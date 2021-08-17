Merger Arbitrage Mondays - BAMR Acquires American National Group At A Large Premium
Summary
- Two rumored deals materialize at very large premiums.
- In a battle of railroads, Canadian Pacific comes back but gets rejected by Kansas City Southern.
- SPACs fire up with 17 new IPOs filed just last week.
Merger activity increased last week with seven new deals announced and one deal completed. Two of the seven new deals announced last week were potential deals in the works.
We added U.S. insurer American National Group (ANAT) to our list of potential deals on May 11, 2021, when Reuters reported that the company was exploring options that could include a sale of the company. The stock was trading at $141.50 after this announcement came out, representing a premium of 16.09% to the unaffected share price of $122.56 on May 11, 2021. American National was founded in 1905 by William Lewis Moody Jr. in Galveston, Texas. The majority of the stock of ANAT is controlled by the Moody family through various trusts and holdings. On August 9, 2021, the company entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (BAMR) for $190 per share in cash.
The second successful potential deal was the acquisition of Sanderson Farms (SAFM) by Cargill and Continental Grain Company. We added Sanderson Farms as a potential deal on June 21, 2021, after The Wall Street Journal reported that the chicken producer had attracted interest from suitors including agricultural investment firm Continental Grain. SAFM stock was trading at $166.19, a 6.96% jump in stock price after this announcement. Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Laurel, Mississippi, Sanderson Farms is the third-largest chicken producer in the U.S. by processing capacity. SAFM entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Continental Grain on August 9, 2021, for $203 per share in cash, representing a 30.3% premium to Sanderson Farms’ unaffected share price of $155.74 on June 18, 2021, the last full trading day prior to media speculation about the potential sale of Sanderson Farms.
Another highlight from last week was Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) submitting another proposal to acquire Kansas City Southern (KSU). The Board of Directors of KSU determined that the unsolicited bid did not constitute a “superior proposal".
SPAC Arbitrage
There were 17 SPAC IPOs filed and 7 new SPAC business combinations announced last week.
- MultiMetaVerse and Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (MPACU) entered into a Merger Agreement.
- Leafly Holdings and Merida Merger Corp. I (MCMJU) entered into a definitive agreement with respect to a business combination.
- HotelPlanner and Astrea Acquisition Corp. (ASAXU) have entered into a definitive three-way merger agreement for a business combination.
- GreenLight Biosciences and Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (ENVI), have agreed to a business combination that will result in GreenLight becoming a publicly-listed company.
- ADS-TEC Energy GmbH and European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (EUSG) entered into a definitive business combination agreement.
- Juuce Limited, which trades as EO Charging and First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (FRSG) announced a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in EO becoming a publicly listed company.
- Memic Innovative Surgery Ltd. and MedTech Acquisition Corporation (MTAC) announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination.
Weekly Spread Changes:
The table below shows weekly spread changes between August 6 and August 13, 2021.
|Symbol
|Quote
|AcquiringCompany
|AcquiringCompany Quote
|CurrentSpread
|Last WeekSpread
|Spread ChangeWeekly
|DealType
|AJRD
|42.82
|Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)
|357.98
|19.10%
|9.91%
|9.19%
|All Cash
|SBBP
|1.94
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS)
|2.32
|-6.24%
|-12.93%
|6.69%
|All Stock
|SOLY
|20.73
|Allergan Aesthetics (N/A)
|9.02%
|2.73%
|6.29%
|All Cash
|ENBL
|8.01
|Energy Transfer LP (ET)
|9.51
|2.05%
|-2.12%
|4.17%
|All Stock
|FVCB
|19.52
|Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (BRBS)
|17.86
|5.15%
|1.49%
|3.66%
|All Stock
|PMBC
|8.93
|Banc of California (BANC)
|18.05
|1.06%
|3.00%
|-1.94%
|All Stock
|CORE
|44.01
|Performance Food Group Company (PFGC)
|46.52
|0.76%
|4.36%
|-3.60%
|Cash Plus Stock
|KSU
|292.66
|Canadian National Railway Company (CNI)
|107.46
|9.79%
|18.40%
|-8.61%
|Cash Plus Stock
|TEDU
|1.39
|Kidedu Holdings Limited (N/A)
|0.00
|187.77%
|198.51%
|-10.74%
|All Cash
|OSN
|4.85
|New Ossen Group Limited (N/A)
|5.15%
|15.91%
|-10.76%
|All Cash
Deal Statistics:
|Total Number of Deals Closed in 2021
|116
|Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2021
|8
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|Cash Deals
|50
|Stock Deals
|36
|Stock & Cash Deals
|11
|Special Conditions
|3
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|100
|Total Deal Size
|$838.15 billion
New Deals:
- The acquisition of Select Interior Concepts (SIC) by an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners for $411 million or $14.50 per share in cash.
