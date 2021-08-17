tonefotografia/iStock via Getty Images

Source: Quidel

Quidel Corp. (NASDAQ:QDEL) is a growing pure-play POC diagnostics company that supplies diagnostics products for infectious diseases, toxicology, and cardiology. Initially started as a company that provided pregnancy tests, the company has evolved over the years to expand its portfolio of products. The company also has a global presence catering to the North American, China, EMEA, Asian, and LATAM regions. While the company has a global footprint, 67% of its revenues are generated in the US. In this report, we first analyzed the relationship between COVID-19 cases and the stock price. We performed this test to understand if the Quidel was just a COVID-related stock or if the markets saw long-term potential in the company. Based on our analysis, our results show little relationship between Quidel’s stock price and COVID-19 cases. Furthermore, we analyzed the revenue potential of the new Savanna product along with the new geographical market potential within the EU region. Additionally, we looked at the government investment into the company to significantly improve its manufacturing capabilities. Lastly, we assessed the risks related to the company with the shrinking opportunity in comparison to the global market growth and loss of two M&A opportunities in 2021. Overall, our analysis highlights the potential of Quidel beyond COVID-19 and the expected potential of the company.

No Significant Relationship Between COVID-19 Cases and Quidel Stock Price

As COVID revenues account for 41% of revenues in 2020, we conducted a regression analysis between Quidel’s stock price and COVID-19 cases to determine whether a significant relationship between the two variables exists. Since COVID related lockdowns began in March 2020, Quidel’s stock price has increased 82%.

Before looking at the regression analysis, we looked at the correlation between the variables to see if the variables affect each other. The correlation matrix below reflects a near-zero value for the correlation between the change in Quidel’s stock price to the change in the new COVID-19 cases reported globally as well as in the US. This suggests that the variables are not linearly related in a positive or negative direction.

Correlation Matrix Quidel World USA Quidel 1 World 0.00979873 1 USA -7.14E-05 0.14745069 1

Source: Khaveen Investments

We conducted a regression analysis to understand the impact of COVID-19 cases has had on Quidel’s stock price from January 2020 to July 2021. We ran a regression with the independent variable being the percentage change in daily new COVID-19 cases globally and the dependent variable as the percentage change in Quidel’s stock price. The scatter plot below shows the relation between the percentage change in new COVID-19 cases globally and the percentage change in Quidel’s stock price. Based on the scatter plot, it shows that there is no linear relationship to be established between the two variables.

Source: Our World In Data, Yahoo Finance, Khaveen Investments

Similarly, we conducted another analysis to understand how the percentage change in new COVID-19 cases in the US affected Quidel’s stock price. We specifically considered the US as Quidel is an American company with 68% of its revenues generated in the North American region. The scatter graph below reflects a similar pattern to the global scatter plot above. There appears to be no linear relationship as the points are randomly scattered across the graph.

Source: Our World In Data, Yahoo Finance, Khaveen Investments

Based on the regression tests, we also see the coefficients to be extremely low as well. For the world (global cases), we see that for every additional percentage increase in the new daily cases reported with COVID-19 the Quidel stock price increases by 0.00028%. Furthermore, the R2 value is extremely low at 0.0001 and the p-value of 0.8437 is well above 0.05 which is the generally accepted level of significance. Similarly, for the US we see that for every additional percentage increase in the new daily cases reported with COVID-19 the Quidel stock price increases by 0.00169% on average. Additionally, the R2 value is again extremely low at 0.00170 and the p-value of 0.4231 is well above the 0.05 significance level.

New COVID Cases Coefficients Intercept P-Value R Square Standard Error World 0.00028045 0.00276952 0.84372614 0.00010294 0.001421693 US 0.00169435 0.00261712 0.42305847 0.0016987 0.002112659

Source: Khaveen Investments

Overall, based on our results from the regression analysis between the percentage change in new daily reported COVID-19 cases globally as well as in the US, and the percentage change in Quidel’s stock price, there appears to be no significant relationship between the two variables. for the same period is not related in any form. We will need to consider other factors related to Quidel’s stock price that establishes causation for the percentage change in Quidel’s stock price. Factors that we could consider to better predict Quidel’s stock price are the leading economic indicators, healthcare-related indexes, Quidel’s revenue growth, etc. to identify potential factors that have a sizeable impact on Quidel’s stock price. The table below shows our revenue growth forecast for Quidel until 2025. Based on our calculations, we believe the company has the potential to grow beyond COVID-19 with the help of its near-term products and potential M&A opportunity.

