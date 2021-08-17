tolgart/E+ via Getty Images

I initiated a long position in Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) in the second quarter of last year as I thought the company had a good chance to complete its new Heartland plant without seeing its net debt explode. Earlier this year, Inter Pipeline was the subject of a hostile takeover offer from Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) (BIPC), found a white knight in Pembina Pipelines (PBA) which subsequently took the C$350M break fee from Brookfield. While Brookfield is now the only remaining bidder, only 52% of the shares were tendered into its offer which has now been extended once again.

Inter Pipeline’s main listing is in Canada where it’s trading with IPL as its ticker symbol on the TSX. With an average volume of 1.8 million shares per day, the TSX listing clearly should be your preferred trading venue. Throughout this article I will refer to the TSX listing, and I will use the Canadian Dollar as base currency.

A very quick look at the Q2 sustaining free cash flows

My original investment thesis was based on the company’s ability to generate a positive free cash flow on a sustaining basis. While the reported capex remains high due to the expansion plans of Inter Pipeline (which is currently working on a multi-billion dollar project), the sustaining capex is substantially lower and it’s important to realize that sustaining free cash flow will go a long way to fund the expansion plans. As such, Inter Pipeline should not be looked at based on the reported free cash flow, but based on the underlying free cash flow as once the growth projects have been completed, the reported capex will fall back as well.

During the second quarter, Inter Pipeline generated an operating cash flow of C$206M before changes in the working capital. We still have to deduct the C$4M in lease payments and I’m also deducting C$19M in deferred taxes to end up at an underlying quarterly operating cash flow of around C$183M.

The company provides a more detailed breakdown of the capital expenditures in its management discussion and analysis document. There we see the sustaining capex was just over C$15M in the second quarter.

This means that excluding the investments in growth, Inter Pipeline is generating approximately C$168M in sustaining free cash flow. That’s C$0.39 per share based on the current share count of 429 million shares outstanding.

After a bidding war there’s only one contender left, but shareholders don’t seem too keen on tendering

I won’t got into too much detail discussing the bidding war of the past six months as the company’s dedicated "news release" page contains all relevant information of how Brookfield and Pembina Pipelines were trying to gain control of Inter Pipeline.

All what matters right now is that there’s one offer left on the table: The Brookfield Infrastructure cash and/or stock offer, which is now endorsed by the board of Inter Pipeline. Shareholders of IPL can tender their shares for either C$20.00 in cash or 0.25 of a Brookfield Infrastructure share. BIPC closed in Canada at C$80.94 which implies a value of C$20.24 per share of Inter Pipeline. There’s however one caveat: Brookfield Infrastructure has reserved the right to apply a pro rata application of the stock and cash in a 68%/32% ratio of both. This means that if the offer indeed gets pro-rated, the current value of the offer is C$20.16 per share of Inter Pipeline. Of course, there’s no guarantee that every tendered share will be subject to the pro-rata clause as some investors would like to get swap their entire stake into Brookfield Infrastructure shares while others will prefer a cash exit and both may balance each other out.

There's one caveat though. The Alberta Securities Regulator required Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to obtain at least 55% of the shares in their tender. As of Aug. 6, this threshold has not been met as only 52% of the shares had been tendered and that’s why Brookfield extended the tender period once again and shareholders now have until the end of this week to tender their shares to Brookfield. I expect Brookfield to effectively meet this 55% threshold by the end of this week but it does indicate there’s a certain reluctance of shareholders towards tendering as most are between a rock and a hard place, especially now the business climate seems to be improving.

Rather than tendering, I sold my shares on the open market. Mainly because I’m not so sure what to think about the new Heartland plant in Alberta at this point. The entire business case to build a polypropylene plant just outside of Edmonton was the access to cheap propane in Alberta as a low-cost raw material. With the NGL prices on the rise, I would be interested in seeing an updated study on how the economics of the new plant would be impacted.

I currently no longer have a position in Inter Pipeline and I expected the Brookfield Infrastructure offer to go through. It was slightly surprised to see only 52% of the shares were tendered into the bid, and I am keeping an eye on Inter Pipeline. Should the deal fall through and the share price drops, I would be interested in going long again.

This has been one of the more interesting M&A battles of the past few years as it contained all the ingredients of a thriller with a hostile bid, a white knight, undeclared swaps and dragging the local Alberta regulator into the mud fight. But in the end, it may result in a win-win-win situation. Inter Pipeline shareholders can exit using an all-share deal which means they retain exposure but as part of a larger conglomerate. Brookfield ends up with assets with good moat. And Pembina walks away with a C$350M cheque.