- The acquisition of American National Group (ANAT) by Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (BAMR) for $5.1 billion or $190 per share in cash. We added ANAT as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on May 11, 2021, and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $142.28.
- The acquisition of Sanderson Farms (SAFM) by Cargill and Continental Grain Company for $4.49 billion or $203 per share in cash. We added SAFM as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on June 21, 2021, and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $166.58.
- The acquisition of Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) by DraftKings (DKNG) for $1.52 billion in an all stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, Golden Nugget Online Gaming stockholders would receive a fixed ratio of 0.365 shares of DraftKings’ Class A Common Stock for each Common Share of Golden Nugget Online Gaming they hold on the record date.
- The acquisition of Vine Energy (VEI) by Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) for $2.2 billion in a cash plus stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, Vine shareholders will receive fixed consideration of 0.2486 shares of Chesapeake common stock plus $1.20 cash per share of Vine common stock.
- The acquisition of The ExOne Company (XONE) by Desktop Metal (DM) for $418.26 million in a cash plus stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, at closing, ExOne stockholders will receive total consideration of $575 million, consisting of $192 million in cash consideration and $383 million in share consideration of Desktop Metal common stock, subject to a collar mechanism on the share consideration. The share consideration component is subject to an exchange ratio adjustment if Desktop Metal’s 20-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) 3 days prior to closing is between $7.94 and $9.70. If the 20-day VWAP exceeds the higher end of that range, the exchange ratio will be fixed at 1.7522 per share, and if the 20-day VWAP goes below the lower end of that range, the exchange ratio will be fixed at 2.1416 per share. The final number of Desktop Metal shares estimated to be issued on a fully diluted basis will range between approximately 39.5 million and 48.3 million shares at closing. We have added this as a 'special conditions' deal with a closing price of $25.50 per share in cash.
- The acquisition of IEC Electronics (IEC) by Creation Technologies for $242.3 million or $15.35 per share in cash.
Deal Updates:
- On August 9, 2021, Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) announced that, during a special meeting of its shareholders, CADE shareholders voted to approve the previously announced merger agreement entered into between the Company and BancorpSouth Bank.
- On August 9, 2021, Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) announced that the required waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR Act) regarding the all-cash acquisition by Sitel Group has expired. The transaction, which is expected to be completed in the second half of 2021, remains subject to certain closing conditions, including the approval of SYKE shareholders at its Special Meeting, which is scheduled for August 24, 2021.
- On August 9, 2021, The waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (the “HSR Act”), expired in connection with the previously announced proposed merger between CAI International (CAI) and Mitsubishi HC Capital.
- On August 10, 2021, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) submitted a superior proposal to acquire Kansas City Southern (KSU) in a stock and cash transaction representing an enterprise value of approximately USD$31 billion1, offering KCS stockholders an alternative recognizing the premium value of KCS while providing more regulatory certainty. The proposed transaction, which has the unanimous support of the CP Board of Directors, values KCS at $300 per share, representing a 34% premium2, based on the CP closing price on August 9, 2021, and KCS unaffected closing price on March 19, 2021.