Revenue Type 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Existing Products ($ mln) 517.40 547.55 579.46 613.22 648.96 686.77 Growth (%) 5.83% 5.83% 5.83% 5.83% 5.83% Near-Term Products ($ mln) 223.00 189.40 604.99 1020.58 1436.16 1851.75 Growth (%) -15.07% 219.42% 68.69% 40.72% 28.94% M&A ($ mln) 242.90 257.05 272.03 287.88 304.66 3168.72 Growth (%) 5.83% 5.83% 5.83% 5.83% 940.08% Covid Revenue ($ mln) 678.70 407.22 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Growth (%) -40.00% -100.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Total Revenues 1,662.00 1,401.22 1,456.48 1,921.68 2,389.78 5,707.24 Total Growth (%) -15.69% 3.94% 31.94% 24.36% 138.82%

Source: Quidel, Khaveen Investments

Newly Launched Savanna Product to Drive Revenue Growth

Quidel’s new Savanna product caters to the POC molecular diagnostics market. Furthermore, this new product is expected to be a main revenue growth driver for the company in the next few years. Additionally, the CE mark which it recently received allows the company to expand its market and sell the product within the EU region as well. Overall, following management guidance the new product’s revenue growth will be at an 18% CAGR.

The Savanna product which has been in development since 2011 was launched at the beginning of 2021. The product is a compact and portable device that performs real-time PCR tests providing results in 15 minutes. It is also a sample-to-answer system that reduces human interference within the diagnostics process. The product conducts molecular diagnostics tests that can detect a range of diseases including influenza, coronavirus, Bordetella, and strep. The device costs about $10,000 with the cartridges costing less than $5. This price point along with the small footprint of the product could allow Quidel to access hospitals and moderate-complexity labs with the potential to further expand its reach to clinics and other smaller POC facilities. This indicates the target end customers to be hospitals and clinics. The company’s management appears to be extremely bullish on this new product as they have committed $200 mln in 2021 to increase cartridge manufacturing. The global POC molecular diagnostics market was valued at $2.25 bln and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 14.4%.

Source: Quidel

Recently, the Savanna product received the CE Mark which is a regulatory certification of approval from the European Union. For manufacturers to legally sell the goods within the EU region, the CE Mark is an essential approval. Without it, manufacturers would not have access to the EU region along with other countries that recognize the approval. Receiving the CE Mark is a positive certification for Quidel’s new Savanna product due to the strict compliance tests that needed to be passed to receive the approval. It is also expected to boost customer confidence in the quality of the product. The European POC diagnostics market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% which is in line with the industry average.

Overall, we expect Savanna to be the main revenue growth driver for the next few years which is in line with management guidance as well. For 2021 and 2022 we followed management guidance of roughly $50 mln and $200 mln, respectively. For 2023 and 2024, we projected revenues based on management guidance of an 18% CAGR for the Savanna product until 2024. Based on these forecasts the new product is expected to contribute only 3% of revenues in 2021. However, following management guidance we expect it to significantly increase to 12% of revenues in 2022.

Product 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F Savanna ($ mln) 50 200 236 278.48 Growth (%) 300% 18% 18%

Source: Quidel, Khaveen Investments

Higher Supply Capabilities Supported Through Government Investment

Quidel has recently opened a new manufacturing facility in the US which will be operational in the second half of 2021. The 128,000 square-foot facility was mainly built to increase the capacity for COVID-19 diagnostic devices. However, with the rapidly decreasing demand due to the vaccination efforts, the company is expected to use the facility for manufacturing other products as well. Being the company’s highest-volume production plant, the facility will be able to produce 50 mln QuickVue tests per month. That is a 12x increase in production capabilities as the company previously needed a whole year to produce the same quantity of QuickVue tests. To increase this supply, the company also aims to increase its employee headcount by 27%.

