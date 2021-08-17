genkur/iStock via Getty Images

The last year and a half has been a strong one for Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) from an operational standpoint, as strong testing demand at leading-edge nodes has driven a stronger-for-longer cycle that has exceeded even the bullish expectations of a few years ago.

That hasn’t necessarily translated into runaway success for the shares, though, as the 85% or so total return since my last article has underperformed the returns of major semi equipment companies like ASML (ASML), Applied Materials (AMAT), and Lam Research (LRCX), and slightly lagged the SOX itself. Fellow test equipment maker Advantest (OTCPK:ATEYY) has largely kept pace, while probe test card manufacturer FormFactor (FORM) has noticeably lagged, particularly since the spring of this year.

Expectations are hardly low here, and the testing business has shown significant year-to-year cyclicality in the past. I still believe that cyclicality can be a risk to future short-term performance, but I don’t see a compelling reason why test equipment growth can’t continue at a “high mid-single-digit” rate, supplemented with strong growth in the Industrial Automation business as cobots continue to see adoption in multiple end-markets. As that can fuel a high single-digit long-term annualized total return, relatively good by the standards of the semi equipment space (broadly defined), this could still be a name worth considering.

Strong Momentum Almost Across The Board

There really weren’t any meaningful weak spots to talk about with respect to Teradyne’s second quarter, though management didn’t follow through with the strong “…and raise” part of guidance to accompany the second quarter beat.

Revenue rose 30% year over year and 39% quarter over quarter, beating expectations by more than 2%. There was a fair bit of deviation between sell-side expectations for the individual segments, but better than 26% yoy growth in Semiconductor Test (up 58%) was strong relative to expectations, beating by around 4%. Wireless Test (up 12% yoy and 34% qoq) was even stronger, beating by more than 10%. Systems test (up 46% yoy and down 21% qoq) was closer to expectations, as was the 57% yoy and 15% qoq growth in Industrial Automation.

Gross margin improved 340bp yoy and 50bp qoq, beating by 150bp, while operating income rose 50% yoy and 29% qoq, beating by around 8%, with operating margin expanding five points yoy and almost seven points qoq to 36.5%.

Not As Much Upside In Test As Hoped For

With a recent run of management upgrading its guidance for the system on a chip (or SoC) testing market, expectations were in place that management would once again raise after the second quarter results. They did, but not in a way that gave the Street what it wanted.

Management revised its estimate for the SoC test market to $4.5B ($4.3B to $4.7B) in 2021 (up almost 29% yoy), up from the prior estimate of $4.2B, but management lowered its estimated share of that market from 50% to 48%. The main issue is that there has been better growth recently in areas like processors (x86, GPUs) and display drivers, but that favors Advantest over Teradyne – Intel (INTC) has historically in-sourced most of its tester needs, while AMD (AMD) and NVIDIA (NVDA) are longstanding Advantest customers.

Management also called for a $1B memory market in 2021 (up about 5%), with Teradyne getting around 40% share. It also seems that testing for next-gen DDR5 is getting pushed into 2022, which should create a tailwind next year. In Wireless Test, the company is seeing a good ramp from WiFi 6E demand, but 5G mm wave has been disappointing so far.

I understand that the Street is obsessed with the short term, and Teradyne doesn’t exactly trade at value stock multiples, but I think any concern about the SoC test market is overdone. Teradyne continues to maintain a strong position in MCUs and analog, including the auto and industrial markets, as well as chips used in smartphones.

Moreover, Teradyne has more long-term opportunity in computing than the bears may want to acknowledge. Since the launch of the UltraFLEXplus tester, Teradyne has been winning share outside of x86 and GPUs processors, particularly in designs with 10B or more transistors, and Apple’s (AAPL) decision to in-source the M1 chip isn’t going to hurt. As the ARM ecosystem grows, especially with hyperscale, this could be an underappreciated growth driver.

Automation Still Very Much In The Early Days

Robotics remains a very attractive growth market, with all of the major robot manufacturers pointing to improving order trends, including growing adoption outside of the auto sector, long the largest addressed market for robots.

Teradyne’s particular niche, cobots, and particularly mobile cobots (also called autonomous mobile robots, or AMRs), continues to outgrow the overall sector. ABB (ABB), Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY), and YASKAWA (OTCPK:YASKY) all posted strong growth in robotics sales and orders, but cobots are clearly the fastest-growing segment of the overall market, and ABB and Yaskawa in particular have been trying to burnish their cobot portfolios, with Yaskawa introducing a new MOTOMAN and ABB announcing a deal for ASTI Mobile Robotics in addition to new internally-developed portfolio additions.

Given that they can be used safely in and among human workers, cobots are a natural solution for many applications in warehouse/logistics automation, as well as automation in markets that haven’t historically made use of robots (including food/beverage, pharma, and general manufacturing). While Teradyne will have ample competition, ABB for instance has a very competitive product line-up, markets like warehouse/logistics are still in the very early days of adoption.

The Outlook

At the risk of gross oversimplification, increased chip complexity (including packaging design) is driving higher test times and increased testing steps, which in turn is driving increasing demand for testing equipment from Teradyne and Advantest. Lead times are currently around four to five months, and elevated demand is likely to extend into 2022 just to catch-up with current needs. Longer term, I see no slowdown in chip demand growth, particularly with the ramping of auto chip content, industrial IoT, machine learning, and so on.

Semiconductor test demand grew at a long-term annualized rate of 7.5% through 2020, and I don’t think a long-term growth rate of 6.5% is all that ambitious. Likewise for my 5% Systems Test growth assumption and 7% Wireless Test growth (which may prove low). Add in high teens growth for the robotics business and I get an 8% long-term revenue growth rate.

Margins are trickier, as there’s been a lot of year-to-year volatility in the past, and I’m not convinced that’s over and done with. Still, given what I expect to be a much higher level of base year-to-year demand and improving robotics margins over time (scale leverage), I think Teradyne should be able to maintain long-term average FCF margins in the 20%’s, supporting double-digit annualized FCF growth.

Discounted cash flow suggests near-term upside to around $130 and a high single-digit long-term annualized potential return based on my model assumptions, and that’s pretty good in an often very-expensive semi equipment market.

Multiples-based valuation is more challenging; I’ve seen a lot of sell-side analysts base their bullish price targets around 23x to 25x forward EPS (one-year or two-year forward), arguing that the stock should trade at the high end of its range given the unprecedented strength in the long-term outlook.

The Bottom Line

Given that Advantest, too, is seeing strong order growth and given the direction of the broader chip market, I’m not really worried about Teradyne seeing meaningful deterioration in demand, though periodic “air pockets” are still certainly possible. I’d look at those as buying opportunities, and likewise the market seems presently over-concerned about the lack of substantial upside to guidance. While I can’t call Teradyne “cheap” today, the valuation is still interesting, and I do like the long-term outlook; this is definitely a name I’d consider on a pullback.