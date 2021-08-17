Merger Arbitrage Mondays - BAMR Acquires American National Group At A Large Premium

MJ_Prototype/iStock via Getty Images

Merger activity increased last week with seven new deals announced and one deal completed. Two of the seven new deals announced last week were potential deals in the works.

We added U.S. insurer American National Group (ANAT) to our list of potential deals on May 11, 2021, when Reuters reported that the company was exploring options that could include a sale of the company. The stock was trading at $141.50 after this announcement came out, representing a premium of 16.09% to the unaffected share price of $122.56 on May 11, 2021. American National was founded in 1905 by William Lewis Moody Jr. in Galveston, Texas. The majority of the stock of ANAT is controlled by the Moody family through various trusts and holdings. On August 9, 2021, the company entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (BAMR) for $190 per share in cash.

The second successful potential deal was the acquisition of Sanderson Farms (SAFM) by Cargill and Continental Grain Company. We added Sanderson Farms as a potential deal on June 21, 2021, after The Wall Street Journal reported that the chicken producer had attracted interest from suitors including agricultural investment firm Continental Grain. SAFM stock was trading at $166.19, a 6.96% jump in stock price after this announcement. Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Laurel, Mississippi, Sanderson Farms is the third-largest chicken producer in the U.S. by processing capacity. SAFM entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Continental Grain on August 9, 2021, for $203 per share in cash, representing a 30.3% premium to Sanderson Farms’ unaffected share price of $155.74 on June 18, 2021, the last full trading day prior to media speculation about the potential sale of Sanderson Farms.

Another highlight from last week was Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) submitting another proposal to acquire Kansas City Southern (KSU). The Board of Directors of KSU determined that the unsolicited bid did not constitute a “superior proposal".

SPAC Arbitrage

There were 17 SPAC IPOs filed and 7 new SPAC business combinations announced last week.

Weekly Spread Changes:

The table below shows weekly spread changes between August 6 and August 13, 2021.

Symbol Quote AcquiringCompany AcquiringCompany Quote CurrentSpread Last WeekSpread Spread ChangeWeekly DealType AJRD 42.82 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 357.98 19.10% 9.91% 9.19% All Cash SBBP 1.94 Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS) 2.32 -6.24% -12.93% 6.69% All Stock SOLY 20.73 Allergan Aesthetics (N/A) 9.02% 2.73% 6.29% All Cash ENBL 8.01 Energy Transfer LP (ET) 9.51 2.05% -2.12% 4.17% All Stock FVCB 19.52 Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (BRBS) 17.86 5.15% 1.49% 3.66% All Stock PMBC 8.93 Banc of California (BANC) 18.05 1.06% 3.00% -1.94% All Stock CORE 44.01 Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) 46.52 0.76% 4.36% -3.60% Cash Plus Stock KSU 292.66 Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) 107.46 9.79% 18.40% -8.61% Cash Plus Stock TEDU 1.39 Kidedu Holdings Limited (N/A) 0.00 187.77% 198.51% -10.74% All Cash OSN 4.85 New Ossen Group Limited (N/A) 5.15% 15.91% -10.76% All Cash

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2021 116 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2021 8 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 50 Stock Deals 36 Stock & Cash Deals 11 Special Conditions 3 Total Number of Pending Deals 100 Total Deal Size $838.15 billion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

The acquisition of MMA Capital Holdings (MMAC) by Fundamental Advisors on August 13, 2021. It took 81 days for this deal to be completed.

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol AnnouncedDate AcquiringCompany ClosingPrice LastPrice ClosingDate Profit AnnualizedProfit TEDU 04/30/2021 Kidedu Holdings Limited (N/A) $4.00 $1.39 09/30/2021 187.77% 1489.91% MX 03/26/2021 South Dearborn Limited (N/A) $29.00 $19.05 12/31/2021 52.23% 138.15% XLNX 10/27/2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) $190.52 $146.63 12/31/2021 29.93% 79.17% CHNG 01/06/2021 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) $25.75 $21.47 12/31/2021 19.93% 52.73% AJRD 12/20/2020 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) $51.00 $42.82 12/31/2021 19.10% 50.53% COHR 03/25/2021 II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) $277.64 $239.4 12/31/2021 15.97% 42.25% JOBS 06/21/2021 Garnet Faith Limited (N/A) $79.05 $69.83 12/31/2021 13.20% 34.92% SJR 03/15/2021 Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) $32.40 $29.16 06/30/2022 11.11% 12.71% KSU 05/21/2021 Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) $321.32 $292.66 12/31/2022 9.79% 7.11% SOLY 05/10/2021 Allergan Aesthetics (N/A) $22.60 $20.73 09/30/2021 9.02% 71.58%

Conclusion:

With seven new deals announced last week, there have been a total of 13 new deals announced in August so far. According to a recent article by Reuters, "Global merger and acquisition (M&A) activity has breached new highs, building on the record-breaking dealmaking streak from the beginning of the year that has been aided by low interest rates and soaring stock prices". SPAC activity has also been picking up with 17 new SPAC IPOs announced last week.