This capacity expansion is supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to ramp up the manufacturing capabilities of diagnostics companies that develop tests for COVID-19. The one-year agreement with the help of NIH RADx-ATP investment helped Quidel develop its manufacturing capabilities significantly. Quidel also appears to be a significant investment for the government as $71 mln was injected into this project while the total budget of the NIH RADx-ATP investment is only $191 mln. Spending 37% of the budget on a single company for a one-year agreement while the investment timeframe of the NIH is set at two years demonstrates the government’s confidence in Quidel.

We forecasted the maximum potential revenue that Quidel could gain from this capacity expansion. For the calculation, we assumed operation at maximum capacity and production of only the QuickVue test in the new facility. We obtained an average price of $9 per QuickVue test that can be bought over-the-counter. Based on these assumptions, we obtained a maximum revenue opportunity of $2,700 mln in 2021 as the plant will be operating for only half the year. From 2022 onwards the maximum revenue potential is capped at $5,400 mln. This is a significant increase in revenue for the company as 2020 total revenues were only $1,662 mln. While this appears to be a significant revenue increase potential for the company in the near term, management has not provided any guidance on capacity utilization or demand expectations from the plant. Hence, these calculations model the maximum potential of the company and the ability to meet demand in the future. As we previously highlighted in our report, POC is a rapidly growing market hence we believe it is likely to see higher demand in the future through advances in diagnostics equipment and sample-to-answer solutions.

Capacity Expansion 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F Maximum Capacity ('mln') 300 600 600 600 QuickVue Price $9 $9 $9 $9 Maximum Revenue ($ mln) 2,700 5,400 5,400 5,400

Source: Quidel, CNA, Khaveen Investments

Reduced TAM Compared to Growth in Global Markets

In our previous analysis of Quidel, the company’s TAM was able to capture 53% of the global markets. However, based on the company’s latest TAM we see a 15-percentage point decrease to only 38% of the global market. This is a significant decrease in the TAM. Furthermore, we see HIV and MRSA being removed from the updated near-term opportunity for the company. The company has not commented on specific reasons for the removal however, this reduction in the addressable market can raise some questions among investors. The company also added PLGF within the Triage product and Gastrointestinal disorders within Sofia, but this did not compensate for the loss of market shown within Savanna.

Source: Quidel

Furthermore, recent M&A talks with OraSure Technologies (OSUR) fell through as well. OraSure Technologies is a diagnostics company that focuses on diseases such as HIV, Hepatitis C, and Ebola. The acquisition would have been an easy one for Quidel as they are 7 times bigger than OraSure Technologies and both companies are focused on diagnostics testing. The acquisition could have helped Quidel improve its TAM by increasing its potential in HIV while also adding potential new markets such as Hepatitis C and Ebola.

Overall, the reduction in the global share of TAM is a significant concern as the company may not be able to grow along with the current trends of the market. This can also negatively impact the future potential of the company if they continue to lose out on potential markets and not keep up with the market growth. Additionally, Quidel’s failure in two M&A deals in 2021 can also be of concern. In our previous report, we discussed the Qiagen deal and now OraSure Technologies is the second deal. In conclusion, Quidel will need to focus on ensuring growth along with the global markets and identify an ideal company to acquire in the near term to meet management guidance.

Valuation

Quidel’s 4-year average revenue growth in comparison to competitors is also significantly higher. While the industry average is 35% growth in revenue, Quidel’s revenue growth average is at 87%. The only company that has higher revenue growth than Quidel is Exact Sciences (EXAS). This is primarily due to the small size of Exact Sciences and the tremendous revenue growth in cancer diagnostics the company has recently experienced through its new product launch. Excluding Exact Sciences, we see that Quidel is the fastest growing company among its competitors.

Company 2017 2018 2019 2020 Average Thermo Fisher Scientific 14% 16% 5% 26% 15% Becton Dickinson -3% 32% 8% -1% 9% Abbott Laboratories 31% 12% 4% 8% 14% Quidel 45% 88% 2% 211% 87% Qiagen 6% 6% 2% 23% 9% Exact Sciences 169% 71% 93% 70% 101% Meridian Bioscience 2% 6% -6% 26% 7% Industry Average 35%

Source: WSJ, Khaveen Investments

Quidel’s 5-year average gross and net margins are 64.1% and 13.29%, respectively. The company has also been profitable in the past 3 years as shown by the earnings and margins chart below.

Source: Quidel

Quidel’s 3-year average free cash flow margin is 33.53%. We did not consider the 5-year average free cash flow due to the dip experienced in 2017. This was due to the acquisition of Triage which significantly impacted the company’s free cash flow margin.

