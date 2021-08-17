Feverpitched/iStock via Getty Images

This article was amended on 8/17/21 to reflect a minor correction in the calculated dividend increase.

The ability to sleep well at night is valuable in and of itself, and that’s why I believe solid dividend-paying stocks should form the base of most investment portfolios. It’s important, however, to avoid paying too much for SWAN stocks, and that’s why I avoided buying Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) when it traded above $25 last year.

It seems, however, that the market is now back to risk-on mode, bringing lower-risk DEA’s valuation back to a reasonable level. In fact, DEA has actually posted a 3% decline since the start of the year, and that’s on top of its decline towards the end of last year. In this article, I evaluate what makes DEA a Buy at the current valuation, so let’s get started.

Sleep Well At Night With Govt Rent Checks

Easterly Government Properties is a self-managed REIT and is the only one to solely focus on owning, developing, and acquiring properties leased to the U.S. Government. The other REIT that comes to mind is Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC), but the difference is that OFC leases properties to both the federal government and its defense/IT contractors, which don’t come with the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government.

Plus, DEA’s properties are mostly Class A buildings that are leased to mission-critical and growing federal agencies. More than 85% of DEA’s buildings are leased to a single U.S. Government tenant, thereby resulting less tenant turnover and less tenant improvement costs associated with re-leasing of vacancies.

It also has a long weighted average remaining lease term of 8.7 years, putting it nearly on par with the 10 years that most net lease properties have. As seen below, DEA has raised its average remaining lease term by 1.7 years since the year 2015, thereby helping to de-risk the impact of tenant lease expirations each year.

(Source: June Investor Presentation)

Management also has put in sound operating practices, considering only properties that are less than 20 years old for acquisitions, and requiring a minimum lease term of 10 years, when considering build-to-suit development projects. DEA has 84 properties that are well-diversified by geography, with a presence in nearly every region of the U.S. The properties are also relatively young in age, with an average age of 13 years.

(Source: June Investor Presentation)

Meanwhile, DEA continues to provide steady results, and is exhibiting bottom-line growth. This is supported by FFO/share improving by 3% YoY, to $0.33 per share for Q2’21. It also appears to be overall very healthy, with a 99% leased rate. Management also appears to be going on the offensive, after having launched a new ATM (at-the-market) program with the capacity to raise up to $300 million in equity proceeds. I find this to be rather significant, considering that this represents 14.4% of DEA’s equity market capitalization.

Plus, I’m encouraged to see that DEA acquired two properties during the second quarter that are leased to the mission-critical tenants, U.S. Attorney’s Office in Springfield, Illinois, and the National Weather Service in Kansas City, Missouri. Both facilities are 100% leased, and enjoy long lease terms of 20 and 15 years, respectively.

Looking forward, I’m encouraged by management raising its 2021 FFO/share guidance by $0.02, to $1.31 per share at the midpoint, as a result of 2021 acquisition volume target of $300 million, up from $200 million previously. Plus, DEA has manageable lease expirations, with just 3.6% of its leases expiring next year. They have a high likelihood of being renewed, considering the tenants are General Services Administration, the FBI, and Drug Enforcement Agency.

I also see DEA as having a long growth runway. Management believes that given recent federal budget constraints, the U.S. Government will continue to grow its leased portfolio of assets rather than own them. As seen below, GSA-leased inventory has grown by 23% since 1998, comparing favorably to the 1.1% decline in GSA-owned inventory over the same timeframe.

(Source: June Investor Presentation)

The market for federally-owned assets is also highly fragmented, with the top 10 largest owners of federally-leased properties comprising just 25% of the total market. This market also has high barriers to entry, with specialized knowledge requirements on GSA procurement process, protocols, and culture, which DEA’s experienced team possesses.

Balance Sheet, Dividends and Valuation

DEA maintains a reasonably strong balance sheet, with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 6.2x. While this is higher than the 6.0x level that I prefer to see, I’m willing to give the company a pass, considering the growing nature of the portfolio, and the stability of the underlying rents. The bond market also seems to recognize the quality of the enterprise, enabling DEA to raise 7 and 9 year senior notes with a low weighted average interest rate of just 2.8%.

I’m encouraged by the recent 2% dividend bump to $0.265 per share per quarter, bringing DEA’s yield to 4.8%. It has a payout ratio of 81%, which I find to be rather safe considering who the tenant is, and which is in-line with that of most net-lease REITs.

I see value in DEA at the current price of $22, with a forward P/FFO of 16.8. This is considering that most net lease REITs currently trade with a P/FFO in the 18-21 range. I believe DEA deserves to be at least on the low-end of this range, considering its durable sources of revenue. Analysts have a consensus Buy rating on DEA, with an average price target of $25.83.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Of course, no investment is risk-free, and the following points should be considered:

Higher interest rates could result in a market selloff on perceived slower growing REITs, such as DEA, and could raise the cost of debt funding.

There is binary risk associated with having 100% exposure to the federal government. Plus, downsizing by certain agencies could impact lease renewal rates.

Changes in government tenants could require expensive tenant improvement/retrofitting costs.

Investor Takeaway

Easterly Government Properties is now trading at an attractive valuation, especially compared to where it was a year ago. It continues to demonstrate steady results and management is growing the portfolio. Plus, DEA has the knowledge and expertise to consolidate the fragmented federal government property market. I see value in DEA at the current price, and in the 4.8% dividend, which was recently raised. DEA is a Buy.