Massimo Giachetti/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

AMC Entertainment's (NYSE:AMC) stock price is known for volatility because of "meme mania." But it is logical for a stock that appears divorced from earnings fundamentals to be volatile because its financial prospects are closely linked to the success of the reopening of the economy.

Movie theaters cannot be profitable when businesses are forced to implement restrictions or, worse, shut down. When the Delta variant spread by the middle of June, AMC sold off on fears movie theaters would be subject to strict social distancing.

Even so, the economy is less likely to experience a next major shutdown. The earnings fundamentals will therefore play a bigger role in the valuation of AMC's stock in the future. To that effect, the recent 10-Q filing shows encouraging trends of incremental improvement of the balance sheet. Corporate borrowing increased but at a declining interest cost as well as improvement in operational expenses. While AMC's increased the cost of debt by $88 million, the degree of operating leverage declined below 1 as costs and revenues stabilized.

AMC's earnings also showed that foot traffic in theaters was stronger than expected even though Delta was spreading. The company raised sufficient capital to cover short-term debt, and as such, AMC's callable bonds with maturities of 2025 and 2026 were up by several points, even though debt increased by $100 million in “payment in kind” (PIK) loans.

AMC's valuation has been boosted by debt but for good reasons. Valuation models are skeptical and predict that the stock is worth around $10.25/share, just a fraction from the current price. What is notable is the total debt has marginally increased from 2019 levels while the value of equity has dramatically increased (see Figure 1). Although the stock has significant "hype value" as one model estimates it is $33.75/share (95% of the current price), other models like in Figure 1 suggest the value could be $53.75/share ($27,522 million / 513 million shares outstanding).

The wide range of estimated valuation -- $10.25 to $53.75 -- signals that volatility of the stock is likely to stay high, overshadowing solid earnings reports. For investors, that means AMC's volatility is a better gauge of how the company progresses through the pandemic because it is the reopened economy that dictates the financial strength and basis of the company until the pandemic subsides.

Figure 1: AMC's Valuation Model

Source: Bloomberg Valuation models

Option implied volatility and bond yields can rise or fall at the same time when a company struggles to finance the balance sheet. In the case of AMC, historical option volatility has declined, as did the yield on AMC's longest maturity bond (see Figure 2). As a result, the default probability fell from 25% to 11% when the stock surged in the first quarter.

The market is giving AMC's management credibility in how it is handling net operating losses and negative free cash flow. The company's improved liquidity position of $1.81 billion in cash is to bring down AMC's leverage of the balance sheet. AMC's bond yields are therefore likely to decline from here, especially longer maturities that trade at 60 to 80 cents to the dollar. Cheaper debt financing costs are favorable for equity financing, and as a result, the stock's volatility should come down over time.

Figure 2: AMC's 2026 yield and stock's implied put option volatility (%)

Source: AMC, Bloomberg

To trade volatility profitably, a portfolio must be subject to constraints. By maintaining 2 to 3 percent position in AMC stock, the effect from volatility on a portfolio can be controlled by take-profit and stop-loss targets. The best timing to add to the stock position is when implied volatility spikes and the stock price declines. When volatility falls and the stock rallies, it is a good moment to sell and take profit.

Year to date, the volatility strategy has worked fairly well. In table 1, the results show the average daily returns for the buy and sell trades, including the period the stock was bought and sold. The strategy is based on a weight in the portfolio when the stock is held long and when the stock is held short. The weight is based on market value of the stock in the portfolio times the ratio of put to call volatility.

The reason for this weighting is that when volatility spikes, put volatility rises above call volatility and above historical volatility. That is the moment the market prices in maximum downside for the stock and that is a good time to buy. When call volatility rises above put volatility and historical volatility, the market prices in the maximum upside and an opportune time to sell (see Figure 3).

A risk with this strategy is that volatility spikes for calls and puts -- in the event that straddles or strangles are in demand -- and the buy and sell signals can be diluted. AMC has been subject to price volatility because of bearish and bullish sentiment in the social media sphere. Thus, signals when to buy based on put volatility can be blurred by excessive negative sentiment.

Because of AMC's fundamentals directly linked to the reopening that is subject to the virus, the stock's put and call volatility are closely related to the change in daily cases. When virus cases jump, put volatility for AMC is up, and the same goes when cases fall, call volatility rises. Although message boards like Reddit play a role in the sentiment about the stock, AMC is a high volatility stock that is uniquely connected to expectations about the reopening of the economy. As such, buy and sell trades are based on when put and call volatility change in reaction to what happens with the virus.

Table 1: Daily average returns of volatility strategy

Source: AMC, Bloomberg

When volatility spikes and subsequently moderates, the stock price performs like normal stocks would do. AMC is different because of expectations that are so heightened about the failure and success of the company. Investors should carefully analyze earnings reports and the balance sheet because in time, AMC will return to a normal stock that is driven by expectations of profit, sales and margin.

For now, a volatility based strategy is appropriate to generate high returns on a stock like AMC. This strategy could also apply to other Meme like stocks such as GameStop (GME), Moderna (MRNA) and recently Robinhood (HOOD).

At $33.47 closing on Friday, AMC's implied put volatility is around 155% for 3 months and at the money strikes. Call volatility on the other hand is trading around 137%, while historical volatility over the last 90 days is at 175%. Put volatility is generating a buy signal and the stock is looking "cheap" against the prospect of daily Delta cases that could moderate over the balance of the summer.

Based on history in Figure 2, when put volatility is above call volatility and close to historical volatility, the stock has a $5 to $10 upside. That sets it up for an upside of $45 target in the next 2 to 4 weeks.

Figure 3: AMC's put and call volatility

Source: AMC, Bloomberg