Source: Quidel

To value the company, we used a DCF model as the company has had positive free cash flows excluding the M&A activity. The table below shows the EV/EBITDA industry average calculated as 13.29. The EV/EBITDA has reduced from 15.63 when we previously covered this stock.

Company EV/EBITDA Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) 16.71x Becton, Dickinson (BDX) 16.04x Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 19.44x Quidel 4.08x Qiagen (QGEN) 16.44x Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) 7.02x Average 13.29x

Source: Seeking Alpha

Our revenue projections for Quidel are similar to our previous projections in our last analysis. The existing products revenue is forecasted to grow at 5.83% for the next 5 years. We obtained this CAGR based on the geographic revenues of the companies along with the regional market CAGR, respectively. We also divided expected growth CAGR by 2 to conservatively value the company. The near-term products for 2021 are annualised based on Q2 2021 earnings of the company, leading to a growth of -15%. From 2022 onwards we forecasted near-term based on the company-guided TAM of $1,852 mln. Since the company did not provide a timeframe for the near-term opportunity, we conservatively forecasted it until 2025. For the M&A revenue forecast, until 2024 we forecasted the growth to be the same as existing products. Based on the company actively seeking M&A opportunities, we expect the M&A to take place by 2025. Based on this assumption along with the M&A potential calculation in our previous report, we forecast a 940% growth in M&A revenues in 2025. For COVID-19 related revenues, we revised our projection by only tapering it down by 40% in 2021 and not 50% as per our previous projections. However, for 2022 we still retain our COVID related revenues of -100% growth. We were more conservative than the management guidance of 30% to 40% tapering down in 2021. Overall, based on these projections we forecast revenue growth of -15.69% in 2021, 3.94% in 2022, and 31.94% in 2023.

Revenue Type 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Existing Products ($ mln) 517.40 547.55 579.46 613.22 648.96 686.77 Growth (%) 5.83% 5.83% 5.83% 5.83% 5.83% Near-Term Products ($ mln) 223.00 189.40 604.99 1020.58 1436.16 1851.75 Growth (%) -15.07% 219.42% 68.69% 40.72% 28.94% M&A ($ mln) 242.90 257.05 272.03 287.88 304.66 3168.72 Growth (%) 5.83% 5.83% 5.83% 5.83% 940.08% Covid Revenue ($ mln) 678.70 407.22 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Growth (%) -40.00% -100.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Total Revenues 1,662.00 1,401.22 1,456.48 1,921.68 2,389.78 5,707.24 Total Growth (%) -15.69% 3.94% 31.94% 24.36% 138.82%

Source: Quidel, Khaveen Investments

Based on the revenue growth projections along and a discount rate of 7% (company’s WACC), we get an upside of 122.25% for Quidel.

Source: Khaveen Investments

Verdict

We conducted a regression analysis to test if there is any relation between the change in daily COVID-19 cases and the changes observed in Quidel’s stock price. Based on our quantitative analysis we see no relationship between the two variables and believe Quidel is more than just a COVID stock as other factors such as revenue or future products could have a greater influence on the stock price. Furthermore, we also highlighted the revenue growth potential of the newly launched Savanna product. Catering towards the molecular diagnostics market, the recent CE Mark obtained for the product opens the EU region for potential sales as well. The product revenues are projected to grow at a CAGR of 18% which is higher than the global POC molecular diagnostics market CAGR of 14.4%. Lastly, we also pointed out the increased manufacturing capabilities with the new plant scheduled to start operating in the second half of 2021. The new facility increases production capabilities by 12x the current capabilities of the company. Also, with the support of government investments into the project, we believe it helps the company to lower costs while providing the ability to scale up the supply of its products.

While the strengths of Quidel appear promising, we also need to consider the 15-percentage point decrease in TAM in comparison to global markets. This drop-in addressable market needs to be monitored closely to ensure the company does not continue to lose out on potential opportunities in the global markets. Overall, Quidel still appears to be significantly undervalued in the market based on our analysis. Through our quantitative and fundamental analysis, we view Quidel as more than just a COVID stock with immense capabilities to grow and compete within the POC market. Based on our analysis, we rate Quidel as a Buy with a target price of $320.04.