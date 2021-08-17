JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

We were appreciative of the management and liked Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) the last time we wrote on it. We, however, chose not to buy this well-managed, growing Southern California based Industrial REIT. Specifically we said:

But we have two issues with going long. The primary issue is obviously valuation. At 38X FFO or 38X earnings, if you will, very few cases work out. REXR is also not a tiny company anymore and has a rather impressive $6.0 plus market capitalization. The other issue is that there are actual choices of high quality industrial REITs that trade at far lower multiples (see here and here). We have great choices available today for industrial exposure and while we acknowledge the bull case for the FFO, we cannot take that and make a leap to making it a bull case for the shares. It is rare to find a REIT that has such low leverage in a rather frothy asset class. In general, REITs tend to drive up the leverage just about when everyone is enamored with the asset class, and hence increase risk by buying too many properties at the top. REXR shows no signs of doing that and if they land up buying expensive properties, it will by feeding expensive equity to the ebullient investors. That is a good trade-off. We like what we saw here and will keep an eye on it, should it ever approach an acceptable valuation. For now, we stay out.

And we have been doing that, keeping an eye on it that is. In the interim, it has rewarded its investors with additional great returns.

Have the facts changed enough to change our neutral stance on this REIT? Yes, they have. Whether bullish or bearish, read on to find out what and more importantly, why.

Q2-2021 Results

REXR's Q2-2021 results were fantastic with core FFO jumping 36% year over year.

The per share amounts were less impressive but still came in with over 20% growth.

Portfolio level occupancy was at 95.4% and stabilized property occupancy came in at 98.2%.

REXR updated its guidance for 2021 and it will likely hit at least $1.50 in core FFO this year.

This works out to a growth rate per share of around 13%, a remarkable slowdown from what we saw this quarter.

Valuation & Outlook

REXR has a very high quality industrial portfolio. That same "quality" has kept occupancy rather high.

While that is great for current shareholders, we would note that there is very little room for growth on that framework. After all, occupancy cannot go past 100%. Growth for REXR thus has to come from three main sources. The first is an increasing asset size with accretively added properties. The second is from declining interest expenses. The third is from lease rollovers and higher rents.

While REXR has managed to grow through the first route, it is becoming harder to do so as property values continue to inflate and cap rates continue to get more depressed. REXR is also far larger in size than it was 5 years back so that also adds an anchor to growth rates via this mechanism.

REXR has probably maxed out the second route as well as interest expenses have shrunk significantly. They could probably drive it another 25 basis points lower over time, but based on our outlook of higher rates overall, we don't see this providing much upside.

REXR can grow through the third route and its weighted average lease expiration is near 4 years.

That actually is the best possible positioning for this market. So we can see rents start to life by about 10% on one quarter of the portfolio every year. But as to how long this can continue is tough to estimate. Industrial properties are in high demand, but also, in high supply. We are building these at a rather brisk pace and eventually also things balance out.

"We're capable of overbuilding anything given enough time," Peter Linneman, principal and founder, Linneman Associates said on CBRE's "The Weekly Take" podcast. "No matter how strong demand is, we have proven we're capable of overbuilding anything." The second dark cloud on the horizon is something Linneman thinks a lot of people miss: While landlords that lease to the Amazons of the world are in great shape, ones with harder-hit tenants could struggle.

Source: Globest

Those that doubt this should look at the "slam-dunk" cases for higher oil prices and higher senior housing rents over the last decade. In both cases, supply completely demolished the bull cases. We have to also take into account that by buying today you are paying almost 25x 2025 FFO.

There is only room for valuation compression at this point in our opinion, but we have underestimated the madness of crowds for a few months now.

Verdict

At 35x 2022 FFO, we now rate this as a sell. We are rapidly reaching a point where the growth rates are likely to disappoint and investors should hit the exit before that. While we don't deny the quality here, the numbers just don't make sense at this stage of the cycle.

We had previously suggested Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. 5.625 CUM PFD C (NYSE:REXR.PC) as a great vehicle to park cash and outperform iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY). That thesis has played out brilliantly with REXR.PC giving you 50 times the return of SHY. That is less impressive than it sounds as REXR.PC delivered 5.3% versus 0.1% for SHY. But the cash parking worked as we expected for that security. At this point most of the juice has been wrung out of that trade as well and hence we don't see any security of REXR that we can get bullish on.