- On August 9, 2021, Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE) and Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) received a standard form letter from the FTC stating among other things, that, although the waiting period with respect to the HSR Act would be expiring, the FTC’s investigation of the Mergers remains open and ongoing.
- On August 10, 2021, shareholders of MMA Capital Holdings (MMAC) approved the company’s merger with Fundamental Advisors at a special meeting of shareholders.
- On August 11, 2021, Bowl America Incorporated (BWL.A) announced that it has received shareholder approval to be acquired by Bowlero Corp.
- On August 11, 2021, The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control over Cloudera (CLDR) by KKR and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.
- On August 11, 2021, The waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (the “HSR Act”), expired in connection with the previously announced proposed merger between QAD Inc. (QADA) and Thoma Bravo.
- On August 12, 2021, Realty Income Corporation (O) and VEREIT (VER) announced that their stockholders approved all of the proposals necessary for the closing of the previously announced merger pursuant to which Realty Income will acquire VEREIT.
- On August 12, 2021, Kansas City Southern (KSU) announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously determined that the unsolicited proposal received from Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) on August 10, 2021, to acquire KCS in a cash and stock transaction does not constitute a “Company Superior Proposal”.
- On August 12, 2021, Change Healthcare (CHNG) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH) entered into a timing agreement with the DOJ pursuant to which they agreed, among other things, not to consummate the Merger before 120 days following the date on which both parties have certified substantial compliance with the Second Request unless they have received written notice from the DOJ prior to the end of such 120-day period that the DOJ has closed its investigation of the pending Merger.
Closed Deals:
- The acquisition of MMA Capital Holdings (MMAC) by Fundamental Advisors on August 13, 2021. It took 81 days for this deal to be completed.
Top 10 deals with largest spreads:
|Symbol
|AnnouncedDate
|AcquiringCompany
|ClosingPrice
|LastPrice
|ClosingDate
|Profit
|AnnualizedProfit
|TEDU
|04/30/2021
|Kidedu Holdings Limited (N/A)
|$4.00
|$1.39
|09/30/2021
|187.77%
|1489.91%
|MX
|03/26/2021
|South Dearborn Limited (N/A)
|$29.00
|$19.05
|12/31/2021
|52.23%
|138.15%
|XLNX
|10/27/2020
|Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)
|$190.52
|$146.63
|12/31/2021
|29.93%
|79.17%
|CHNG
|01/06/2021
|UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)
|$25.75
|$21.47
|12/31/2021
|19.93%
|52.73%
|AJRD
|12/20/2020
|Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)
|$51.00
|$42.82
|12/31/2021
|19.10%
|50.53%
|COHR
|03/25/2021
|II-VI Incorporated (IIVI)
|$277.64
|$239.4
|12/31/2021
|15.97%
|42.25%
|JOBS
|06/21/2021
|Garnet Faith Limited (N/A)
|$79.05
|$69.83
|12/31/2021
|13.20%
|34.92%
|SJR
|03/15/2021
|Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI)
|$32.40
|$29.16
|06/30/2022
|11.11%
|12.71%
|KSU
|05/21/2021
|Canadian National Railway Company (CNI)
|$321.32
|$292.66
|12/31/2022
|9.79%
|7.11%
|SOLY
|05/10/2021
|Allergan Aesthetics (N/A)
|$22.60
|$20.73
|09/30/2021
|9.02%
|71.58%
Conclusion:
With seven new deals announced last week, there have been a total of 13 new deals announced in August so far. According to a recent article by Reuters, "Global merger and acquisition (M&A) activity has breached new highs, building on the record-breaking dealmaking streak from the beginning of the year that has been aided by low interest rates and soaring stock prices". SPAC activity has also been picking up with 17 new SPAC IPOs announced last week.
