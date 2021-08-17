filo/iStock via Getty Images

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

Still Working On The Hors D'oeuvres

We've written previously about Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) - you can see our prior notes on the name here. Our basic thesis on this stock is that you have an opportunity to invest now in a stock which we expect to benefit from two price vectors - both vectors are pushing in the same direction, which is to say up, although they are being applied at different speeds; near term - faster - we anticipate continued revenue growth benefit from the re-opening of travel worldwide, medium and long term - slower but more sustained - we anticipate that this will be another pure online business which continues to eat the world in which it lives, in this case the hospitality industry. (See our recent note on Robinhood Markets, Inc (HOOD) for more on this theme).

ABNB delivered an exceptionally strong set of Q2 earnings. The market's reaction to this was, meh. The management team flagged Delta-variant risks aplenty in their commentary about the outlook for the business. We understand they have to do this; Delta infection rates are taking most governments by surprise and leading to renewed levels of caution among major parts of most citizenries, be they vaccinated or unvaccinated. And we have no doubt this can hit ABNB's near term growth.

What interests us though about ABNB in the medium and long term is that you are seeing government after government declare that Covid is no longer going to be a thing. Meaning, it will be assigned 'endemic' status. Something we are "all just going to have to live with". And so whilst we might see less travel in those groups of society most at risk from coronavirus at large, we think the prime ABNB customer cohorts are going to be bursting forth upon the world in a fairly sustained manner, not least to make up for lost time.

We think that in short, the market is assigning too big a discount to Delta and whatever variants follow Delta. We don't say that the human cost of these variants won't be painful - we have no doubt that it will - but we also see that governments are tired of suspending economies and that there is little political will worldwide to lock down once more. So we have eager travellers, governments who need economies to start up the flywheel again, and a leading low-cost operator that is busy deflating an old-line industry. We have that low cost operator putting in superb fundamental numbers. And we have the stock all beaten up. So that, in short, says to us, Buy for the long term and just ride out any short term volatility that may come our way. Which we have. We're long ABNB stock and long-dated ITM call options in staff personal accounts. We think this is going to be one of our better investment ideas.

Here's the numbers thus far. The spreadsheet is a little patchy since this is a new issue - we collect the historic quarterly data as each 10-Q or 10-K is published, but for now, this is what's available.

Source: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

The fundamental valuation is fairly attractive in the current environment. Sub 20x TTM revenue for a company with substantial EBITDA and unlevered pretax free cashflow margins, growing revenue at an underlying rate of 20-30% most likely (our estimate based on pre-pandemic growth rates; reported current growth is much more rapid due to the easy comparator of 2020, being +300% for Q2 '21 vs Q2 '20, or +29% growth in TTM revenue in Q2 '21 vs Q1 '21).

Source: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

We're confident that this stock can move up over time. What excites us over and above that is its potential based on its stock chart. Allow us first to post our take on the chart, which has way too much coloring in on it, and we'll then walk you through what we think that chart says.

Source: TradingView, Cestrian Analysis

OK, here goes. As you know from our other recent work, we find the use of Elliott Wave and Fibonacci numbers useful when it comes to projecting future prices. This is far from foolproof but because so many institutions trade according to these principles, there's a degree to which the conclusions are self-fulfilling. Again, not foolproof. We've had success with Cloudflare (NET) and HubSpot (HUBS) projections using this method and we think it may work here at ABNB too.

We think that the 5-wave up move from late 2020 to late Feb 2021, peaking at around $220, a $100/share move, was a Wave-1 in the larger degree. (Elliott Waves are fractal in nature as you know). We think that the A-B-C correction that follows the up move is a Wave 2 down. It has been a hard correction back to almost a 100% retracement of that larger degree Wave 1 up. This is the correct character for a Wave 2 mood which we ourselves think of as the trough of despair following initial Wave 1 elation. We think the next up move will be a Wave 3, and in Elliott lore - and often in practice, for the self-fulfilling reasons we explain above - a Wave 3 up can very often reach the 100% Fibonacci extension of the Wave 1, indeed sometimes it can reach the 1.618 extension thereof. And so if this is a Wave 3 we are about to see, we have a look-you-dead-in-the-eye price target of $320/share, with an upside target of $380/share (that's the 1.618 extension of Wave 1). By when? Well, let's say within 24 months but if you pushed us on this we'd say likely sooner, because we think tech is going to see a big move up in the next year or so.

If you're considering buying this stock, a word on tactics. Take a look at that dark blue box between mid-May 2021 and the present time. The stock is just meandering around between $130-150, doing nothing much. Most tech names took flight in late May and haven't looked back. Not so for ABNB. We think - we have no proof but we think - that there's some institutional accumulation going on here. A rangebound stock is of little interest to many retail traders nor indeed short-term optionholders. We think this may be a case of longer-term minded institutions waiting patiently for retail to get bored of ABNB. And so if the stock continues to be rangebound, we think buying anywhere close to the bottom of that box - in the $130s say - may prove very lucrative indeed. But even if you were to simply buy the stock at today's price, if our targets above are even close to correct, you may be able to do very well indeed without timing your entry to perfection (this is yet another reason why we love growth names by the way - they are very forgiving of errors in entry timing as long as you are patient!).

So - Airbnb - we rate at Buy, we think there's every chance the stock could double from here and we're calling our target $320 within 18-24 months or less. We think patience is key here and we own the name in long-term staff personal accounts in consequence.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 16 August 2021.