to the adjusted tangible book of 25.69 EUR per share is even greater - some 58%. This is purely a theoretical calculation to highlight the per share value of the DWS stake as DB has no intention to sell DWS. Quite the opposite, DB is looking to grow DWS via acquisitions in which it would be the majority owner of the new company.

The Capital Release Unit

In 2019, DB formed a Capital Release Unit (CRU) to accommodate businesses it was exiting. The CRU currently holds 22.9 billion EUR in operational risk Risk-weighted assets (RWA), 34.29% of the bank's total operation risk RWA, while accounting for only 9.5% (33 billion EUR) of its total 344.9 billion EUR RWA and 6.5% (71 billion EUR) of Deutsche bank's total 1.1 trillion EUR leverage exposure:

From the beginning of the restructuring, it was clear that operational RWA would be the last to be released as the process involves the closure of businesses, as well as regulatory approval. Please note that operational RWA is based primarily on historical losses incurred in a given line of business. Currently, the operational RWA are artificially inflated given that the businesses in the CRU operate at much lower volumes compared to when the historical losses were incurred.

With the business wind-down being finalized, some 3 billion EUR of capital (at the current CET1 ratio of 13.2%) held against these operational risk RWA will be freed. Coupled with the market risk RWA against which 1.3 billion EUR of capital is held in the CRU, a total of 4.3 billion EUR in capital which is currently yielding nothing at the CRU will become available for business growth, dividends, or share buybacks in the years to come. In essence, 9.5% of the bank's total 45.48 billion EUR CET 1 capital can be redeployed once the CRU is dissolved.

The transfer of the Prime Finance unit to BNP Paribas, initially agreed at the end of 2019, is targeted for year-end 2021 completion. The completion of the process will further reduce RWA at the CRU.

Risks to the investment case

I would categorize the risks into 3 main groups, namely short, medium and long-term risks.

In the short term, the most obvious risk is the German federal elections on September 26th. A three-party coalition seems the most likely outcome with the inclusion of the Greens likely to shift policy more to the left. The current finance minister Olaf Scholz remains popular (he is even Germans' most preferred chancellor candidate) and is likely to keep his post in a future cabinet. All in all, a more expansionary fiscal policy may even prove to be beneficial if it manages to nudge up 10-year German yields, provided that no corporate tax increases are passed.

Another highly likely scenario for the winter is the next COVID-19 scare. With people spending more time indoors it is a virtual certainty that at some point we will see a rise in cases. It is certainly prudent with markets at all-time highs to account for this possibility and position accordingly. That said, I believe COVID-19 was big news last year but will become less and less relevant to markets as people adapt and go on with their business, though scarred by the experience for the rest of their lives.

Over the medium term, Basel IV requirements will become more visible and this will constrain the payouts banks can make to their shareholders. Some of the capital released at the CRU may end up compensating for Basel IV requirements, adding no benefit to shareholders whatsoever.

Another thing to note is that DB is more exposed to interest rate movements than other banks due to defined benefit pension plan obligations. A decrease in interest rates will not only hurt net interest income but will also reduce shareholders' equity via increased pension plan contributions. Likewise, an increase in interest rates will make it possible to withdraw funds from the pension plan:

Finally, the last medium-term risk I see is that from a fundamental point of view, I think the US dollar is 4-5% overvalued compared to the Euro. Sooner or later the valuation gap should close which will decrease shareholders' equity for European investors. Then again for US investors, the appreciation of the Euro will be welcomed as measured in dollars the predominantly Euro assets of DB will be worth more.

Another risk for the next 2-3 years is that the whole banking sector continues being avoided by investors. Even today banks such as BNP and Société Générale already delivering 10% or more return to tangible equity, are trading well below tangible book value, albeit at a premium to DB. In that case, the valuation upside of DB will be more limited given that the whole peer group is shunned by the market.

Which brings me to the longer-term risks - namely that banks are highly leveraged businesses with returns that do not compensate adequately for the risks taken. Rogue traders, operational issues, credit losses, etc., have plagued the industry for decades and will continue to do so in the future. Take the Archegos debacle from this year. Even if DB avoided taking losses on Archegos there is virtually no guarantee they will escape unscathed in the future. And if such cases continue to evade risk managers how can outside investors possibly account for these risks?

All in all, a valuation around tangible book value, or a slight premium such as observed at US banks with more persistent profitability, is the best equity investors can reasonably hope for.

Q3 Forecast

For Q3 2021, I expect DB to report revenue of 5.9 billion EUR, flat year on year, broken down as follows:

1.2 billion EUR from the Corporate bank, in line with Q2 2021.

2 billion EUR from the Private bank, in line with Q2 2021.

0.6 billion EUR from Asset management, in line with Q2 2021.

2.1 billion EUR from the investment bank, down 15% from Q3 2020.

Given that some 90% of the transformation-related effects have already been booked:

And with only 200 million EUR remaining in the plan for 2022, I expect restructuring charges in Q3 2021 to increase from 100 million EUR in Q2 2021 to 300 million EUR.

Cost of risk should also increase from 7 basis points (75 million EUR) to 20 basis points or more (guidance is for 20 basis points for 2021 with room for improvement should current trends persist), adding 150 million EUR to costs.

Lower revenue, increased restructuring charges, and higher cost of risk should cut the profit before tax from 1.2 billion EUR to 0.55 billion EUR Q/Q.

That said I think there is some upside in the Corporate & Private bank, as well as potentially more gains in the investment bank related to ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

How to position in the stock

Currently, DB is rated as a HOLD with a price target slightly above where it is currently trading:

Personally, I have sold some short-term covered calls at 12 EUR, and I am also short some December puts at 12 EUR and 13 EUR. Given that the next two quarters should see increased restructuring charges as outlined in the plan I think this is a sensible strategy.

Next year the restructuring charges are forecast at just 50 million EUR a quarter, a substantial decrease. However, the Capital Release Unit should still subtract 1% of return on tangible equity. In 2023 performance should further improve, with no forecast restructuring charges and an even smaller impact from the CRU.

If you are worried about an autumn/winter correction in the markets, a sensible strategy would be to sell some 11 EUR or 10 EUR puts with expiration in March 2022. This should give you a decreased cost basis and ideally they will be exercised just in time for a rebound later in 2022.

The Bottom Line

All in all, while there is material uncertainty DB will hit its 8% return on tangible equity target for 2022, the current 55% discount to tangible book value more than compensates for any potential shortfalls.

DWS is developing very well and given DB's 79.5% stake the discount one receives for buying the other businesses - the Private Bank, the Commercial bank, and the Investment bank, as well as the asset management portion not allocated to DWS - is in excess of the 55% headline number.

RWA Releases at the CRU will focus on operational risks in the coming years. The CRU holds a disproportionately large amount of operational RWA compared to the Core Bank which will correct with business closures being finalized.

As at June 30, DB has already provisioned 575 million EUR for dividends from its H1 2021 yearnings. Absent any unexpected circumstances, I expect a buyback will be initiated in 2022 to fulfill management's ambition to return 5 billion EUR to shareholders starting in 2022.

In the short term, the stock will likely follow 10-year yields as it has done for a while but over the medium term, I see upside in the price coupled with an acceptable risk given the depressed current valuation. Even if yields fail to materially move upwards normalized operational performance and lack of transformation charges in the years to come will offer an acceptable risk-adjusted return.