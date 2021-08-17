Svetlana123/iStock via Getty Images

It’s been quite a while since I wrote about Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL); at the time I said I saw high single-digit annualized return potential from the company in line with the broader market. That was half-right, as the shares have more or less matched the S&P 500 since then, but have returned closer to 14% a year (or 15% if you reinvested dividends along the way), and have modestly outperformed the broader industrial space as well.

I continue to see Carlisle as a “sector/market-plus” sort of stock. I’d like to see more internal improvement from the Fluid Technologies business (aka CFT), but I like the long-term leverage to greener construction in Construction Materials (or CCM) and aerospace (Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (or CIT)). I don’t think Carlisle is remarkably cheap on its own, but that reflects my broader feelings about the market and industrials in general, and the valuation is at least reasonable or better on a relative basis.

Not A Blowout Quarter

In a quarter where many multi-industrials posted strong beats at the sales and operating income lines, Carlisle didn’t exactly keep up. The results weren’t bad, but were just more in less with sell-side expectations relative to the broader multi-industrial space, where the average revenue and operating income beats have been closer to 5% and 10% this quarter.

Revenue rose 21% in organic terms, which was in line with the average for multi-industrials, and beat by about 2.5%. CCM posted 27% growth and CFT did even better at 44% growth, while CIT saw a 10% year-over-year sales decline on ongoing destocking in the aerospace channel.

Gross margin declined 140bp from the year-ago period, but did improve 80bp sequentially despite cost and supply chain headwinds. Operating income rose 10% year over year, beating by around 4%, with margin declining 60bp YoY but improving almost three points sequentially to 12.1%.

Segment profits rose 30%, with margin expanding 90bp to 15.1%. CCM saw 30% YoY profit growth, with margin expanding 30bp to 19%, while CFT reversed a year-ago loss (margin of 7.7% vs. negative 6.7%) and CIT reversed a year-ago profit (negative 3.1% margin versus 1.8%), with CFT and CIT basically canceling each other out.

CCM Leveraging Past Booms, Improving Activity, And Green Opportunities

With the disposals of Carlisle Foodservice and Carlisle Brake & Friction, CCM is even more central to the business, generating almost 80% of second quarter revenue. While selling polymer-based and metal roofing materials isn’t a particularly complicated business, there are still attractive growth opportunities in the business.

Commercial roofs typically have useful lives of around 20 years or so, and that gives CCM increasing leverage to strong replacement demand. Between late 2002 and mid-2008, non-residential construction spending rose almost two-thirds, and that should offer an attractive growth backdrop for several years out from 2021.

In addition to replacing older roofs, there are opportunities to increase share in more valuable materials. Asphalt is still used in commercial roofing, particularly in Europe, and switching customers to polymers like ethylene propylene diene monomer (or EPDM) remains an incremental opportunity, as does increasing use of spray foam insulation materials.

On the green side, increased use of metal roofing, advanced insulation materials, and building envelope materials offer incremental growth opportunities. Metal roofs not only have much longer useful lives (40 years or more in some cases), they can reflect or absorb sunlight (depending on color), reducing cooling/heating costs depending upon the region (white roofs in areas with warmer winters, darker roofs in areas with cold winters).

Buildings are a significant source of greenhouse emissions, largely through the energy required to maintain desired temperatures and humidity levels. More energy-efficient roofing and roof insulation materials reduce that energy consumption, while advanced building membranes can help better manage humidity and airflow.

Underlying the opportunity in building envelope systems, Carlisle recently announced the acquisition of Henry Company for $1.58B in cash. Henry Company sells building envelop systems for residential (57% of sales) and commercial buildings, and generates strong EBITDA margins doing so – around 23% versus 17.5% consolidated EBITDA margin for Carlisle overall in 2020 and 22.7% for the CCM segment specifically. I not only like the increased leverage to building envelop materials, but also the opportunity to leverage Henry’s retail sales channels (Home Depot (HD) et al) to increase its overall retail opportunities, but also leverage Henry’s products across its existing commercial base.

CIT Leveraged To An Aero Recovery, But Can CFT Drive More Self-Improvement?

Given that commercial aerospace has historically dominated the CIT revenue mix, with COVID-19-vulnerable medical markets making up more than half of the rest, it’s not a particular surprise that this business is seeing weak year-over-year trends now.

Revenue did improve about 8% QoQ, though, and I think the destocking that has hit so many suppliers of various commercial aerospace components is now largely over. It’s going to take years for aircraft production to ramp back up, but Boeing (BA) has made progress clearly out 737 MAX inventories and is preparing to ramp production in early 2022, while Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) has also notified suppliers to prepare for production ramps of the A320.

Longer term, I like the four-to-five-year outlook for commercial aerospace, and CIT should benefit from increased underling production volumes as well as increased electrical content in modern aircraft. On the medical side, there are still opportunities to grow the company’s exposure to a range of product types, including monitoring and interventional products.

CFT is a more confounding story to me. Revenue growth here was on pace with the improvement in Graco’s (GGG) Industrial segment, but the profitability of CFT (a business focused on liquid and powder finishing systems) is still well below that of Graco and Nordson (NDSN). Admittedly this is an apples-to-oranges comparison given different product mixes and end-markets, but Carlisle has had the time and opportunity to improve its offerings, including more value-added components.

The Outlook

Non-residential construction is picking up, and I expect Carlisle to benefit from healthy maintenance and repair demand in commercial and institutional markets, not to mention leveraging upcoming opportunities for replacing older roofs installed in the past boom with greener alternatives. In CIT I expect improving demand in commercial aerospace and medical, though commercial will likely not really pick up until 2023 and beyond.

With CFT, improving auto and industrial markets help, and production growth is being pushed into 2022 to extend the rebound, but I’d like to see more efforts here to improve the value proposition to customers and the overall margin mix.

Long term, and including the Henry Company acquisition, I’m expecting Carlisle to generate around 4% annualized revenue growth, with FCF margin improvement towards the mid-teens driving FCF growth closer to 5%.

The valuation argument is somewhat complicated here. Carlisle has opportunities to augment growth with M&A, but discounted cash flow suggests a long-term annualized return in the mid-to-high single-digits. That’s actually better than what a lot of quality industrials offer, though, even if it is lackluster relative to historical experience.

Moreover, while Carlisle shares are basically fairly valued based on what the market has historically paid for this level of operating margins, ROIC, et al, valuations are well above historical averages now, and Carlisle could trade as high as $250 and not really be out of step with the valuations the market is giving to other multi-industrials.

The Bottom Line

Upside to $250/share is hardly trivial, though again I do think current sector valuations are too high and likely to contract at some point. I do like the company’s leverage to replacement roofs and aerospace over the next few years, and I think the revenue growth story here is a little better protected than for some multi-industrials. All in all, I continue to regard Carlisle as a “market-plus” return opportunity even if I do think the market and industrial sector are expensive today.