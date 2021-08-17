Ivan-balvan/iStock via Getty Images

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is not feeling the love right now, and that’s despite record FQ3’21 revenues and a strong outlook for this quarter. Shares of the semiconductor firm experienced a near-15% drop last week as the market began to worry about a cyclical decline in Micron’s gross margins. But strong end markets and pricing trends could justify a new upleg for the stock.

Why Micron is a long-term buy

Semiconductor firms are operating in a cyclical business, which is seeing periods of both under- and oversupply and varying pricing trends. The DRAM market is heavily undersupplied this year and average selling prices for DRAM products saw acceleration in FQ3’21. DRAM ASPs increased 20% Q/Q in the last quarter and fueled Micron’s revenue growth and gross margins. Micron’s FQ3’21 revenues surged 19% Q/Q to $7.4B due to strong demand from PC, server and smartphone end markets.

DRAM revenues soared 23% Q/Q to $5.4B and revenues are set to continue to grow rapidly as DRAM demand is expected to remain strong. Because of pricing strength in DRAM products and higher volume shipments, the share of Micron’s DRAM revenues expanded from 66% to 73% in the last quarter.

Chiefly because of this strength in end markets and pricing, Micron’s guidance for FQ4’21 calls for at least 8% Q/Q growth in revenues and continual gross margin expansion. For FQ4’21, Micron expects $8.2B in revenues +/- $200 million and a gross margin that will advance to at least 46%. Micron’s high case gross margin forecast says that margins could go as high as 48% next quarter.

Although revenues keep accelerating and Micron expects even stronger margins next quarter, the market doesn’t really seem to trust Micron’s ability to sustain this business momentum... and the firm’s initiation of a dividend did little to change that. Despite strong DRAM ASPs, growing revenues and a bullish forecast, Micron shareholders had to watch how Micron’s price dropped 15% last week...

Micron’s own guidance suggests that end markets will remain undersupplied for at least the rest of the year. Longer term, Micron estimates DRAM bit demand growth to grow mid-to-high teens annually, while NAND bit demand growth is set to grow at a rate of 30% annually, creating a big opportunity for Micron to capture revenue growth through the launch of new products… such as the 176-layer NAND Universal Flash Storage product that promises better performance and ultra-fast download speeds. As NAND growth surpasses DRAM bit demand growth, Micron should generate a larger share of revenues from its NAND business.

Micron’s NAND business generated 24% of FQ3’21 revenues, a share that has fallen over the last year as Micron’s DRAM business took off. Longer term, I expect Micron to generate at least 30% of its revenues from NAND products, while DRAM-related revenues could start to decline in the second half of next year as the supply situation improves.

But market concerns about a softening of Micron’s DRAM pricing and lower gross margins may be overly focused on the supply side. If the demand side remains strong, Micron could have another record year in FY 2022 in which it surpasses the estimated 30% revenue growth of FY 2021. Micron’s revenue estimates imply that the market expects the firm’s revenues to peak in 2023.

Revenues and gross margins in the semiconductor industry are very cyclical, so the market may expect Micron to head into a ‘late-cycle’ stage… which is marked by decreasing ASPs and falling revenue growth rates. However, this is not the case now as the DRAM market remains undersupplied: Micron’s gross margin growth is accelerating and still below the peaks of previous expansion periods.

While DRAM pricing can be expected to moderate this quarter - Micron will likely not see another quarter of 20% Q/Q DRAM ASP growth - strong demand from the server, PC and mobile device markets should push ASPs upwards nevertheless. Some estimates call for 3-15% DRAM price growth, depending on end market strength. Trendforce, a research service, projects 3-8% Q/Q growth in DRAM prices for this quarter. I expect 4-6% growth as the DRAM market should remain in a shortage for the full quarter.

A buy-the-drop opportunity

Besides a strong industry outlook and growing gross margins, Micron is just too cheap given its revenue potential. Because of the near-15% drop last week, Micron trades at a P-E ratio of 6.2.

Net cash position

Strong business performance and operating cash flow have improved Micron’s balance sheet and liquidity position drastically. Micron has a ‘net cash position’ which means that the firm could liquidate its entire debt with the cash and liquidity source available to it. Micron’s net cash position improved 59% Y/Y to $3.1B because of strong cash generation from its DRAM and NAND business.

Risks for Micron

The biggest risk for Micron is slowing revenue growth. Once growth in DRAM average selling prices goes negative, Micron is likely to see a decline in revenues, but that doesn’t mean that the cycle of expansion and margin growth is coming to an end. A decline in DRAM ASPs would be a warning signal for Micron, but it would not be a conclusive one. However, declining gross margins and a negative industry outlook from Micron itself would justify a reevaluation of Micron.

Final thoughts

Micron is simply too cheap given its potential for above average growth. DRAM ASPs are set to make further gains this year and the company is executing well.

Unless Micron's own projections include a dramatic warning about falling revenue and margin growth, the semiconductor firm can grow at above average rates.

As long as Micron is this cheap, every drop presents a buying opportunity.