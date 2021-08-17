chaofann/iStock via Getty Images

When Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) stock was trading around $250 back in January, I released one of my many bullish articles on FB and assigned it a 12-month target price of $368. Facebook stock reached this target last month and is now hovering around $365, so it only makes sense to revisit my investment thesis to determine what the future holds for the company and its stock. Upon evaluating the prospects for the company, I have found 5 catalysts that could help earnings growth in the next 5 years, and a few adjustments to my DCF model for FB reveals the stock is substantially undervalued even on the back of a strong performance in the last 12 months.

Is Facebook Stock Overvalued?

Facebook stock is up 190% in the last 5 years, which doesn't come as a surprise considering how net income has grown from just $3.68 billion in 2015 to $29.14 billion in 2020.

Exhibit 1: FB price return

Source: Seeking Alpha

Because Facebook is a high-growth company, using earnings multiples to determine its intrinsic value is a futile task, in my opinion, which is why I always prefer to use a discounted cash flow model to do this. However, multiples can be used to shed some color on the relative valuation level of the company. Facebook is valued at a forward earnings multiple of 25.50 today, in comparison to the communication services sector median of 20.42. This suggests the company is relatively overvalued, but in reality, the GICS classification that resulted in identifying Facebook as a media sector company does not make a lot of sense from a valuation perspective as the company is well and truly a tech giant. A better idea would be to compare Facebook with its closest rivals.

Exhibit 2: Peer comparison

Valuation metric Facebook Snap, Inc. (SNAP) Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) P/E Non-GAAP (FY1) 25.73 211.27 71.68 Price/Sales (TTM) 9.78 34.35 11.68 Price/Cash Flow (TTM) 20.56 NA 39.57 EV/Sales (TTM) 9.22 35.60 11.26

Source: Seeking Alpha

Even if we ignore the fact that Facebook is the market leader and the dominant player in the social media industry, its current valuation confirms that the company is fairly valued in comparison to its peers. In reality, market leaders tend to attract premium valuation multiples, but Facebook, despite its clear competitive advantages, is still trading at a discount, which fails to make a lot of sense.

From a relative valuation perspective, Facebook is most certainly not overvalued.

Is It Too Late to Buy Facebook Stock?

On the back of a strong price return in the last 5 years, many investors might feel as if it's too little too late to invest in Facebook. This is not the right way to look at it. Yes, it would have been better if you could invest in FB stock when it was still trading below $100, but what if you had a chance to invest in Facebook at $200 but let go of the opportunity because you thought the stock was expensive? The right way to find out whether it's late to invest in Facebook is to evaluate the prospects for earnings growth.

I believe Facebook's earnings growth is far from over. For ease of reference, I will list down the reasons behind my thinking in point form.

Facebook has the highest number of monthly active users in the Asia-Pacific region (1.265 billion in Q2) but the company generates the bulk of its revenue (47% in Q2) in the United States and Canada. Facebook has less than 260 million MAUs in the U.S. and Canada, which means that 9% of active users generate 47% of company revenue. This has a lot to do with the disparity of household income in these 2 regions, but I expect things to improve in the next decade along with the expected economic growth in Asia-Pacific. As one of the go-to digital advertising platforms in the world, it's rational to assume that Facebook will be a big winner of the expected economic growth in the populous Asian region. WhatsApp is yet to be monetized meaningfully, but the company has already made some progress with WhatsApp Pay in India and Latin America. I believe WhatsApp has what it takes to become a super-app similar to WeChat in China. If this happens, the instant messaging platform could become a cash cow for the company. Facebook has a renewed focus on rewarding top contributors, and I believe this could be a catalyst for earnings growth. Just last month, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pledged to pay a whopping $1 billion to content creators through 2022, and this could mark the beginning of Facebook's ascent as a content creation platform that enables monetization opportunities. Although Facebook's Oculus products do not receive a lot of attention, I believe the company could emerge as a leader in Virtual Reality technology in the future. The company is setting itself up to become a pioneer in taking this technology to the masses, which could eventually lead to a steady flow of revenue. Facebook's economic moat is stronger than ever, despite regulatory scrutiny and data protection issues. I believe these competitive advantages will help Facebook earn economic profits for a long period of time as the social media industry has a long runway for growth, especially in emerging markets.

Based on these 5 reasons, I believe it is not too late to invest in Facebook stock given that an investor has a long enough time horizon to let these catalysts fully play out.

Facebook's plans for the Metaverse could turn out to be a wild card as well.

Last July, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the company will realign its product development units to focus on building a connected virtual reality environment that touches every aspect of human lives, which is commonly known as the Metaverse. Once the Metaverse comes to life, Facebook believes users will embrace 3D social media platforms that would help people connect in an innovative way.

Buying properties, distance education, and collaborating with coworkers will reach a whole new level with the realization of the Metaverse, and Facebook's Oculus division is laser-focused on designing the VR devices that would be required to make this a reality. Facebook's focus on the Metaverse, in my opinion, could turn out to be a game-changer as the company is well on track to become the market leader of this augmented reality technology.

Can Facebook Stock Hit $500?

As I mentioned earlier, I assigned Facebook a 12-month target price of $368 per share early this year. At the time, I expected revenue of $104.8 billion for 2021, but it is now apparent that the company will do much better. Wall Street analysts project revenue of $119.24 billion this year, which I believe is on the cards even if we incorporate a deceleration of growth in the second half of this year (as suggested by the company). I expect the revenue growth rate to continue to decelerate through 2025.

Exhibit 3: Revenue estimates

Fiscal year Revenue estimate Implied revenue growth rate (YoY) 2021 $119.5 billion 39.1% 2022 $147 billion 23% 2023 $170.9 billion 16.2% 2024 $194.9 billion 14.1% 2025 $219.9 billion 12.8%

Source: Author

I expect EBITDA margins to stabilize around 55% in the forecast period. I do believe there's room for continued margin improvements as well, but I am wary of increased regulatory scrutiny on Facebook which might eventually result in penalties on the company.

Facebook's effective tax rate has averaged around 17% in the past, but to be on the safer side, I have used a 20% effective tax rate in my model. Given the low-interest-rate environment and Facebook's balance sheet strength, I have assumed a cost of capital of 7.5% in my model, and a revenue multiple of 7 to find the terminal value of the company.

Over the last 5 years, Facebook has traded at an average EV/sales multiple of 10.06. My exit multiple of 7, therefore, is substantially lower than the average multiples that we have seen in the past. I used a conservative multiple as the expected deceleration in revenue growth is likely to lead to some deterioration in the market sentiment toward FB stock.

Based on these assumptions, my intrinsic value estimate for Facebook comes to $496.81 per share, which implies an upside of 37% from the current market price. Since I have used very conservative assumptions, I believe Facebook stock can easily hit $500 in the next 12 months.

Is FB Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Facebook, despite its massive size, continues to report strong earnings growth as a result of its strong competitive position, strategic acquisitions, and favorable macroeconomic conditions facing the digital advertising industry and social media industry. After updating my valuation model with new data, I find Facebook significantly undervalued in the market although the stock has been on a tear in the last 12 months.